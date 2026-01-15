First Attack Merch Shop

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Show off your unit pride with our exclusive Attack Battalion shirts! Designed for comfort and durability, these shirts feature a bold unit logo, making them perfect for PT, casual wear, or representing First Attack with pride. Made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton.
Available in four sizes and two colors.
The Spur Holder shirt was designed for the First Attack Spur Ride, representing the Soldiers who lead and mentor others through the tradition of earning their spurs.
Limited quantities available from the event - a unique piece of First Attack heritage.
Made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton.
Available in sizes Medium and X-Large ONLY.
Stay warm and represent the Battalion with our premium Attack Crewneck Sweatshirts. Soft, durable, and perfect for everyday wear — on and off duty. Made from a blend of 50/50 cotton/polyester neon fabrics, these sweats are soft to the touch and will keep you warm on chilly days. Available in five sizes and two colors.
Top off your look with the Attack Battalion hat! This versatile and stylish cap features a sleek unit design, perfect for everyday wear on and off duty. Stay cool, stay sharp, and show your battalion spirit.
Available in two colors. One size fits most.
Show your First Attack pride with these custom-designed belt buckles with hinge & hook (western style)! Built to last and crafted with precision, each buckle features the unit emblem in a bold antique silver finish, making it both a functional accessory and a collectable keepsake. Whether worn in uniform-approved settings or displayed as part of your memorabilia, this buckle is a power symbol of unit heritage and pride.
One size fits most.
High-quality 4" First Attack PVC patches with crisp detail and long-lasting durability. Perfect for rucks, jackets, gear, or display — built to withstand the elements.
Show your First Attack pride with this custom flip-top lighter featuring the battalion emblem laser engraved on a durable metal case. Designed with a spring-action flip lid and classic wick-style flame, this lighter is both a practical everyday item and a unique collectible for any First Attack supporter.
Available in color black. Does not come with lighter fluid/oil.
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