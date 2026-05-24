International Association Of Lions Clubs

Hosted by

International Association Of Lions Clubs

About this event

First Annual Helen Keller Birthday Celebration for LCIF

902 Main St

Napa, CA 94559, USA

Chicken Piccata - Single
$80

Chicken Piccata - Single

Fish & Chips - Single
$80

Chicken Piccata w/Beet Salad - Single

Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - Single
$80

Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - Single

(2) Chicken Piccata - 2fers
$150

(2) Chicken Piccata - 2fers

(2) Fish & Chips - 2fers
$150

(2) Fish & Chips - 2fers

(2) Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers
$150

(2) Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers

(2) meals Chicken Piccata & Fish/Chips - 2fers
$150

(2) meals Chicken Piccata & Fish/Chips - 2fers

(2) meals Chicken Piccata & Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers
$150

(2) meals Chicken Piccata & Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers

(2) meals Fish & Chips & Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers
$150

(2) meals Fish & Chips & Veggie Eggplant Lasagna - 2fers

Add an additionl Donation to LCIF
Pay what you can

Your Donation to Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) - Tax ID # 23-7030455is 501(c)(3) is 100% tax deductible. Contributions payable to LCIF are regularly 100% donor-matched within District 4-C2 by an anonymous donor throughout the year.


If you're making a Donation by Check please include your name, address, email, and phone and if the donation is from an INDIVIDUAL note (by Name). If it's from a LIONS CLUB note (by Club Name) and mail to: Richard Carnal, LCIF Co-coordinator, 330 Johnson Street, Suite 4 Sausalito, CA. 94965. Thank you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!