First Annual Pancake Breakfast

Perfect for our younger supporters! This ticket is for children 10 years old or younger and includes:

All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes: Fluffy, fresh, and bottomless.

Breakfast Sides: A kid-sized portion of sausage or bacon.

Choice of Beverage: Juice, milk, or water.

Why Your Support Matters: By purchasing a ticket, you are helping a local Scout overcome financial barriers to attend summer camp and participate in high-adventure activities. Your contribution helps ensure every Scout in Troop 878 and Pack 1876 has the chance to learn and thrive.