About this raffle

FIRST EVER Magical Memories JUST FOR KIDS Online Raffle!

One chance of winning KidKraft Wooden Sandbox with Cover
$6

One Chance of Winning KidKraft Wooden Sandbox with Mesh Cover in Honey Color ($160 retail). $6 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville unless other arrangements are made. This is heavy!



Recommended Age : 2+

Does not include Sand or Sand Toys

The KidKraft Backyard Sandbox gives kids a perfect place to build sandcastles, dig for treasure and play with all of their favorite sand toys. With built-in seating, there is plenty of room for kids to play together. The weather-resistant wood and durable finish look great. And when playtime is over, the included mesh cover fits over the top to protect the sand.

  • Built-in seating
  • Mesh cover to protect sand
  • Large enough for children to play together
  • Includes plastic liner that goes underneath the sand
  • Made of weather-resistant wood
  • Packaged with detailed, step-by-step assembly instructions
One Chance of Winning KidKraft Uptown Expresso Play Kitchen
$6

KidsKraft Uptown Expresso Play Kitchen ($229 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville unless other arrangements are made. This is heavy!


Product details

This is KidKraft’s award-winning Uptown Espresso Kitchen. Interactive features like clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic stove top burners, working chalkboard and more, kids can discover and explore their culinary side. Crafted from sturdy composite wood, the kitchen’s motif simulates the dark wood and stainless steel design found in modern kitchens. Who knows what culinary creations this kitchen will inspire in your little foodie!

  • Winner of 2016 Toy of the Year People's Choice Award and one of our most loved play kitchens
  • Play Food and Play cookware not included- this is for the kitchen only.
  • Cordless phone with hands-free clip so you can call a friend over for dinner
  • Shelving for pots, pans and accessories to keep surfaces clutter free
  • Chalkboard surface on the freezer to jot down recipes or notes
  • Speckled granite-style countertops, just like mom and dad love
  • Smart, sturdy wood construction for long-lasting play and fun
One Chance of Winning Barbie Ride-On Jeep
$7

Barbie Ride-On 12V 1-Seater Jeep ($229 retail). $7 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup ONLY in Lewisburg - This is heavy, as well!

Product details

Experience Adventure with the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged Ride-On

Get ready to hit the road in style with the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged, the ultimate adventure vehicle for young trendsetters. Designed to deliver a lifelike driving experience, this ride-on jeep is powered by a 12V rechargeable battery and features forward and reverse gears for effortless navigation. Whether indoors or outdoors, this ride-on is built for smooth and exciting rides.

Interactive Steering Wheel for Added Fun

Make every journey unforgettable with the interactive steering wheel that comes equipped with built-in music and sound effects. These engaging features enhance the driving experience, ensuring hours of imaginative play and entertainment for your little adventurer.

Durable Design for Endless Adventures

Crafted with a sturdy 4-wheel design and large 8” wheels, this rugged jeep is ready to tackle various terrains with ease. Its durable construction ensures reliable performance, making it the perfect companion for both indoor and outdoor explorations.

Realistic Touch with Working LED Headlights

Adding to its lifelike appeal, the Licensed 12V 1-Seater Rugged Ride-On features working LED headlights. These functional lights not only enhance the jeep's realistic design but also make every ride more thrilling and immersive for young drivers.


Specifications

Assembled Dimensions: L 42" X W 28" X H 29"
Weight: 33 lbs.
Weight Capacity: 66 lbs.
Recommended Age Range: 3+ years
Included: Ride-on

One Chance of Winning Radio Flyer Foam Climbing Blocks
$6

Radio Flyer Tumble Town Foam Blocks ($129 retail) $6 a chance with 30 chances available This is a large box - LOCAL pickup only in Turbotville


Features

  • 6-piece set of foam climbing blocks
  • Lightweight and easy for toddlers to move
  • PU foam is soft, durable, stain resistant and easy to wipe clean
  • Please note: There is a large package
  • Encourage active imaginative play
  • Helps develop gross motor skills
  • Perfect for babies and toddlers ages 9 months to 3 years old
  • Please note: There is a large package
One Chance of Winning Safety 1st Smart Air Purifier
$4

Safety 1st Smart Air Purifier ($75 retail) $4 a chance with 25 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville


About this item

  • CLEANER AIR FOR BETTER SLEEP. Clear the air to help your child breathe and sleep a little easier
  • CIRCULATE AIR THROUGHOUT YOUR SPACE. The internal fan has three different speed settings to move clean air throughout your child’s bedroom or nursery.
  • CREATE A CALMING SENSORY EXPERIENCE. A built-in adjustable nightlight and sound machine which plays four soothing sounds (including white noise) help to create a calming and comfortable sleep atmosphere for your little one as they drift off to Dreamland. The ultra-quiet operation and one-touch sleep mode help to keep your child asleep.
  • MONITOR AND CONTROL YOUR SMART AIR PURIFIER FROM ANYWHERE. Activate and adjust the Smart Air Purifier with a simple tap on your phone. The Smart Air Purifier uses the Safety 1st Connected App which is the only app that empowers parents to create the optimal environment, set the mood, monitor, and comfort their child—anytime, from anywhere.

