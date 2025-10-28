First City Chili Bowl

Hosted by
About this event
Unlimited chili samples, live music & entertainment, access to cash bar.
Team entry fee includes ten (10) General Admission tickets ($200 value!), reserved parking pass, 10x10 tent space, power, tasting supplies, and endless fun. Online registration required at firstcitychili.org.
For Teams with Active Military, Veterans, or First Responders. Online registration required at firstcitychili.org.
As an Inferno Influencer, you'll be one of two top level sponsors with premier visibility and promotion, along with 10 General Admission tickets, free Competition Team entry & tons of extra perks! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.
Habanero Heroes receive six (6) General Admission tickets + tons of extra perks for impressive visibility & enjoyment! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.
As a Jalapeno Backer, you'll get four (4) General Admission tickets + a number of extra exciting perks! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.
Bell Pepper Buddies receive two (2) General Admission tickets + more! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!