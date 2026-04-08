Family Ministry Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You and 3 friends join Rhea and Ronnie for a fun evening out of your choosing!
Starting bid
Use the "Fast Pass" to jump in front of the shower line on the day of your choosing. You must give this pass to one of the adult leaders on the day you would like to use it! There is one fast pass for girls and one for boys. This is the pass for girls.
Starting bid
Use the "Fast Pass" to jump in front of the shower line on the day of your choosing. You must give this pass to one of the adult leaders on the day you would like to use it! There is one fast pass for girls and one for boys. This is the pass for boys.
Starting bid
This allows the highest bidder to arrive 30 minutes early on the day of LMP to pick the room of their choice. There is one pass for girls and one for boys! This is the pass for girls.
Starting bid
This allows the highest bidder to arrive 30 minutes early on the day of LMP to pick the room of their choice. There is one pass for girls and one for boys! This is the pass for boys.
Starting bid
Janet Harris will deliver an ice cream sundae bar to your LMP worksite for you and your WHOLE team during LMP on the day of your choosing!
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon with seven of your friends at the pool complete with pizza made in the backyard pizza oven as Riley Harris as your chef! (for ages 12+)
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Original Razorback painting by our very own talented artist - Lori Krie!
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Original painting of your pet by our very own talented artist - Lori Krie!
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On May 8th at 6:00pm, enjoy a night of watching the Arkansas Razorbacks hopefully beat Oklahoma University!
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Choose your adventure: Guided Family Bike Ride or Fundamental Bike Skills Session! Either option is a 2 hour package with experienced bikers.
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This Outdoor Christmas Decoration package is valued at $300, and includes a tree!
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Enjoy an evening at the Naturals Ball Park any Sunday-Thursday this season!
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Spend the afternoon with Dr. Niki Lunsford at her veterinarian clinic. (Student 6th grade and above)
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Wellness visit for your pet (up to 90lbs) at Lunsford Veterinary Care Center!
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Pick a day of your choosing to enjoy a pool and hot tub party for 8-10 people at Kellye and Steve Smith's farm complete with light snacks and drinks! *Schedule before Labor Day and holiday weekends are not available
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Enjoy a weekday at the Evans’ Lakehouse that is right on the water, and lunch is included! (Families with children in 5th grade or below)
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A basket full of goodies that includes custom embroidery on a trucker hat, shirt, and make-up bag from The Hanger Embroidery LLC!
*Items can be exchanged for different colors and sizes
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A basket full of goodies that includes a $25 Starbucks gift card and custom embroidery on a trucker hat and shirt from The Hanger Embroidery LLC!
*Items can be exchanged for different colors and sizes
Starting bid
$50 of Custom Embroidery by Kat Barlow on your favorite item(s)!
Starting bid
A perfect combo for your next party or event! This package includes the use of the church's photo booth and balloon decor by Gisela Talbert for your next event.
*The Photo Booth cannot be reserved June 7th-11th or June 20th-26th, and Balloon Decor must be coordinated at least 2 weeks in advance with Gisela Talbert.
Starting bid
One hour golf lesson for an individual or couple with Rich Morris - former golf pro and member of FUMC.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and creative experience with a private cake decorating class for up to 8 people. Perfect for kids, adults, parties, or a special get-together!
Each participant will receive their own cake, frosting, and decorating tips to create a beautiful design to take home. The class is led by Penelope Krie, an experienced cake decorator who has taught many classes and loves helping others bring their creativity to life.
Penelope will work with the winning bidder to choose a design that fits the group’s skill level and style.
A sweet and memorable experience for any occasion!
Starting bid
Let Mrs. Hannah bring the fun to your paint party! Each child will leave with their own painted canvas. Hannah can customize your design, too! (PreK to 5th grade)
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Mrs. Melissa will plant clues around town, and you get to go find them.
A ready made day full of fun with a treat at the end! (Families with children in 5th grade or below)
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Do you want the chance to be VIP for a day at VBS? You can help lead Assembly, request a special snack, and get to wear some VIP merch!
(PreK to 5th grade)
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A Black Diamond 102 piece Homeowner's Tool Set
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A wagon with various Mars Snacking products (M&M, Pop Tarts, Cheez It, Pringles, etc) valued at $300
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Mrs. Melissa will deliver the lunch of your choice to your school for you and a friend! (K-5th grade)
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Your class will meet in a party room at the church during the Sunday School hour, and Mrs. Melissa will provide games and snacks as a treat for your whole Sunday School class! (K-5th grade)
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A Ballroom Dance Lesson (for 2) at the church from a Fred Astaire Dance Instructor.
