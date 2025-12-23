Texas Public Safety Training Academy

First Due 5K Run/walk

Bastrop

TX 78602, USA

Early Adult Run Registration
$55
Available until Apr 1

🏃‍♂️ Early Run Registration – First Due 5K

Early registration is now open for the First Due 5K Run/Walk, benefiting nonprofit public safety and first responder training in Bastrop County.

By registering early, you help us secure permits, finalize logistics, order medals and shirts, and bring this event to life for our community.

📅 Event Timing Notice
The First Due 5K will be held in May 2026. The exact date and course are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. All registered participants will be notified immediately once the official date, start time, and location are confirmed.

🏆 Scholarship Opportunity
The top three overall finishers will each receive a scholarship toward one of the training programs we offer, turning race-day performance into real educational opportunity.

👟 What Early Registration Includes

  • Guaranteed entry into the First Due 5K
  • Eligibility for finisher awards and scholarships
  • Event updates and priority communications
  • Support of nonprofit first responder training programs

By registering, you acknowledge that the event date is pending approval and agree to the event terms and conditions.

Thank you for supporting public safety, education, and our Central Texas community.

Adult Run Registration
$65

🏃 Regular Run Registration – First Due 5K

Register now for the First Due 5K Run/Walk, a community-driven event supporting nonprofit public safety and first responder training in Bastrop County, Texas.

This 5K welcomes runners of all experience levels—from competitive athletes to first-time participants—who want to support a meaningful cause while staying active.

📅 Event Timing Notice
The First Due 5K will take place in May 2026. The exact date, course, and start location are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. Registered participants will be notified as soon as final details are confirmed.

🏆 Scholarship Opportunity
The top three overall finishers will receive a scholarship toward one of the training programs we offer, helping support future careers in public safety and healthcare.

👟 What Regular Registration Includes

  • Entry into the First Due 5K Run/Walk
  • Eligibility for finisher awards and scholarships
  • Official event updates and communications
  • Support of nonprofit workforce training programs

By registering, participants acknowledge that event details are pending approval and agree to all event terms and conditions.

Thank you for running, walking, and supporting public safety education in Central Texas.

Kid 13 and under
$25

🧒 Kids Run Registration (Ages 13 & Under)

This registration is for children ages 13 and under participating in the First Due 5K Run/Walk in Bastrop, Texas.

The Kids Run is designed to be fun, supportive, and family-friendly—whether your child is running the full course, walking with family, or simply being part of the experience.

📅 Event Timing Notice
The First Due 5K will be held in May 2026. The exact date, course, and start location are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. Registered families will be notified as soon as final details are confirmed.

🏅 What Kids Registration Includes

  • Entry into the First Due 5K Run/Walk
  • A finisher medal
  • Event shirt (while supplies last)
  • A fun, safe community experience

👨‍👩‍👧 Important Information

  • Children must be registered by a parent or legal guardian
  • Children must be accompanied by an adult during the event
  • Kids registrations are not eligible for overall finisher awards or scholarships

By registering, the parent or guardian acknowledges and agrees to the event terms and conditions on behalf of the child.

Thank you for encouraging kids to stay active while supporting public safety and community education.

