🏃‍♂️ Early Run Registration – First Due 5K

Early registration is now open for the First Due 5K Run/Walk, benefiting nonprofit public safety and first responder training in Bastrop County.

By registering early, you help us secure permits, finalize logistics, order medals and shirts, and bring this event to life for our community.

📅 Event Timing Notice

The First Due 5K will be held in May 2026. The exact date and course are pending final approval by the City of Bastrop. All registered participants will be notified immediately once the official date, start time, and location are confirmed.

🏆 Scholarship Opportunity

The top three overall finishers will each receive a scholarship toward one of the training programs we offer, turning race-day performance into real educational opportunity.

👟 What Early Registration Includes

Guaranteed entry into the First Due 5K

Eligibility for finisher awards and scholarships

Event updates and priority communications

Support of nonprofit first responder training programs

By registering, you acknowledge that the event date is pending approval and agree to the event terms and conditions.

Thank you for supporting public safety, education, and our Central Texas community.