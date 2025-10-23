First Cost Roundup

First Cost Roundup

First Coast Roundup 2026 Rule 62

Ramada by Wyndham Jacksonville Hotel & Conference Center

Registration Fee
$42

Your registration helps cover the cost of the weekend — bringing in our out-of-town speakers, providing coffee and hospitality, and keeping the doors open for everyone to enjoy a full weekend of fellowship and recovery.

Scholarship Fund
$42

We never want cost to keep anyone from joining us for the weekend.
Donations to the Scholarship Fund help cover registration for those who can’t afford it.
If you’d like to contribute, you can make a donation along with your own registration — every dollar goes directly toward helping someone else attend the Roundup.

