First Fridays (Vendor Fee)

About this event
(Maker/Baker/Crafter) Vendor fee and NO Certificate of Insurance.
(Maker/Baker/Crafter) Vendor fee and must provide a Certificate of Insurance.
Food Truck fee and NO Certificate of Insurance.
Food Truck Fee and must provide a Certificate of Insurance.
Vendor fee and NO Certificate of Insurance.
Young Entrepreneur must provide a Certificate of Insurance and no fee.
Local business, non-profit, church, civic group, or political group vendor fee.
$
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