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A basket full of goodies (puzzle, popcorn, and birdfeeder house) and $25 giftcard to Bea & Bleux
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A basket full of Zelli Pasta
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A Journeyman Train Case full of hair care products
(Goody Tanglefix paddle brush, Kristin Ess - The One Shampoo and Conditioner, TRESemmé extra hold hairspray, Not Your Mother's dry shampoo, Raw Sugar sugar scrub, and a smaller bag full of facial care products)
Starting bid
A perfect combo for your next party or event! This package includes the use of the church's photo booth and a party banner by Loni Harris for your next event.
*The Photo Booth cannot be reserved June 7th-11th or June 20th-26th, and the banner must be coordinated at least 2 weeks in advance with Loni Harris.
Starting bid
3 Free Pie Certificates ($90 value)
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VIP table for 4 people and a $25 gift certificate for the Tontitown Winery to hear our very own Michael and Tami Cooper - "96 Miles" on June 27th
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A red tabletop beverage tub full of 4th of July goodies
(Two American flag SWIG Cups, red and white checkered table cloth, napkins, plates, plasticware, cupcake liners, American flag toothpicks, and plastic cups w/ lids)
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This Coin Collection Appraisal includes a market value appraisal of your coin collection, a spreadsheet with a description of each coin and its value, and recommendation on proper storage of your collection
Starting bid
This Coin Collection Appraisal includes a market value appraisal of your coin collection, a spreadsheet with a description of each coin and its value, and recommendation on proper storage of your collection
Starting bid
Say Happy Father's Day with a Super Dad T-Shirt, work gloves, cooling towel, Lowes Bucket, and portable car charger and tire inflator!
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Treat yourself to authentic ramen with a $50 Gift Certificate to Menya Kitakara!
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Enjoy an evening in Downtown Springdale with a $50 gift card to Odd Soul and a $50 gift card to Rein Hibachi!
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Treat yourself to the areas only German Eatery and Beer Garden with a $100 Gift Certificate to The Bauhaus Biergarten.
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The perfect edition to your next party or event!
*The banner must be coordinated with Hannah Wilson two weeks in advance.
Starting bid
1987 Eagle S $1 - Value $100+
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1881 Morgan Dollar - Value $60+
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Antique Oak Kellogg Wall Phone with crank & chimes valued at over $500
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A decorative cross with succulents and candles
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A basket with Crown Royal Limited Edition Kansas City Chiefs Hand Selected Canadian Whiskey and 2018 Patrick Mahomes Collectibles
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A basket with Murphy-Goode wine and Ferrero Rocher chocolate squares
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Jessica Simpson bag and wallet with a pink Limited Edition Stanley cup
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Jessica Simpson bag and wallet with a black Stanley Adventure To-Go Food Jar
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7 Star Wars Collectibles - All are part of the Micro Galaxy Squadron (Valued at $170+)
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6 AEW Action Figures - Four are part of the Unmatched Collection and Two are part of the Unrivaled Collection (Valued at $110+)
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Certificate for 1 month of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($120 value)
Ages 6 and Above
*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates
Starting bid
Certificate for 1 month of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($120 value)
Ages 6 and Above
*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates
Starting bid
Certificate for 1 month of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($120 value)
Ages 6 and Above
*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates
Starting bid
Certificate for 6 months of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($720 value)
Ages 6 and Above
*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates
Starting bid
A 3D Cross made by our very own Fran Thueson
Starting bid
Enjoy a cookout at the Thueson’s with up to 5 friends!
You get to set a day with Pastor Daniel and Fran to cookout and hang out.
Your can enjoy your choice of smoked meat:
Brisket, Ribs, Porkbutt/Pulled Pork, or Chicken
Or grilled meat:
Chicken. Salmon, or Hotdogs and Hamburgers.
Enjoy hanging out for a few hours, eating a delicious meal, and talking about what you’d like with Pastor Daniel and Fran.
Starting bid
Enjoy a private fitness class at SelfLove Studio Fitness for you and up to 14 friends! (Valued at $200)
Class Format Options:
Barre
Mat Pilates
CardioYoga
Strength
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