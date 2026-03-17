First Fridays Sponsorship

About this event
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Social Media Recognition.
5 min stage time and introduce the performing band.
2 vendor spaces (#1 and #2) in the ‘Local Business’ section.
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Table-top display (8.5 x 11) featuring your business at each of the community tables.
Guaranteed vendor booth
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
Social Media Post about the GAME ZONE.
Guaranteed vendor booth.
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