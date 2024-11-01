First Annual Katy Children's Festival - Sponsorships & Vendor Booths - Benefitting Sunshine Thru The Rain

This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 20 VIP tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Logo on all promotional material ⭐️ 1st right of refusal for next year ⭐️ 20 food tickets ⭐️ XL booth ⭐️ Company name mentioned throughout event ⭐️ 2 minute speaking opportunity ⭐️ 4 reserved parking spots ⭐️ Swag bags ⭐️ 20 sponsor shirts ⭐️ Logo on commercial advertisements ⭐️ Company name/logo on VIP merchandise

This sponsorship includes: ⭐️ 20 VIP tickets ⭐️ Signage at event ⭐️ Logo on all promotional material ⭐️ 1st right of refusal for next year ⭐️ 20 food tickets ⭐️ XL booth ⭐️ Company name mentioned throughout event ⭐️ 2 minute speaking opportunity ⭐️ 4 reserved parking spots ⭐️ Swag bags ⭐️ 20 sponsor shirts ⭐️ Logo on commercial advertisements ⭐️ Company name/logo on VIP merchandise

More details...