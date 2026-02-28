Skybound - First Flight 2026

To register for a Youth Flight, there will be a $10 non-refundable registration fee. But here’s the best part: When you check in, you’ll receive a food vendor token worth the full $10—so your registration can contribute to enjoying great food and supporting our community’s small businesses.





Additional Requirements:

A Signed Copy of the Savannah Aviation - Waiver & Indemnity must be presented on the day of the event when checking in at Registration.

At Check-In, your registration secures:

1x Food Tokens ($10 value) that can be exchanged with any food vendor

1x Flight Wristband for Youth

1x Youth T-Shirt

1x Youth Flight Certificate

Donations to Thrill of the First Flight are greatly appreciated; however, optional!