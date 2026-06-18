Arkansas Scholars Foundation

Hosted by

Arkansas Scholars Foundation

About this event

First Annual Swing for Scholars Golf Tourney Sponsors (copy)

3400 Rebsamen Park Rd

Little Rock, AR 72202, USA

Platinum Tournament Sponsor
$1,000

The is the top spot for sponsoring this tournament.

Gold Tournament Sponsor
$500

Sponsorships can be in a firm, company or individual name as well as memorials.

Silver Tournament Sponsor
$250

Sponsorships can be in a firm, company or individual name as well as memorials.

Hole Sponsor
$125

Hole assignment by tournament committee.

Individual Tournament Sponsor
$50

This is to allow individuals to be a Tournament Sponsors. Thank you for your support. Firms or companies must use other sponsorship opportunities.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$2,500

$50,000 cash or vehicle prize to one amateur player in the tournament.

Add a donation for Arkansas Scholars Foundation

$

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