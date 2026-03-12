BSA Troop 878

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BSA Troop 878

About this event

First Annual Pancake Breakfast

5920 Farm to Market 2920

Spring, TX 77388, USA

Adult Ticket
$10

Enjoy a hearty morning with our All-You-Can-Eat pancake feast! Your ticket includes:

  • Unlimited Pancakes: Freshly prepared and served hot. 
  • Sides: A delicious serving of breakfast favorites like bacon or sausage. 
  • Beverages: Includes your choice of freshly brewed coffee, juice, or water. 

The Impact of Your Meal: Every ticket purchased directly supports Troop 878 and Pack 1876. All proceeds go toward helping our Scouts attend summer camp and participate in year-round Scouting activities by removing financial barriers for local families.

Childs Ticket
$5

Perfect for our younger supporters! This ticket is for children 10 years old or younger and includes:

  • All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes: Fluffy, fresh, and bottomless.
  • Breakfast Sides: A kid-sized portion of sausage or bacon.
  • Choice of Beverage: Juice, milk, or water.

Why Your Support Matters: By purchasing a ticket, you are helping a local Scout overcome financial barriers to attend summer camp and participate in high-adventure activities. Your contribution helps ensure every Scout in Troop 878 and Pack 1876 has the chance to learn and thrive.

Add a donation for BSA Troop 878

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