First English Lutheran Preschool
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First English Lutheran Preschool

About this event

Sales closed

“Just for the kiddos” version FELP Auction

Pick-up location

16495 Ireland Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46544, USA

Car trip to grandparents house gift bag item
Car trip to grandparents house gift bag
$15

Starting bid

This set includes: color book, markers, sunglasses, mini slime containers, stickers donated by FELP friend, Ann Galletti family

Road trip children’s entertainment item
Road trip children’s entertainment
$15

Starting bid

This gift set includes: color books, markers, crayons, sunglasses, stickers, slap bracelets, mini slime containers, with 2 Play Doh containers donated by FELP friend, Ann Galletti family

Easter Egg surprises item
Easter Egg surprises item
Easter Egg surprises
$20

Starting bid

This Easter Egg donated by the Hoffman family includes: candy, socks, dye kit, Easter books, oven mitt/towel, and stickers to make your celebration complete

Girl Essentials item
Girl Essentials
$25

Starting bid

Backpack and lunch bag for back to school days and Lego set included for after school hours fun. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Sleeping bag (Frozen theme) item
Sleeping bag (Frozen theme)
$15

Starting bid

This new sleeping bag comes with carrying bag to tote to Nana and Papa’s house for a sleepover. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Chickie baby gift basket item
Chickie baby gift basket
$35

Starting bid

FELC Handmade Ministry donated this chickie basket filled with $10 Meijer gift card, book, baby blue blanket, baby clothes, bottle, bib, and teethers, valued at $65

Baby basket Tote item
Baby basket Tote
$35

Starting bid

FELC Handmade Ministry donated this tote that includes: baby blanket, baby socks, onesies, sippy cup and bottle, book, and bib. Valued $75

Any day is Crafting day item
Any day is Crafting day
$15

Starting bid

A box of window suncatchers to paint and three packages of “scratch” book marks to create! Donated by FELP friend, Marilyn Nash

Rainy day fun item
Rainy day fun
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy hours of fun and engagement with 16 containers of Play-Doh and 36 mini containers of slime as well as wooden blocks for building and knocking down. Donated by FELP friend, Marilyn Nash

Emotion stuffies item
Emotion stuffies
$15

Starting bid

Help your child regulate their angry to happy emotions while holding the emotion “pillow,” donated by FELP friend Marilyn Nash

Light Up Tent item
Light Up Tent
$20

Starting bid

Build it up and she will play inside her own “castle” happily ever after. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Anyone can be a…princess item
Anyone can be a…princess
$35

Starting bid

Dress up princess dresses to pretend to be Cinderella, Ariel or Elsa along with 5 mini princess dolls and 2 activity books to complete a day of princess living. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Toddler board books item
Toddler board books
$20

Starting bid

Variety of board books about Disney and other familiar characters to read with your toddler/preschooler.

“baby is beary loved some bunny special” item
“baby is beary loved some bunny special” item
“baby is beary loved some bunny special”
$50

Starting bid

This laundry basket is filled with a bundle of love for your infant or toddler; includes: three stuffed animals (2 bears and 1 bunny), board books, bathtub letters and toys of a wooden puzzle and stroller toy. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Outdoor fun basket item
Outdoor fun basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes items to encourage fun playing outside; items included are soccer ball, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, pinwheels and pickleball sets. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Summer time = water time item
Summer time = water time
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a splashing wet time with the items in this basket, including: water hose, water rocket, inflatable swimming pool and 2 beach towels. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family

Easter basket Extravaganza item
Easter basket Extravaganza
$50

Starting bid

This basket valued at $100 includes: 3 books (spring, Easter, Jesus), 2 bubble Wanda, 2 light up toys, 4 wooden puzzles, 4 water color books, matching egg game, airplane toy, silly spray, chocolate bunny, peeps and mystery prize egg. Donated by FELP friend, Galletti family

Piggy Literacy bag item
Piggy Literacy bag
$25

Starting bid

This little piggy bag includes Piggies book with variety of activities to encourage math, fine motor and language skills. Created and Donated by Mrs Emmons

Bring me a Rock literacy bag item
Bring me a Rock literacy bag
$25

Starting bid

This book bag includes activities from the book, Bring Me a Rock like matching and size ordering with plastic/paper bugs to manipulate. Created and donated by Mrs Emmons

Mouse Count book bag item
Mouse Count book bag
$25

Starting bid

Mouse count book and related activities like: matching, designing and turn taking while using the snake beanie and play toy mice. Created and donated by Mrs Emmons

That’s Not a Good Idea book bag item
That’s Not a Good Idea book bag
$25

Starting bid

This literacy bag includes Fox and Momma duck stuffies with plastic baby ducks. As well as language, math and science activities to engage with your preschooler around book That‘s not a Good Idea by Mo Willems. Created and Donated by Mrs Emmons

I love Bugs book bag item
I love Bugs book bag
$25

Starting bid

Handmade games with plastic and paper bugs to enjoy after reading “I Love Bugs” for hours of learning with your child. Created and Donated by Mrs Emmons

Snuggle up blanket item
Snuggle up blanket
$15

Starting bid

This hand crocheted striped blanket will warm kids (and a grown up if shared) during kind of weather. Lovingly created and donated by Mariah Tepper

Baby shower basket item
Baby shower basket
$25

Starting bid

This gift basket for baby, valued at $50 includes: baby blanket, baby booties, baby burp bib and baby bear stuffie. Lovingly created and donated by Three Little Birds Crafts.

Crocheted Spring toy set item
Crocheted Spring toy set
$30

Starting bid

This basket of fun, valued at $80 was created and donated by Three Little Birds Crafts. It includes: bunny headband, butterfly, carrot, crown/tiara, flower with tin, storage container along with a wrapped mystery book.

Once Upon a child gift card (Mishawaka location) item
Once Upon a child gift card (Mishawaka location)
$15

Starting bid

Shop the Mishawaka location of “Once Upon a Child” resale store of children’s clothing, toys and merchandise up to $25.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!