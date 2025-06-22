FVHS Boys Basketball First Annual Poker and Bingo Tournament- Texas Hold 'Em $1000 winner takes all, Bingo Prizes up to $600 value

Hosted by
About this event
Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA
one person entry to play in the poker tournament. Includes one meal, and one non alcoholic beverage. Winner takes all, $1000.
one person entry to play BINGO. Prizes for each game winner, valued up to $100. Up to 10 games. Includes one meal, and one non alcoholic beverage.
Just wanna have fun. Includes entrance fee to hang out, have a meal and one non-alcoholic beverage.
pay for a coach to play poker at your table. Includes one coaches ticket into the tournament and meal + non-alcoholic beverage.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!