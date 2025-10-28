First Baptist Church Springville

First Baptist Church Springville

First Baptist Church Of Springville Shine Cheer Squad

Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Join Competition Cheer Squad Shine at FBCS. Learn fun cheers and dance routines. Students learn arm motions, jumps, stunts, routine formations and voice projection. A cheer and dance routines taught with flair and enthusiasm. All students are expected to participate in competitions.

Cheer Pricing Breakdown

First month $200

Each month after $50

This price covers-

practice uniform

Competition uniform

Competition cost

