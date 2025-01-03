MSWB Evening of Honors

Volunteers, Sponsors & Business Owners (and their families) will be treated to delicious pie and ice cream, paired with live music as a small token of our appreciation for the incredible ways you support Main Street.
Awards Ceremony (Open to Public)
Free
Join us to celebrate our collective successes, highlight remarkable community achievements, and honor outstanding leadership through select volunteer and business awards.
