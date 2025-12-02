The Gospel According to John Journals

Offered by
Each ESV Scripture Journal pairs the entirety of an individual book of the Bible with a lightly-lined blank page opposite each page of Bible text, allowing readers to take extended notes or record insights and prayers directly beside corresponding passages of Scripture. These thin, portable notebooks are great for personal Bible reading and reflection, small-group study, writing out extended portions of Scripture, or taking notes through a sermon series.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!