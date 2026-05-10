First Annual Those Who Served Foundation Bridgewater Veterans Group Golf Tournament

Come out, enjoy the day, and support our nation’s Heroes at the Bridgewater Veterans Group Golf Tournament benefiting Those Who Served Foundation! We’ll be hosting 50/50 raffles, exciting giveaways, and a Hole-In-One Contest with an incredible prize opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Spend the day on the course knowing every swing helps us continue our mission of getting Veterans out on the water for healing, camaraderie, and connection.

We can’t wait to see everyone at Tidewater Golf Course on August 19, 2026!