2026 First Fridays in Orleans

If you’ve been enjoying First Fridays and want to show your support, we invite you to become a Friend of First Fridays with a donation that helps fund event promotion and keep the momentum going.





Open to any community member, family, business, or organization who would like to support Orleans First Fridays and help make these events possible.





These sponsorships help fund promotion, live music, signage, and shared amenities that bring people together and support local businesses.





As a Friend of First Fridays, your name or business will be listed on the First Fridays website as a proud supporter of this community event.