First Annual Warwick Lions Club TEXAS HOLD'EM

About this event
42 Oakland Ave, Warwick, NY 10990, USA
Player admission includes your $50 buy-in, and dinner buffet with drink ticket. Prize pool = $50 × number of players. At 80 players that's $4,000 in prizes paid out to a minimum of the top 4 finishers! If we sell out up to top 8 finishers will be paid.
Non-poker players are encouraged to attend as well, enjoy dinner, socialize with friends and neighbors, participate in the 50/50 Raffle and Tricky Tray, and cheer on your favorite players while supporting this important mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!