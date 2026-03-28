FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC's Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
$175 New Skater Registration
This registration includes your one-time $100 new skater registration fee plus your first month’s $75 membership dues, making it easy to get started right away.
By selecting this option, your skater is fully covered for:
This is the perfect all-in-one option for families signing up for the first time so your athlete can jump right into practice, build confidence, and become part of the First Coast Junior Rollers family.
We are so excited to welcome your skater to the team 🛼💙
Please fill out this form to complete registration
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ulbBt1Hm9VJjYEbFiL1bM4VnSvho_BB76Qpj1O6LAek/viewform?chromeless=1&edit_requested=true
Renews monthly
This membership option is billed monthly and will automatically renew each month until canceled
No expiration
One Time Annual Insurance Payment Due before May 15 of each year.
No expiration
This is a one-time membership payment and will not automatically renew
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