First Baptist Church of Middleville Bookstore

Serious, divisive conflict is everywhere--within families, in the church, and out in the world. And it can seem impossible to overcome its negative force in our lives.

In The Peacemaker, Ken Sande presents a comprehensive and practical theology for conflict resolution designed to bring about not only a cease-fire but also unity and harmony. Sande takes readers beyond resolving conflicts to true, life-changing reconciliation with family members, coworkers, and fellow believers, by outlining four basic principles:

Glorify God--bring honor to God by revealing the reconciling love and power of Jesus Christ

Get the log out of your eye--face up to your own contributions to a conflict

Gently restore--graciously show others their faults, encourage repentance, and restore peace

Go and be reconciled--commit to restore damaged relationships and negotiate just agreements