In Him Pink in Power

Hosted by

In Him Pink in Power

About this event

1st Annual Pickleball Event

1055 Conrad Sauer Dr

Houston, TX 77043, USA

Pickled Pink Pass- Adult General Admission
$100

Entry for 1 player to include, racket, balls, light bites, dessert and non-alcoholic drinks. Cash Bar available.

Pickeled Pink Pass- Student General Admission (18 & under)
$50
Pretty in Pink: Split the Pot
$10

🎟️ Split the Pot Raffle! 💰

Try your luck and support a great cause! In our Split the Pot Raffle, half of the total money raised goes to one lucky winner — and the other half supports

In HIM Pink is Power.


How it works:

  1. Purchase your raffle tickets — the more you buy, the better your chances!
  2. All ticket sales go into the “pot.”
  3. When the raffle closes, one ticket is drawn at random.
  4. The winner takes 50% of the pot, and the remaining 50% helps fund In HIM Pink is Power!

It’s a fun and easy way to win cash while making a difference!

Tickets: $10 each or 6 for $50

Pickled Pink Raffle
$10

“Grab your tickets for a chance to win one of two fabulous prizes!

Add a donation for In Him Pink in Power

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!