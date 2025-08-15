1st Annual Pickleball Event

🎟️ Split the Pot Raffle! 💰

Try your luck and support a great cause! In our Split the Pot Raffle, half of the total money raised goes to one lucky winner — and the other half supports

In HIM Pink is Power.





How it works:

Purchase your raffle tickets — the more you buy, the better your chances! All ticket sales go into the “pot.” When the raffle closes, one ticket is drawn at random. The winner takes 50% of the pot , and the remaining 50% helps fund In HIM Pink is Power!

It’s a fun and easy way to win cash while making a difference!

Tickets: $10 each or 6 for $50

