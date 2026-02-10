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First Friends Parent's Day Out Program
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First Friends Parent's Day Out Program's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1311 Holman Street, Houston, TX

Meow Wolf Tickets item
Meow Wolf Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two general admission tickets to Meow Wolf, a family-friendly art museum offering immersive exhibits and interactive installations.


Opened in late 2024, this interactive "choose your own adventure" museum features surreal, room-scale art installations, secret passages, and hidden storylines created by over 40 Texas artists.


Address: 2103 Lyons Ave Building 2, Houston, TX 77020

Passes expire March 2027.

Family Membership- Museum of Natural Science in Sugarland item
Family Membership- Museum of Natural Science in Sugarland item
Family Membership- Museum of Natural Science in Sugarland item
Family Membership- Museum of Natural Science in Sugarland
$20

Starting bid

Dinosaurs, mummies and butterflies galore, from deep, deep space to our planet's core, the museum is all YOURS to explore! Members receive free, unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs, and museum store.

This one-year HMNS Family Membership is for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids.) Sugarland location only!

3 Gift of Play Passes to Play Street Museum item
3 Gift of Play Passes to Play Street Museum item
3 Gift of Play Passes to Play Street Museum item
3 Gift of Play Passes to Play Street Museum
$20

Starting bid

3 Gift of Play Passes to explore Play Street Museum in West University. This interactive museum encourages independence and creativity through educational exhibits and activities in an environment where children eight and under can explore a world designed just for them.

Address: 4007 Bellaire Blvd G, Houston, TX 77025

"Boba for a year!" Monthly pass for 2 drinks at Teapresso item
"Boba for a year!" Monthly pass for 2 drinks at Teapresso
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this incredible pass that gets you two drinks per month for one year at Teapresso! Known for their delicious Vietnamese coffee, frappes, and smoothies... Teapresso will quench your thirst in their laid back and convenient East End location.

Address: 2929 Navigation Blvd Ste 180 Houston, TX 77003

Kendra Scott Gold Metal Hoop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Gold Metal Hoop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Gold Metal Hoop Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Give your ears the bold glamour they deserve with the Krista Gold Metal Hoop Earrings. Lightweight enough to wear every day and versatile enough to wear with every look, these hoops are sure to be a standout on your ears and in your collection.

Happy Hour for 10 people at Axelrad Beer Garden item
Happy Hour for 10 people at Axelrad Beer Garden item
Happy Hour for 10 people at Axelrad Beer Garden
$20

Starting bid

Impress your friends with this Happy Hour for 10 at Axelrad. Located within walking distance from First Friends, Axelrad features craft beers galore offered in a laid-back outdoor setup with hammocks, food trucks & regular events. Happy Hour includes table reservation + 10 drinks valued at $10 each. (Market Value - $150)

Address: 1517 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004

Charred and Starred American Flag Art item
Charred and Starred American Flag Art item
Charred and Starred American Flag Art item
Charred and Starred American Flag Art
$20

Starting bid

Show your patriotism with this beautiful burnt wood creation from Charred and Starred. This handcrafted artwork measures 12x6.5" and conveniently comes with a built-in stand... Perfect for your home or office!

Charred and Starred Texas Flag Artwork item
Charred and Starred Texas Flag Artwork item
Charred and Starred Texas Flag Artwork item
Charred and Starred Texas Flag Artwork
$20

Starting bid

Show your Texas Pride with this beautiful burnt wood creation from Charred and Starred. This handcrafted artwork measures 12x6.5" and conveniently comes with a built-in stand... Perfect for your home or office!

CLEVELAND RTZ All-American Limited Edition Wedge item
CLEVELAND RTZ All-American Limited Edition Wedge item
CLEVELAND RTZ All-American Limited Edition Wedge item
CLEVELAND RTZ All-American Limited Edition Wedge
$40

Starting bid

All-new RTZ Wedges are made with Z-Alloy, a completely new steel formula that enables a zero compromise design approach for incredible feel, better durability, and more consistency for our best performing tour Wedges yet. Plus, there’s an all-new ADAPT grind featuring full-face grooves (the only full-face option for this generation), to give RTZ Wedges more versatility than ever before. ($200 value)

Pamper Your Feet Package (1 hr Massage and Pedicure) item
Pamper Your Feet Package (1 hr Massage and Pedicure) item
Pamper Your Feet Package (1 hr Massage and Pedicure) item
Pamper Your Feet Package (1 hr Massage and Pedicure)
$20

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with this package for a foot massage and pedicure in Midtown. Start off with a a classic pedicure at Days Nails Spa and Facial, then head downstairs for a 60 minute "Sole 2 Soul" reflexology session at Midtown Reflexology.


Address: 532 Waugh Drive Houston, TX 77019

$300 Gift Certificate to Splash Hand Car Wash and Detail item
$300 Gift Certificate to Splash Hand Car Wash and Detail item
$300 Gift Certificate to Splash Hand Car Wash and Detail
$50

Starting bid

Experience the best in hand car washing and detailing with this $300 gift certificate to Splash Hand Car Wash and Detail. Good for 10 basic washes or 2 Express detail services!

Address: 5726 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057

Houston Children's Museum passes & Melissa & Doug Tool Set item
Houston Children's Museum passes & Melissa & Doug Tool Set item
Houston Children's Museum passes & Melissa & Doug Tool Set item
Houston Children's Museum passes & Melissa & Doug Tool Set
$20

Starting bid

Get ready to play with 4 passes to the Houston's Children's Museum and a kid's Tool Belt Set from Melissa and Doug.

