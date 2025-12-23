About this event
Early registration is now open for the First Due 5K Run/Walk, benefiting nonprofit public safety and first responder training in Bastrop County.
By registering early, you help us secure permits, finalize logistics, order medals and shirts, and bring this event to life for our community.
📅 Event Timing Notice
The First Due 5K will be held in May 2026. The exact date and course are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. All registered participants will be notified immediately once the official date, start time, and location are confirmed.
🏆 Scholarship Opportunity
The top three overall finishers will each receive a scholarship toward one of the training programs we offer, turning race-day performance into real educational opportunity.
👟 What Early Registration Includes
By registering, you acknowledge that the event date is pending approval and agree to the event terms and conditions.
Thank you for supporting public safety, education, and our Central Texas community.
Register now for the First Due 5K Run/Walk, a community-driven event supporting nonprofit public safety and first responder training in Bastrop County, Texas.
This 5K welcomes runners of all experience levels—from competitive athletes to first-time participants—who want to support a meaningful cause while staying active.
📅 Event Timing Notice
The First Due 5K will take place in May 2026. The exact date, course, and start location are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. Registered participants will be notified as soon as final details are confirmed.
🏆 Scholarship Opportunity
The top three overall finishers will receive a scholarship toward one of the training programs we offer, helping support future careers in public safety and healthcare.
👟 What Regular Registration Includes
By registering, participants acknowledge that event details are pending approval and agree to all event terms and conditions.
Thank you for running, walking, and supporting public safety education in Central Texas.
This registration is for children ages 13 and under participating in the First Due 5K Run/Walk in Bastrop, Texas.
The Kids Run is designed to be fun, supportive, and family-friendly—whether your child is running the full course, walking with family, or simply being part of the experience.
📅 Event Timing Notice
The First Due 5K will be held in May 2026. The exact date, course, and start location are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. Registered families will be notified as soon as final details are confirmed.
🏅 What Kids Registration Includes
👨👩👧 Important Information
By registering, the parent or guardian acknowledges and agrees to the event terms and conditions on behalf of the child.
Thank you for encouraging kids to stay active while supporting public safety and community education.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!