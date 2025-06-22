Fountain Valley High School Boys Basketball Boosters

FVHS Boys Basketball First Annual Poker and Bingo Tournament- Texas Hold 'Em $1000 winner takes all, Bingo Prizes up to $600 value

17967 Bushard St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA

Poker Buy In
$125

one person entry to play in the poker tournament. Includes one meal, and one non alcoholic beverage. Winner takes all, $1000.

Bingo Buy In
$65

one person entry to play BINGO. Prizes for each game winner, valued up to $100. Up to 10 games. Includes one meal, and one non alcoholic beverage.

Spectator Meal & Drink
$25

Just wanna have fun. Includes entrance fee to hang out, have a meal and one non-alcoholic beverage.

Coaches Buy In
$125

pay for a coach to play poker at your table. Includes one coaches ticket into the tournament and meal + non-alcoholic beverage.

$

