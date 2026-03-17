Columbia Main Street Corporation

Hosted by

Columbia Main Street Corporation

About this event

First Fridays Sponsorship

713 N Main St

Columbia, TN 38401, USA

Entertainment Partner (April)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (May)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (June)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (July)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (August)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (September)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (October)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Entertainment Partner (December)
$500

Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.

Hospitality Partner (April)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (May)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (June)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (July)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (August)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (September)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (October)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (November)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Hospitality Partner (December)
$200

Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.


Guaranteed vendor booth

Game Zone (April)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (May)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (June)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (July)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (August)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (September)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (October)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (November)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Game Zone (December)
$200

Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.

Add a donation for Columbia Main Street Corporation

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