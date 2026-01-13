Hosted by

Columbia Main Street Corporation

About this event

First Fridays (Vendor Fee)

713 N Main St

Columbia, TN 38401, USA

Craft Vendor Fee
$35

(Maker/Baker/Crafter) Vendor fee and NO Certificate of Insurance.

Craft Vendor Fee (with COI)
$25

(Maker/Baker/Crafter) Vendor fee and must provide a Certificate of Insurance.

Food Truck/Tent Fee
$100

Food Truck fee and NO Certificate of Insurance.

Food Truck/Tent Fee (with COI)
$90

Food Truck Fee and must provide a Certificate of Insurance.

Young Entrepreneur Fee
$10

Vendor fee and NO Certificate of Insurance.

Young Entrepreneur Fee (with COI)
Free

Young Entrepreneur must provide a Certificate of Insurance and no fee.

Local Business/Organization Fee
$35

Local business, non-profit, church, civic group, or political group vendor fee.

Add a donation for Columbia Main Street Corporation

$

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