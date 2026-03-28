FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC's Membership

$175 New Skater Registration

This registration includes your one-time $100 new skater registration fee plus your first month’s $75 membership dues, making it easy to get started right away.





By selecting this option, your skater is fully covered for:





Initial one-time registration fee: $100

First month of practices: $75









This is the perfect all-in-one option for families signing up for the first time so your athlete can jump right into practice, build confidence, and become part of the First Coast Junior Rollers family.





We are so excited to welcome your skater to the team 🛼💙

Please fill out this form to complete registration

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ulbBt1Hm9VJjYEbFiL1bM4VnSvho_BB76Qpj1O6LAek/viewform?chromeless=1&edit_requested=true