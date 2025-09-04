First Baptist Church of Middleville Bookstore

Offered by
Digital media and technology are altering the way people act—and react—toward each other. Criticism, outrage, and controversy dominate social engagement and unfortunately many Christians have joined in the chaos. This book instructs believers to view digital media and technology through the lens of the gospel and points them toward a biblical framework for communication.
In Counterfeit Kingdom, apologists and NAR experts Holly Pivec and Douglas Geivett show how the NAR’s key tenets distort the gospel, twist the Scriptures, are influenced by New Age practices, and lead faithful Christians to shipwreck their faith. They also offer practical suggestions for readers who are already influenced by the NAR, curious about it, or concerned about loved ones who have been swept up in the movement.
What used to be on the fringes of the church is now mainstream, and many are being influenced by it unaware. This book is a wake-up call.
John MacArthur calls pastors to remember what all the countless hours preparing sermons, visiting hospitals, counseling, conducting weddings, and more are all about, even when the finish line seems so far in the distance that they’re tempted to give up. He encourages pastors with the power God gives them to place the sanctification of God’s people at the center of their ministry.
Serious, divisive conflict is everywhere--within families, in the church, and out in the world. And it can seem impossible to overcome its negative force in our lives.
In The Peacemaker, Ken Sande presents a comprehensive and practical theology for conflict resolution designed to bring about not only a cease-fire but also unity and harmony. Sande takes readers beyond resolving conflicts to true, life-changing reconciliation with family members, coworkers, and fellow believers, by outlining four basic principles:
Glorify God--bring honor to God by revealing the reconciling love and power of Jesus Christ
Get the log out of your eye--face up to your own contributions to a conflict
Gently restore--graciously show others their faults, encourage repentance, and restore peace
Go and be reconciled--commit to restore damaged relationships and negotiate just agreements
Instructing a Child’s Heart by Tedd and Margy Tripp provides a crucial foundation for the principles in Shepherding a Child’s Heart, teaching parents the importance of developing and shaping their children’s thinking. This formative instruction is not discipline or correction; rather, it is intentionally building a biblical culture of thought and understanding in our homes.
Instructing a Child’s Heart is an essential “how-to” manual for Shepherding a Child’s Heart, helping parents provide their children with a biblical framework for approaching and understanding all of life.
The Reformation unfolded in the cathedrals and town squares of Europe--in Wittenberg, Worms, Rome, Geneva, and Zurich--and it is a stirring story of courage and cowardice, of betrayal and faith.
The story begins with the Catholic Church and its desperate need for reform. The dramatic events that followed are traced from John Wycliffe in England, to the burning of John Hus at the stake in Prague, to the rampant sale of indulgences in the cities and towns of Germany, to Martin Luther nailing the Ninety-Five Theses to the door of the Castle Church in 1517, to John Calvin's reform of Geneva.
Erwin Lutzer captures the people, places, and big ideas that fueled the Reformation and explains its lasting influence on the church and Western Civilization.
