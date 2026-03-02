“Just for the kiddos” version FELP Auction

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This set includes: color book, markers, sunglasses, mini slime containers, stickers donated by FELP friend, Ann Galletti family
Starting bid
This gift set includes: color books, markers, crayons, sunglasses, stickers, slap bracelets, mini slime containers, with 2 Play Doh containers donated by FELP friend, Ann Galletti family
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This Easter Egg donated by the Hoffman family includes: candy, socks, dye kit, Easter books, oven mitt/towel, and stickers to make your celebration complete
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Backpack and lunch bag for back to school days and Lego set included for after school hours fun. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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This new sleeping bag comes with carrying bag to tote to Nana and Papa’s house for a sleepover. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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FELC Handmade Ministry donated this chickie basket filled with $10 Meijer gift card, book, baby blue blanket, baby clothes, bottle, bib, and teethers, valued at $65
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FELC Handmade Ministry donated this tote that includes: baby blanket, baby socks, onesies, sippy cup and bottle, book, and bib. Valued $75
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A box of window suncatchers to paint and three packages of “scratch” book marks to create! Donated by FELP friend, Marilyn Nash
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Enjoy hours of fun and engagement with 16 containers of Play-Doh and 36 mini containers of slime as well as wooden blocks for building and knocking down. Donated by FELP friend, Marilyn Nash
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Help your child regulate their angry to happy emotions while holding the emotion “pillow,” donated by FELP friend Marilyn Nash
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Build it up and she will play inside her own “castle” happily ever after. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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Dress up princess dresses to pretend to be Cinderella, Ariel or Elsa along with 5 mini princess dolls and 2 activity books to complete a day of princess living. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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Variety of board books about Disney and other familiar characters to read with your toddler/preschooler.
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This laundry basket is filled with a bundle of love for your infant or toddler; includes: three stuffed animals (2 bears and 1 bunny), board books, bathtub letters and toys of a wooden puzzle and stroller toy. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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This basket includes items to encourage fun playing outside; items included are soccer ball, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, pinwheels and pickleball sets. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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Enjoy a splashing wet time with the items in this basket, including: water hose, water rocket, inflatable swimming pool and 2 beach towels. Donated by FELP friend, Hoffman family
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This basket valued at $100 includes: 3 books (spring, Easter, Jesus), 2 bubble Wanda, 2 light up toys, 4 wooden puzzles, 4 water color books, matching egg game, airplane toy, silly spray, chocolate bunny, peeps and mystery prize egg. Donated by FELP friend, Galletti family
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This little piggy bag includes Piggies book with variety of activities to encourage math, fine motor and language skills. Created and Donated by Mrs Emmons
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This book bag includes activities from the book, Bring Me a Rock like matching and size ordering with plastic/paper bugs to manipulate. Created and donated by Mrs Emmons
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Mouse count book and related activities like: matching, designing and turn taking while using the snake beanie and play toy mice. Created and donated by Mrs Emmons
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This literacy bag includes Fox and Momma duck stuffies with plastic baby ducks. As well as language, math and science activities to engage with your preschooler around book That‘s not a Good Idea by Mo Willems. Created and Donated by Mrs Emmons
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Handmade games with plastic and paper bugs to enjoy after reading “I Love Bugs” for hours of learning with your child. Created and Donated by Mrs Emmons
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This hand crocheted striped blanket will warm kids (and a grown up if shared) during kind of weather. Lovingly created and donated by Mariah Tepper
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This gift basket for baby, valued at $50 includes: baby blanket, baby booties, baby burp bib and baby bear stuffie. Lovingly created and donated by Three Little Birds Crafts.
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This basket of fun, valued at $80 was created and donated by Three Little Birds Crafts. It includes: bunny headband, butterfly, carrot, crown/tiara, flower with tin, storage container along with a wrapped mystery book.
Starting bid
Shop the Mishawaka location of “Once Upon a Child” resale store of children’s clothing, toys and merchandise up to $25.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!