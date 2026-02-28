Skybound - First Flight 2026

To register for a Youth Flight, there will be a $10 non-refundable registration fee. But here’s the best part: When you check in, you’ll receive a food vendor token worth the full $10—so your registration can contribute to enjoying great food and supporting our community’s small businesses.
Additional Requirements:
At Check-In, your registration secures:
- 1x Food Tokens ($10 value) that can be exchanged with any food vendor
- 1x Flight Wristband for Youth
- 1x Youth T-Shirt
- 1x Youth Flight Certificate
Donations to Thrill of the First Flight are greatly appreciated; however, optional!
To register for a Youth Flight, there will be a $10 non-refundable registration fee. But here’s the best part: When you check in, you’ll receive a food vendor token worth the full $10—so your registration can contribute to enjoying great food and supporting our community’s small businesses.
Additional Requirements:
At Check-In, your registration secures:
- 1x Food Tokens ($10 value) that can be exchanged with any food vendor
- 1x Flight Wristband for Youth
- 1x Youth T-Shirt
- 1x Youth Flight Certificate
Donations to Thrill of the First Flight are greatly appreciated; however, optional!