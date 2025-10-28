First Baptist Church Of Springville Shine Cheer Squad

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Join Competition Cheer Squad Shine at FBCS. Learn fun cheers and dance routines. Students learn arm motions, jumps, stunts, routine formations and voice projection. A cheer and dance routines taught with flair and enthusiasm. All students are expected to participate in competitions.
Cheer Pricing Breakdown
First month $200
Each month after $50
This price covers-
practice uniform
Competition uniform
Competition cost
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!