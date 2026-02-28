Thrill of The First Flight

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Thrill of The First Flight

About this event

Skybound - First Flight 2026

34 Hangar Rd

Savannah, GA 31408, USA

Registration
$10

To register for a Youth Flight, there will be a $10 non-refundable registration fee. But here’s the best part: When you check in, you’ll receive a food vendor token worth the full $10—so your registration can contribute to enjoying great food and supporting our community’s small businesses.


Additional Requirements:

At Check-In, your registration secures:

  • 1x Food Tokens ($10 value) that can be exchanged with any food vendor
  • 1x Flight Wristband for Youth
  • 1x Youth T-Shirt
  • 1x Youth Flight Certificate

Donations to Thrill of the First Flight are greatly appreciated; however, optional!

Add a donation for Thrill of The First Flight

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!