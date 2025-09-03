Mālama Kula

Mālama Kula

First Annual Mālama Kula Fundraising Gala at Ocean Vodka

4051 Omaopio Rd

Kula, HI 96790, USA

Mālama Kula Dinner Ticket
$150

Your ticket grants entry to the event, dinner and beverages provided by Ocean Vodka, and meaningful opportunities to give back through our fundraising activities!


Space is limited. We're hoping to achieve 100% additional fundraising participation from our supporters, and your generosity ensures we can continue serving our Kula community.

ʻIliahi Table Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your generous support and sponsorship includes:

  • 8 VIP Dinner Tickets
  • Reserved Premium Table
  • Specialty Kula Gift Package For Each Person In Party
  • Prominent Logo Display on all Marketing and Promotional Material
  • Sponsorship Mention In Monthly Newsletter
  • Speaker Opportunity At Event
  • Dinner From Ocean Vodka Including Drinks and Dessert
  • Live Entertainment from Kula Musician, Steve Grimes
  • Access To Live Auction and Silent Auction Events


Koa Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your generous support and sponsorship includes:

  • 6 VIP Dinner Tickets
  • Reserved Premium Table
  • Specialty Kula Gift Package For Each Person In Party
  • Prominent Logo Display on all Marketing and Promotional Material
  • Sponsorship Mention In Monthly Newsletter
  • Dinner From Ocean Vodka Including Drinks and Dessert
  • Live Entertainment from Kula Musician, Steve Grimes
  • Access To Live Auction and Silent Auction Events


ʻOhiʻa Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your generous support and sponsorship includes:

  • 4 VIP Dinner Tickets
  • Specialty Kula Gift Package For Each Person In Party
  • Prominent Logo Display on all Marketing and Promotional Material
  • Sponsorship Mention In Monthly Newsletter
  • Dinner From Ocean Vodka Including Drinks and Dessert
  • Live Entertainment from Kula Musician, Steve Grimes
  • Access To Live Auction and Silent Auction Events
ʻAʻaliʻi Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your generous support and sponsorship includes:

  • 2 VIP Dinner Tickets
  • Prominent Logo Display on all Marketing and Promotional Material
  • Sponsorship Mention In Monthly Newsletter
  • Dinner From Ocean Vodka Including Drinks and Dessert
  • Live Entertainment from Kula Musician, Steve Grimes
  • Access To Live Auction and Silent Auction Events
Non-Attending Sponsorship
$100

Want to donate more than $100? Use the donation box below to increase the size of your sponsorship!


With the communityʻs support we can reach our goal of $75,000 - $100,000 toward serving our Kula community!


Donations over $500 will have name or logo included with sponsor info, and mahalo for the support!

Add a donation for Mālama Kula

$

