Hosted by

First United Methodist Church

About this event

Family Ministry Silent Auction

Pick-up location

206 W Johnson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764, USA

Rhea and Ronnie Experience item
Rhea and Ronnie Experience
$25

Starting bid

You and 3 friends join Rhea and Ronnie for a fun evening out of your choosing!

Fast Pass for Shower Line (Girl) item
Fast Pass for Shower Line (Girl)
$10

Starting bid

Use the "Fast Pass" to jump in front of the shower line on the day of your choosing. You must give this pass to one of the adult leaders on the day you would like to use it! There is one fast pass for girls and one for boys. This is the pass for girls.

Fast Pass for Shower Line (Boy) item
Fast Pass for Shower Line (Boy)
$10

Starting bid

Use the "Fast Pass" to jump in front of the shower line on the day of your choosing. You must give this pass to one of the adult leaders on the day you would like to use it! There is one fast pass for girls and one for boys. This is the pass for boys.

Arrive Early to LMP (Girl) item
Arrive Early to LMP (Girl)
$20

Starting bid

This allows the highest bidder to arrive 30 minutes early on the day of LMP to pick the room of their choice. There is one pass for girls and one for boys! This is the pass for girls.

Arrive Early to LMP (Boy) item
Arrive Early to LMP (Boy)
$20

Starting bid

This allows the highest bidder to arrive 30 minutes early on the day of LMP to pick the room of their choice. There is one pass for girls and one for boys! This is the pass for boys.

Ice Cream Sundae Bar for LMP Worksite item
Ice Cream Sundae Bar for LMP Worksite
$25

Starting bid

Janet Harris will deliver an ice cream sundae bar to your LMP worksite for you and your WHOLE team during LMP on the day of your choosing! 

Pool and Pizza Party for 8 item
Pool and Pizza Party for 8
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon with seven of your friends at the pool complete with pizza made in the backyard pizza oven as Riley Harris as your chef! (for ages 12+)

Original Razorback painting item
Original Razorback painting
$50

Starting bid

Original Razorback painting by our very own talented artist - Lori Krie!

Original Painting of Your Pet item
Original Painting of Your Pet item
Original Painting of Your Pet item
Original Painting of Your Pet
$50

Starting bid

Original painting of your pet by our very own talented artist - Lori Krie!

Two Razorback Baseball Tickets (May 8 at 6:00pm) item
Two Razorback Baseball Tickets (May 8 at 6:00pm)
$50

Starting bid

On May 8th at 6:00pm, enjoy a night of watching the Arkansas Razorbacks hopefully beat Oklahoma University!

Guided Family Bike Ride or Fundamental Bike Skills Session item
Guided Family Bike Ride or Fundamental Bike Skills Session
$50

Starting bid

Choose your adventure: Guided Family Bike Ride or Fundamental Bike Skills Session! Either option is a 2 hour package with experienced bikers. 

Outdoor Christmas Decoration Package item
Outdoor Christmas Decoration Package
$100

Starting bid

This Outdoor Christmas Decoration package is valued at $300, and includes a tree!

Four Naturals Tickets item
Four Naturals Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening at the Naturals Ball Park any Sunday-Thursday this season!

Vet for a Day item
Vet for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Spend the afternoon with Dr. Niki Lunsford at her veterinarian clinic. (Student 6th grade and above)

Wellness Visit for Pet (up to 90 lbs) item
Wellness Visit for Pet (up to 90 lbs)
$50

Starting bid

Wellness visit for your pet (up to 90lbs) at Lunsford Veterinary Care Center!

Pool and Hot Tub Party item
Pool and Hot Tub Party
$50

Starting bid

Pick a day of your choosing to enjoy a pool and hot tub party for 8-10 people at Kellye and Steve Smith's farm complete with light snacks and drinks! *Schedule before Labor Day and holiday weekends are not available


Lake Day and Lunch for 6 item
Lake Day and Lunch for 6
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a weekday at the Evans’ Lakehouse that is right on the water, and lunch is included! (Families with children in 5th grade or below)


Mother's Day Basket item
Mother's Day Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket full of goodies that includes custom embroidery on a trucker hat, shirt, and make-up bag from The Hanger Embroidery LLC!

*Items can be exchanged for different colors and sizes

Graduation Basket item
Graduation Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket full of goodies that includes a $25 Starbucks gift card and custom embroidery on a trucker hat and shirt from The Hanger Embroidery LLC!

*Items can be exchanged for different colors and sizes

$50 of Custom Embroidery on your favorite items item
$50 of Custom Embroidery on your favorite items
$25

Starting bid

$50 of Custom Embroidery by Kat Barlow on your favorite item(s)!

