First Annual Helen Keller Birthday Celebration for LCIF

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Chicken Piccata - Single
Chicken Piccata w/Beet Salad - Single
Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - Single
(2) Chicken Piccata - 2fers
(2) Fish & Chips - 2fers
(2) Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers
(2) meals Chicken Piccata & Fish/Chips - 2fers
(2) meals Chicken Piccata & Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers
(2) meals Fish & Chips & Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers
Your Donation to Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) - Tax ID # 23-7030455is 501(c)(3) is 100% tax deductible. Contributions payable to LCIF are regularly 100% donor-matched within District 4-C2 by an anonymous donor throughout the year.
If you're making a Donation by Check please include your name, address, email, and phone and if the donation is from an INDIVIDUAL note (by Name). If it's from a LIONS CLUB note (by Club Name) and mail to: Richard Carnal, LCIF Co-coordinator, 330 Johnson Street, Suite 4 Sausalito, CA. 94965. Thank you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!