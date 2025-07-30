Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

Hosted by

Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

About this event

First Friday Aug 8

490 E Palmetto Park Rd

Boca Raton, FL 33432, USA

General Admission (AGES 22-36)
$30

FREE for Chai Club. Join by visiting: CYPDOBO.COM/ChaiClub

Couple's Ticket (AGES 22-36)
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Group Ticket (3)
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Help Sponsor!
$100

Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community! (2 ticket included)

Help Sponsor!
$250

Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community! (3 ticket included)

Full Sponsorship
$1,500

Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community! (5 ticket included)

Add a donation for Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!