Cleaner air can lead to better, uninterrupted sleep for your child, and that means better sleep for you! Clear the air in their bedroom or nursery with the Safety 1st Smart Air Purifier. This purifier uses the Safety 1st Connected App which is the only app that empowers parents to create the optimal environment, set the mood, monitor, and comfort their child—anytime, from anywhere. This easy-to-use, family-friendly app seamlessly controls and manages every device in the Connected Suite giving parents the confidence and peace of mind they need to stay connected to their children even when they’re apart.




One Chance of Winning Echo Dot KIDS with Parental Control
$3

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids with Parental Controls, Tiger (Retail $60) $3 a chance with 25 chances Local PIckup Only in Turbotville


Highlights

  • Meet the all-new echo dot kids edition, our most popular smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids, the super-fun design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound
  • Help kids learn and grow, kids can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get help with their homework
  • Unlock a world of kid-friendly content, the included-year of Amazon kids plus (free time unlimited) gives access to thousands of-hours of kid-friendly audible books, interactive games, and educational skills, after 1-year, your subscription will automatically renew every-month, cancel any time
  • Easy-to-use parental controls, set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity in the Amazon parent dashboard
  • Made for wild imaginations, kids can ask Alexa to play music, read stories, and call approved friends and family
  • Designed to protect your family's privacy, echo dot kids edition is built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones
One Chance at Winning Imaginext T-Rex Toy
$5

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T-Rex Dinosaur Toy with Owen Grady Figurine, Light-Up Eyes & Chomping Action. (Retail $120+) Guys - this is HUGE $5 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup ONLY in Turbotville


Recommended age is 3+


  • Preschool kids ages 3-8 years can control the Jurassic Rex with the handle on her back!
  • Push the dinosaur forward & she lunges with arms out & mouth open!
  • CHOMP! Press the trigger to close her mouth around her prey
  • Turn the Power Pad to launch the vehicle & send Owen racing into action!
  • Turn the Power Pad on the dinosaur’s head to see her eyes light-up green and dilated, or red and un-dilated with a glowing-red mouth!
  • Includes Jurassic Rex, holding base, projectile launcher, 2 projectiles, vehicle& Owen figure
One Chance of Winning Imaginext DC Super Friends Headquarter
$5

Imaginext DC Super Friends Ultimate Headquarters Playset, 2-feet tall, Lights, Sounds and 10 pieces. (retail $120 +) $5 a chance with 30 chances available! LOCAL pickup only in Turbotville


Recommended age 3+


Preschool kids can act out epic Justice League adventures with the Imaginext DC Super Friends ultimate headquarters playset from Fisher Price. This 2' tall Hall of Justice playset features 4 floors of play for young crime-fighters to explore, cool lights and sounds, a hidden projectile launcher and jail cell, plus a changing batwing and push-along batcycle. Kids will love sending Batman and Superman racing into action to defeat the bad guys again and again.

  • Features

    • Product dimension - 16" L x 7.43" W x 24.29" H
    • Product weight - 6.61 lbs
    • Recommended for ages 3 to 8 years
    • Includes - 1 playset, 2 figures, 1 Batcycle, 1 Batwing, 6 accessories
    • Epic Batman adventures await with this 2' tall 60 cm Justice League headquarters playset with lights, sounds and a changing Batwing
    • Turn the power pads to lift the changing Batwing, reveal a hidden projectile launcher and activate cool lights and action sounds
    • Comes with poseable Superman and Batman figures, plus push-along Batcycle, removable Batwing, 4 disc projectiles, and 2 battle accessories
    • 4 floors of play for kids to explore, including a working elevator, jail cell with trap door, revolving chamber, and secret projectile launcher
    • Encourages imaginative play and storytelling for preschool kids ages 3 to 8 years old
    • Requires 3 AA (R6) carbon zinc batteries, included
    • Assembly required
One Chance of Winning Giant Stuffed T-Rex
$5

Melissa and Doug Giant Lifelike T-Rex Stuffed Animal ($159 retail). $5 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup only in Turbotville


The giant T-Rex ruled the prehistoric world, and it will rule any room! This dynamic dinosaur makes a huge impression; the gigantic, multi-colored plush T-Rex stands an imposing 51 inches (more than four feet!) tall and is sure to be the centerpiece of any room, inspiring endless creative and imaginative play. It’s soft to the touch with a sturdy wireframe construction, long tail, and wide feet to help it to stand tall, making it perfect as a decorative piece for any room, as well as a catalyst for imaginary adventures!

