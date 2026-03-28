FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC

Offered by

FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC

About the memberships

FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC's Membership

New Skater Registration
$175

No expiration

$175 New Skater Registration

This registration includes your one-time $100 new skater registration fee plus your first month’s $75 membership dues, making it easy to get started right away.


By selecting this option, your skater is fully covered for:


  • Initial one-time registration fee: $100
  • First month of practices: $75



This is the perfect all-in-one option for families signing up for the first time so your athlete can jump right into practice, build confidence, and become part of the First Coast Junior Rollers family.


We are so excited to welcome your skater to the team 🛼💙

Please fill out this form to complete registration

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ulbBt1Hm9VJjYEbFiL1bM4VnSvho_BB76Qpj1O6LAek/viewform?chromeless=1&edit_requested=true

Membership
$75

Renews monthly

This membership option is billed monthly and will automatically renew each month until canceled

Annual Insurance
$85

No expiration

One Time Annual Insurance Payment Due before May 15 of each year.

One Time Payment
Pay what you can

No expiration

This is a one-time membership payment and will not automatically renew

Add a donation for FIRST COAST JUNIOR ROLLERS INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!