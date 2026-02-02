FIRST EVER Magical Memories JUST FOR KIDS Online Raffle!

Barbie Ride-On 12V 1-Seater Jeep ($229 retail). $7 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup ONLY in Lewisburg - This is heavy, as well!

Product details

Experience Adventure with the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged Ride-On

Get ready to hit the road in style with the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged, the ultimate adventure vehicle for young trendsetters. Designed to deliver a lifelike driving experience, this ride-on jeep is powered by a 12V rechargeable battery and features forward and reverse gears for effortless navigation. Whether indoors or outdoors, this ride-on is built for smooth and exciting rides.

Interactive Steering Wheel for Added Fun

Make every journey unforgettable with the interactive steering wheel that comes equipped with built-in music and sound effects. These engaging features enhance the driving experience, ensuring hours of imaginative play and entertainment for your little adventurer.

Durable Design for Endless Adventures

Crafted with a sturdy 4-wheel design and large 8” wheels, this rugged jeep is ready to tackle various terrains with ease. Its durable construction ensures reliable performance, making it the perfect companion for both indoor and outdoor explorations.

Realistic Touch with Working LED Headlights

Adding to its lifelike appeal, the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged Ride-On features working LED headlights. These functional lights not only enhance the jeep's realistic design but also make every ride more thrilling and immersive for young drivers.





Specifications

Assembled Dimensions: L 42" X W 28" X H 29"

Weight: 33 lbs.

Weight Capacity: 66 lbs.

Recommended Age Range: 3+ years

Included: Ride-on