Photo Booth and Balloon Package item
Photo Booth and Balloon Package
$100

Starting bid

A perfect combo for your next party or event! This package includes the use of the church's photo booth and balloon decor by Gisela Talbert for your next event.

*The Photo Booth cannot be reserved June 7th-11th or June 20th-26th, and Balloon Decor must be coordinated at least 2 weeks in advance with Gisela Talbert.

Golf Lesson with Rich Morris item
Golf Lesson with Rich Morris
$100

Starting bid

One hour golf lesson for an individual or couple with Rich Morris - former golf pro and member of FUMC.

Cake Decorating Class for 8 item
Cake Decorating Class for 8 item
Cake Decorating Class for 8
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun and creative experience with a private cake decorating class for up to 8 people. Perfect for kids, adults, parties, or a special get-together!

Each participant will receive their own cake, frosting, and decorating tips to create a beautiful design to take home. The class is led by Penelope Krie, an experienced cake decorator who has taught many classes and loves helping others bring their creativity to life.

Penelope will work with the winning bidder to choose a design that fits the group’s skill level and style.

A sweet and memorable experience for any occasion!

Guided Paint Party for 6 item
Guided Paint Party for 6
$100

Starting bid

Let Mrs. Hannah bring the fun to your paint party! Each child will leave with their own painted canvas. Hannah can customize your design, too! (PreK to 5th grade)

Scavenger Hunt item
Scavenger Hunt
$50

Starting bid

Mrs. Melissa will plant clues around town, and you get to go find them. 

A ready made day full of fun with a treat at the end! (Families with children in 5th grade or below)

VIP @ VBS item
VIP @ VBS
$25

Starting bid

Do you want the chance to be VIP for a day at VBS? You can help lead Assembly, request a special snack, and get to wear some VIP merch! 

(PreK to 5th grade)

Black Diamond Tool Set item
Black Diamond Tool Set
$50

Starting bid

A Black Diamond 102 piece Homeowner's Tool Set

Mars Snack Wagon item
Mars Snack Wagon item
Mars Snack Wagon item
Mars Snack Wagon
$100

Starting bid

A wagon with various Mars Snacking products (M&M, Pop Tarts, Cheez It, Pringles, etc) valued at $300

Lunch for You and a Friend item
Lunch for You and a Friend
$25

Starting bid

Mrs. Melissa will deliver the lunch of your choice to your school for you and a friend! (K-5th grade)

“Treat Day” Pass for Sunday School item
“Treat Day” Pass for Sunday School
$25

Starting bid

Your class will meet in a party room at the church during the Sunday School hour, and Mrs. Melissa will provide games and snacks as a treat for your whole Sunday School class! (K-5th grade)


One Ballroom Dance Lesson for 2 item
One Ballroom Dance Lesson for 2
$100

Starting bid

A Ballroom Dance Lesson (for 2) at the church from a Fred Astaire Dance Instructor.

Bea and Bleux Basket item
Bea and Bleux Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket full of goodies (puzzle, popcorn, and birdfeeder house) and $25 giftcard to Bea & Bleux

Zelli Pasta Basket item
Zelli Pasta Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket full of Zelli Pasta

Hair Product Basket item
Hair Product Basket
$25

Starting bid

A Journeyman Train Case full of hair care products 

(Goody Tanglefix paddle brush, Kristin Ess - The One Shampoo and Conditioner, TRESemmé extra hold hairspray, Not Your Mother's dry shampoo, Raw Sugar sugar scrub, and a smaller bag full of facial care products)

Photo Booth & Party Banner item
Photo Booth & Party Banner
$100

Starting bid

A perfect combo for your next party or event! This package includes the use of the church's photo booth and a party banner by Loni Harris for your next event. 

*The Photo Booth cannot be reserved June 7th-11th or June 20th-26th, and the banner must be coordinated at least 2 weeks in advance with Loni Harris.

Spring Street Grill & Catering Pie Certificates item
Spring Street Grill & Catering Pie Certificates
$25

Starting bid

3 Free Pie Certificates ($90 value)

VIP Table at Tontitown Winery for 4 item
VIP Table at Tontitown Winery for 4
$25

Starting bid

VIP table for 4 people and a $25 gift certificate for the Tontitown Winery to hear our very own Michael and Tami Cooper - "96 Miles" on June 27th

Fourth of July Basket item
Fourth of July Basket item
Fourth of July Basket
$25

Starting bid

A red tabletop beverage tub full of 4th of July goodies

(Two American flag SWIG Cups, red and white checkered table cloth, napkins, plates, plasticware, cupcake liners, American flag toothpicks, and plastic cups w/ lids)

Coin Collection Appraisal (1) item
Coin Collection Appraisal (1)
$25

Starting bid

This Coin Collection Appraisal includes a market value appraisal of your coin collection, a spreadsheet with a description of each coin and its value, and recommendation on proper storage of your collection

Coin Collection Appraisal (2) item
Coin Collection Appraisal (2)
$25

Starting bid

This Coin Collection Appraisal includes a market value appraisal of your coin collection, a spreadsheet with a description of each coin and its value, and recommendation on proper storage of your collection

Father's Day Basket item
Father's Day Basket
$25

Starting bid

Say Happy Father's Day with a Super Dad T-Shirt, work gloves, cooling towel, Lowes Bucket, and portable car charger and tire inflator!

