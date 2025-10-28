Pensacola Cordova Rotary Club Foundation Inc

Pensacola Cordova Rotary Club Foundation Inc

First City Chili Bowl

300 S Tarragona St

Pensacola, FL 32502, USA

General Admission
$20

Unlimited chili samples, live music & entertainment, access to cash bar.

Competition Team (Standard)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team entry fee includes ten (10) General Admission tickets ($200 value!), reserved parking pass, 10x10 tent space, power, tasting supplies, and endless fun. Online registration required at firstcitychili.org.

Competition Team (Military Discount)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For Teams with Active Military, Veterans, or First Responders. Online registration required at firstcitychili.org.

Sponsor: Inferno Influencer
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

As an Inferno Influencer, you'll be one of two top level sponsors with premier visibility and promotion, along with 10 General Admission tickets, free Competition Team entry & tons of extra perks! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.

Sponsor: Habanero Hero
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Habanero Heroes receive six (6) General Admission tickets + tons of extra perks for impressive visibility & enjoyment! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.

Sponsor: Jalapeno Backer
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Jalapeno Backer, you'll get four (4) General Admission tickets + a number of extra exciting perks! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.

Sponsor: Bell Pepper Buddy
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bell Pepper Buddies receive two (2) General Admission tickets + more! Visit firstcitychili.org to view full sponsorship benefits and to complete the online commitment form.