One Chance of winning 3-in-1 Slide
$4

3-in-1 Slide for Toddlers with Basketball Hoop and Climbing Ladder ($79 retail). $4 a chance with 25 chances available. Large, heavy box for local pickup only in Turbotville


  • PERFECT TODDLER SLIDE: This cute kids slide indoor playset is perfect for beginners, sized 5.25 feet long and 3.33 feet high, especially for toddlers 1-3. This plastic indoor slide promotes fitness, balance, and coordination.
  • EASY TO SET UP AND KEEP STABLE: No tools are required for assembly! An adult can easily put it together in a short time according to our instruction manual. This is also a compact toddler slide indoor and doesn't take up much space, suitable for all families especially small apartments.
  • DIMENSION: The assembled playset size is 77'' L x 30'' W x 40'' H inches and the slide size is 63'' L x 15'' W x 24'' H,100% safe indoor slide for toddlers 1-3.
  • INDOOR & OUTDOOR PLAYSET: This slide for kids playground allows your little one can play anytime, anywhere. They can use the slide inside the house or outside. Of course, do not expose the baby slide to the sun for a long time, must be placed on a soft play surface.
  • 100% SAFE AND HIGH QUALITY: This playground kids slide is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with a sturdy structure. Our toddler indoor slide has passed ASTM and CPSIA tests, ensuring kids' safety. Feel at ease and watch your child play freely.
One Chance of Winning Magic Adventures Microscope
$4

Leap Frog Magic Adventures Microscope ($80 retail). $4 a chance with 25 chances available Local pickup only in Turbotville

  • Eight double-sided smart slides show custom, educational BBC videos and images on the 2.4" viewing screen; High-quality videos and breathtaking images explore 15 topics including flowers, animals, food and minerals
  • Real microscope features up to 200x magnification; prepare your own samples using the reusable slides or use the tray to view samples that are too big for the slides
  • Test your knowledge with the What’s This? quiz game or play four action-packed games across 24 exciting levels
  • Accredited STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Toy by the Toy Association
  • Intended for ages 5+ years; requires 4 AA batteries; batteries included for demo purposes only; new batteries recommended for regular use


One Chance of Winning Leap Frog Pizza Cart
$3

Leap Frog Build-a-slice Pizza Cart ($50 retail). $3 a chance with 20 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville


  • Open a pizza food cart with everything tiny pretend business owners need including six toppings, a pizza cutter, plate, cheese shaker and more
  • Get your fresh pizza here; discover colors, shapes and food names as you make personalized pizzas
  • Ring the bell to hear customer orders then make and bake the requested slice; spin the pizza turntable and dance to the music while you bake
  • Slide the magic spatula under each piece to hear it say the type of pizza toppings and hear silly jokes; it’s nice and cheesy
  • Intended for ages 3+ years; requires 3 AA batteries; batteries included for demo purposes only; new batteries recommended for regular use
One chance of winning basketball arcade game
$7

Franklin Sports Double Shot Rebounces Arcade Game ($199 retail). $7 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup only in Turbotville


Features

Shoot it out head-to-head with the Franklin Sports Dual Hoops Rebound Pro! This arcade-style basketball shootout game is the perfect way to bring your game indoors. With two rims and four mini basketballs included, this set has everything you need for two players to shoot it out for the win. Plus, when you're finished, the shooting area folds up neatly for easy and convenient storage. So shoot your shot and get the competition started today!
 

  • ARCADE STYLE: This arcade style basketball shootout game is built with an extra large 81" x 49" playing area for an authentic arcade hoops feel
  • ELECTRONIC SCOREBOARD AND TIMER: The electronic timer comes with complete with stadium audio and buzzer for an authentic basketball feel. Plus, the automatic LED scoreboard keeps score with near 100% accuracy
  • BUILT IN GAMES: Choose from 8 exciting two player shootout games to switch up the competition for endless basketball fun
  • FOLDING DESIGN: This set is built with sturdy steel tubing designed to fold flat to store easily or save on space when not in use
  • BATTERY OPERATED: This two player arcade basketball set is battery operated and requires (3) AA batteries (not included)
  • 8 different game options for multiplayers
  • Size: 81" x 43" x 80.5", Extra-large playing area for superior convenience
  • Sturdy metal folding design built for competitive play, 7/8" steel tubing for maximum support
  • Comes ready to play with 4 basketballs, Folds into storage position in seconds
  • Requires 3-"AA" batteries (not included)
One chance of winning $100 Target gift card
$5

$100 Target Gift Card To get the kiddos some new spring clothes!! $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail. Could also do e-gift card.


One Chance of Winning $100 Old Navy/Gap Gift Card
$5

$100 Old Navy/Gap Gift Card To get the kiddos some new spring clothes!! $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail.

One Chance of Winning $100 Hooplas Gift Card
$5

$100 Hooplas Gift Card...What kid doesn't love Hooplas!!??? $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail.

One Chance of Winning Cocomelon Toy Bundle
$5

Cocomelon Toy Bundle/Basket! ($160+ value! $5 a chance with 30 chances available. Local pickup only in Lewisburg, Turbotville or Norry!


Bundle Includes:

  1. Splish Splash Cody with Dino Squirter
  2. Cocomelon Deluxe Family House
  3. Cocomelon Kid Pool
  4. Cocomelon Push 'N Sing Family Car
  5. Go! Go! Smart Wheels Cart Racers Grocery Store Track Set
  6. Cocomelon Peek-a-boo JJ Interactive Plush Figurine
One Chance of Winning $100 Walmart Gift Card
$5

$100 Walmart Gift Card To grab some diapers or toys! $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Local pickup only in Turbotville, Lewisburg or Norry or willing to mail but magical memories can not be responsible for items lost in the mail.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!