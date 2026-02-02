FIRST EVER Magical Memories JUST FOR KIDS Online Raffle!

About this raffle
One Chance of Winning KidKraft Wooden Sandbox with Mesh Cover in Honey Color ($160 retail). $6 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville unless other arrangements are made. This is heavy!
Recommended Age : 2+
Does not include Sand or Sand Toys
The KidKraft Backyard Sandbox gives kids a perfect place to build sandcastles, dig for treasure and play with all of their favorite sand toys. With built-in seating, there is plenty of room for kids to play together. The weather-resistant wood and durable finish look great. And when playtime is over, the included mesh cover fits over the top to protect the sand.
KidsKraft Uptown Expresso Play Kitchen ($229 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville unless other arrangements are made. This is heavy!
This is KidKraft’s award-winning Uptown Espresso Kitchen. Interactive features like clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic stove top burners, working chalkboard and more, kids can discover and explore their culinary side. Crafted from sturdy composite wood, the kitchen’s motif simulates the dark wood and stainless steel design found in modern kitchens. Who knows what culinary creations this kitchen will inspire in your little foodie!
Barbie Ride-On 12V 1-Seater Jeep ($229 retail). $7 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup ONLY in Lewisburg - This is heavy, as well!
Get ready to hit the road in style with the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged, the ultimate adventure vehicle for young trendsetters. Designed to deliver a lifelike driving experience, this ride-on jeep is powered by a 12V rechargeable battery and features forward and reverse gears for effortless navigation. Whether indoors or outdoors, this ride-on is built for smooth and exciting rides.
Make every journey unforgettable with the interactive steering wheel that comes equipped with built-in music and sound effects. These engaging features enhance the driving experience, ensuring hours of imaginative play and entertainment for your little adventurer.
Crafted with a sturdy 4-wheel design and large 8” wheels, this rugged jeep is ready to tackle various terrains with ease. Its durable construction ensures reliable performance, making it the perfect companion for both indoor and outdoor explorations.
Adding to its lifelike appeal, the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged Ride-On features working LED headlights. These functional lights not only enhance the jeep's realistic design but also make every ride more thrilling and immersive for young drivers.
Assembled Dimensions: L 42" X W 28" X H 29"
Weight: 33 lbs.
Weight Capacity: 66 lbs.
Recommended Age Range: 3+ years
Included: Ride-on
Radio Flyer Tumble Town Foam Blocks ($129 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available This is a large box - LOCAL pickup only in Turbotville
Safety 1st Smart Air Purifier ($75 retail) $4 a chance with 25 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville
Cleaner air can lead to better, uninterrupted sleep for your child, and that means better sleep for you! Clear the air in their bedroom or nursery with the Safety 1st Smart Air Purifier. This purifier uses the Safety 1st Connected App which is the only app that empowers parents to create the optimal environment, set the mood, monitor, and comfort their child—anytime, from anywhere. This easy-to-use, family-friendly app seamlessly controls and manages every device in the Connected Suite giving parents the confidence and peace of mind they need to stay connected to their children even when they’re apart.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids with Parental Controls, Tiger (Retail $60) $3 a chance with 25 chances Local PIckup Only in Turbotville
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T-Rex Dinosaur Toy with Owen Grady Figurine, Light-Up Eyes & Chomping Action. (Retail $120+) Guys - this is HUGE $5 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup ONLY in Turbotville
Recommended age is 3+
Imaginext DC Super Friends Ultimate Headquarters Playset, 2-feet tall, Lights, Sounds and 10 pieces. (retail $120 +) $5 a chance with 30 chances available! LOCAL pickup only in Turbotville
Recommended age 3+
Preschool kids can act out epic Justice League adventures with the Imaginext DC Super Friends ultimate headquarters playset from Fisher Price. This 2' tall Hall of Justice playset features 4 floors of play for young crime-fighters to explore, cool lights and sounds, a hidden projectile launcher and jail cell, plus a changing batwing and push-along batcycle. Kids will love sending Batman and Superman racing into action to defeat the bad guys again and again.
Melissa and Doug Giant Lifelike T-Rex Stuffed Animal ($159 retail). $5 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup only in Turbotville
The giant T-Rex ruled the prehistoric world, and it will rule any room! This dynamic dinosaur makes a huge impression; the gigantic, multi-colored plush T-Rex stands an imposing 51 inches (more than four feet!) tall and is sure to be the centerpiece of any room, inspiring endless creative and imaginative play. It’s soft to the touch with a sturdy wireframe construction, long tail, and wide feet to help it to stand tall, making it perfect as a decorative piece for any room, as well as a catalyst for imaginary adventures!
3-in-1 Slide for Toddlers with Basketball Hoop and Climbing Ladder ($79 retail). $4 a chance with 25 chances available. Large, heavy box for local pickup only in Turbotville
Leap Frog Magic Adventures Microscope ($80 retail). $4 a chance with 25 chances available Local pickup only in Turbotville
Leap Frog Build-a-slice Pizza Cart ($50 retail). $3 a chance with 20 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville
Franklin Sports Double Shot Rebounces Arcade Game ($199 retail). $7 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup only in Turbotville
Shoot it out head-to-head with the Franklin Sports Dual Hoops Rebound Pro! This arcade-style basketball shootout game is the perfect way to bring your game indoors. With two rims and four mini basketballs included, this set has everything you need for two players to shoot it out for the win. Plus, when you're finished, the shooting area folds up neatly for easy and convenient storage. So shoot your shot and get the competition started today!
$100 Target Gift Card To get the kiddos some new spring clothes!! $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail. Could also do e-gift card.
$100 Old Navy/Gap Gift Card To get the kiddos some new spring clothes!! $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail.
$100 Hooplas Gift Card...What kid doesn't love Hooplas!!??? $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail.
Cocomelon Toy Bundle/Basket! ($160+ value! $5 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup only in Lewisburg, Turbotville or Norry!
Bundle Includes:
$100 Walmart Gift Card To grab some diapers or toys! $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville, Lewisburg or Norry or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail.
