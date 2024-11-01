Sunshine Thru The Rain

Sunshine Thru The Rain

First Annual Katy Children's Festival - Sponsorships & Vendor Booths - Benefitting Sunshine Thru The Rain

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd

Katy, TX 77494

Lady Bug Sponsor (Solo Sponsor Option)
$17,500
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 20 VIP tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Logo on all promotional material ⭐️ 1st right of refusal for next year ⭐️ 20 food tickets ⭐️ XL booth ⭐️ Company name mentioned throughout event ⭐️ 2 minute speaking opportunity ⭐️ 4 reserved parking spots ⭐️ Swag bags ⭐️ 20 sponsor shirts ⭐️ Logo on commercial advertisements ⭐️ Company name/logo on VIP merchandise
Lady Bug Sponsor - 2 Spots Available
$10,000
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 20 VIP tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Logo on all promotional material ⭐️ 1st right of refusal for next year ⭐️ 20 food tickets ⭐️ XL booth ⭐️ Company name mentioned throughout event ⭐️ 2 minute speaking opportunity ⭐️ 4 reserved parking spots ⭐️ Swag bags ⭐️ 20 sponsor shirts ⭐️ Logo on commercial advertisements ⭐️ Company name/logo on VIP merchandise
Butterfly Sponsor - 4 Spots Available
$5,000
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 10 VIP tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Swag bags ⭐️ Company name mentioned throughout event ⭐️ Logo on all printed material ⭐️ 2 reserved parking spots ⭐️ 10 food tickets ⭐️ Standard booth ⭐️ 10 sponsor shirts
Lovebug Sponsor - 6 Spots Available
$2,500
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 6 VIP tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Logo on all printed material ⭐️ Standard booth ⭐️ 6 sponsor shirts ⭐️ 6 food tickets
Honeybee Sponsor - 10 Spots Available
$1,000
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 4 tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Logo on all printed material ⭐️ 4 sponsor shirts ⭐️ Standard booth
Dragonfly Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 4 tickets ⭐️ 4 sponsor shirts ⭐️ Standard booth
Firefly Sponsor
$250
This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 2 tickets ⭐️ 2 sponsor shirts
Vendor Booth Only
$250
This sponsorship includes: - Standard Booth Space Only
