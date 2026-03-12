First Annual Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
Enjoy a hearty morning with our All-You-Can-Eat pancake feast! Your ticket includes:
The Impact of Your Meal: Every ticket purchased directly supports Troop 878 and Pack 1876. All proceeds go toward helping our Scouts attend summer camp and participate in year-round Scouting activities by removing financial barriers for local families.
Perfect for our younger supporters! This ticket is for children 10 years old or younger and includes:
Why Your Support Matters: By purchasing a ticket, you are helping a local Scout overcome financial barriers to attend summer camp and participate in high-adventure activities. Your contribution helps ensure every Scout in Troop 878 and Pack 1876 has the chance to learn and thrive.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!