Menya Kitakara item
Menya Kitakara
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to authentic ramen with a $50 Gift Certificate to Menya Kitakara!

Downtown Springdale Experience item
Downtown Springdale Experience
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening in Downtown Springdale with a $50 gift card to Odd Soul and a $50 gift card to Rein Hibachi!

$100 to The Bauhaus Biergarten item
$100 to The Bauhaus Biergarten
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the areas only German Eatery and Beer Garden with a $100 Gift Certificate to The Bauhaus Biergarten.

Event Banner item
Event Banner
$50

Starting bid

The perfect edition to your next party or event! 

*The banner must be coordinated with Hannah Wilson two weeks in advance.

Collector Coin (Silver Eagle) item
Collector Coin (Silver Eagle)
$50

Starting bid

1987 Eagle S $1 - Value $100+ 


Collector Coin (Morgan Dollar) item
Collector Coin (Morgan Dollar)
$30

Starting bid

1881 Morgan Dollar - Value $60+

Antique Wall Phone item
Antique Wall Phone item
Antique Wall Phone
$200

Starting bid

Antique Oak Kellogg Wall Phone with crank & chimes valued at over $500

Succulent Cross item
Succulent Cross
$10

Starting bid

A decorative cross with succulents and candles

Crown Royal KC Chiefs Basket item
Crown Royal KC Chiefs Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket with Crown Royal Limited Edition Kansas City Chiefs Hand Selected Canadian Whiskey and 2018 Patrick Mahomes Collectibles

Wine and Chocolate Basket item
Wine and Chocolate Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket with Murphy-Goode wine and Ferrero Rocher chocolate squares

Jessica Simpson Bag Bundle (Pink Set) item
Jessica Simpson Bag Bundle (Pink Set)
$35

Starting bid

Jessica Simpson bag and wallet with a pink Limited Edition Stanley cup

Jessica Simpson Bag Bundle (Black Set) item
Jessica Simpson Bag Bundle (Black Set)
$35

Starting bid

Jessica Simpson bag and wallet with a black Stanley Adventure To-Go Food Jar

Star Wars Set item
Star Wars Set
$50

Starting bid

7 Star Wars Collectibles - All are part of the Micro Galaxy Squadron (Valued at $170+)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Set item
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Set
$30

Starting bid

6 AEW Action Figures - Four are part of the Unmatched Collection and Two are part of the Unrivaled Collection (Valued at $110+)

1 Month of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts (1) item
1 Month of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts (1)
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for 1 month of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($120 value)

Ages 6 and Above

*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates

1 Month of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts (2) item
1 Month of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts (2)
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for 1 month of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($120 value)

Ages 6 and Above

*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates

1 Month of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts (3) item
1 Month of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts (3)
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for 1 month of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($120 value)

Ages 6 and Above

*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates

6 Months of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts item
6 Months of Classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts
$100

Starting bid

Certificate for 6 months of classes at Fayetteville Martial Arts ($720 value)

Ages 6 and Above

*Limit one certificate (1 or 6 month) per person, cannot use multiple certificates

3D Cross Art item
3D Cross Art
$50

Starting bid

A 3D Cross made by our very own Fran Thueson

Pastor's Cookout item
Pastor's Cookout
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a cookout at the Thueson’s with up to 5 friends!

You get to set a day with Pastor Daniel and Fran to cookout and hang out.

Your can enjoy your choice of smoked meat:

Brisket, Ribs, Porkbutt/Pulled Pork, or Chicken 

Or grilled meat: 

Chicken. Salmon, or Hotdogs and Hamburgers.


Enjoy hanging out for a few hours, eating a delicious meal, and talking about what you’d like with Pastor Daniel and Fran.

Private Fitness Lesson for 15 item
Private Fitness Lesson for 15
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a private fitness class at SelfLove Studio Fitness for you and up to 14 friends! (Valued at $200)

Class Format Options:

Barre

Mat Pilates

CardioYoga

Strength

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!