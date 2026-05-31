Warwick Lions Club

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Warwick Lions Club

About this event

First Annual Warwick Lions Club TEXAS HOLD'EM

Warwick Valley County Club

42 Oakland Ave, Warwick, NY 10990, USA

Texas Hold'em Players
$125

Player admission includes your $50 buy-in, and dinner buffet with drink ticket. Prize pool = $50 × number of players. At 80 players that's $4,000 in prizes paid out to a minimum of the top 4 finishers! If we sell out up to top 8 finishers will be paid.


Dinner Only Guests
$50

Non-poker players are encouraged to attend as well, enjoy dinner, socialize with friends and neighbors, participate in the 50/50 Raffle and Tricky Tray, and cheer on your favorite players while supporting this important mission.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!