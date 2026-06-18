First Annual Swing for Scholars Golf Tourney Sponsors (copy)

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About this event
The is the top spot for sponsoring this tournament.
Sponsorships can be in a firm, company or individual name as well as memorials.
Sponsorships can be in a firm, company or individual name as well as memorials.
Hole assignment by tournament committee.
This is to allow individuals to be a Tournament Sponsors. Thank you for your support. Firms or companies must use other sponsorship opportunities.
$50,000 cash or vehicle prize to one amateur player in the tournament.
$
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