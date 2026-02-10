2026 First Fridays in Orleans

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About this event
If you’ve been enjoying First Fridays and want to show your support, we invite you to become a Friend of First Fridays with a donation that helps fund event promotion and keep the momentum going.
Open to any community member, family, business, or organization who would like to support Orleans First Fridays and help make these events possible.
These sponsorships help fund promotion, live music, signage, and shared amenities that bring people together and support local businesses.
As a Friend of First Fridays, your name or business will be listed on the First Fridays website as a proud supporter of this community event.
For retail shops, galleries, and service-based businesses participating in First Fridays.
With a Business Sponsorship, you receive:
For restaurants offering something special during First Fridays.
With a Restaurant Sponsorship, you receive:
Designed for businesses who want to make a larger investment in First Fridays and visibly support the vitality of Orleans.
As a Community Champion Sponsor, you receive:
• Prominent logo placement on all printed materials as a Community Champion Sponsor
• Featured listing on the First Fridays website with a direct link to your website or social media
• Recognition in First Fridays social media posts throughout the season
• Printed seasonal collateral package, with the option to receive additional materials as needed
• Easy access to downloadable social media graphics and printable signage
• If participating in First Friday events, priority placement at the top of the event page, including all submitted event details
Please note: Event details must be submitted through the form on the First Fridays website in order to be included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!