4 General Admission to Dig World Construction Park item
4 General Admission to Dig World Construction Park item
4 General Admission to Dig World Construction Park item
4 General Admission to Dig World Construction Park
$40

Starting bid

Delight your child with 4 general admission tickets to Dig World, a construction-themed amusement park in Katy Mills Mall where kids and adults can operate the real equipment such as excavators, skid steers, and UTVs. ($130 Value)

4, 4-hour passes to Main Event (Katy) item
4, 4-hour passes to Main Event (Katy) item
4, 4-hour passes to Main Event (Katy) item
4, 4-hour passes to Main Event (Katy)
$20

Starting bid

Your day of fun will include 4 all-access wristbands good for 4 hours of play. Attractions include bowling, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Billiards, Shuffleboard, and Arcade Play. (Valid at Katy location.) ($200 Value)

$50 Gift Certificate to The Mad Potter item
$50 Gift Certificate to The Mad Potter item
$50 Gift Certificate to The Mad Potter item
$50 Gift Certificate to The Mad Potter
$15

Starting bid

Plan a special date with your little one at Mad Potter. Choose from a huge assortment of pottery painting pieces, including plates, mugs, banks, boxes and more. Use special techniques and tools that make painting so easy anyone can create a masterpiece! Take home your masterpiece and treasure it forever.

Katy Sip & Stroll Tickets and Gift Basket item
Katy Sip & Stroll Tickets and Gift Basket item
Katy Sip & Stroll Tickets and Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

This gorgeous basket valued at over $300 includes a 20 oz tumbler, 2 wine glasses, 1 bottle of prosecco, 1 bottle of red wine, 2 shot bottles, sunglasses and more. Also included are 2 general admission tickets to the November 7th Sip and Stroll event in Katy.

Beer & Pizza item
Beer & Pizza item
Beer & Pizza item
Beer & Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 Gift Card to Luigi's Pizza in Midtown paired with this stylish water bottle & beer koozy from Under the Radar Brewery.

Gourmet Food Gift Basket item
Gourmet Food Gift Basket item
Gourmet Food Gift Basket item
Gourmet Food Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket chock full of delicious treats. Includes sparkling cider, chocolate truffles, crackers, biscotti, Himalayan sea salt, hummus, cookies, and more!

Original Smart Trike item
Original Smart Trike item
Original Smart Trike item
Original Smart Trike
$20

Starting bid

The smarTrike 4-in-1 tricycle adapts through four stages (ages 15–36 months), converting from a stroller to a trike by removing the parent handle, safety bar, and folding footrests.

2 VIP Tix to the All Stars Car Show @ Daikin Park item
2 VIP Tix to the All Stars Car Show @ Daikin Park item
2 VIP Tix to the All Stars Car Show @ Daikin Park item
2 VIP Tix to the All Stars Car Show @ Daikin Park
$50

Starting bid

Calling all car enthusiasts...Indulge yourself with these 2 VIP tickets to the All Stars Car Show at Daikin Park. This world-class automotive experience is set in one of the most iconic venues in baseball and features a lineup of vintage classics, hypercars, movie cars and more. Enjoy live entertainment, VIP access, food, exclusive unveilings, and family-friendly fun throughout the day.


VIP access includes early field access, full-day entry, and access to the Diamond Club with complimentary light bites and beverages. (Market Value $1,000)

Theater tickets to any AD Players production item
Theater tickets to any AD Players production item
Theater tickets to any AD Players production item
Theater tickets to any AD Players production
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy date night with this Voucher for 2 Tickets to any A.D. Players Production. Upcoming plays include 'Brother Andrew- a rock musical," and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.' Play tickets come with 2 souvenir cups.

Astros VIP Fan- Single "Diamond Club" ticket (any game) item
Astros VIP Fan- Single "Diamond Club" ticket (any game) item
Astros VIP Fan- Single "Diamond Club" ticket (any game) item
Astros VIP Fan- Single "Diamond Club" ticket (any game)
$50

Starting bid

Are you an "ultimate Astros fan?" Do you need a day to yourself to unplug and enjoy some baseball? Treat yourself to this single Diamond Club ticket to any upcoming game. Get a close-up view of the game in this premier seat and indulge in a luxury, all-you can eat complimentary buffet. (One ticket only... does not include parking. Food and soft drinks included) *Valued at over $600

4 Tickets to any Youth Performance at Main Street Theater item
4 Tickets to any Youth Performance at Main Street Theater item
4 Tickets to any Youth Performance at Main Street Theater item
4 Tickets to any Youth Performance at Main Street Theater
$40

Starting bid

Git Certificate good for 4 Tickets to any One Theater for Youth Performance at Main Street Theater. Upcoming performances include: If you Give a Mouse a Cookie, The Hobbit, and Dinosaurs Before Dark. Valued at $140.00.

Nothing Bundt Cakes "lunch kit," Bundtlets, & cake voucher item
Nothing Bundt Cakes "lunch kit," Bundtlets, & cake voucher item
Nothing Bundt Cakes "lunch kit," Bundtlets, & cake voucher item
Nothing Bundt Cakes "lunch kit," Bundtlets, & cake voucher
$20

Starting bid

Satisfy your sweet tooth with four bundlets, a voucher for an 8" cake, and a "lunch kit" certificate which can be brought into the bakery and redeemed for a Buy 3 Bundtlets, Get 1 Free offer each time the guest visits!

2 Original 8x10 framed & matted wildlife portraits item
2 Original 8x10 framed & matted wildlife portraits item
2 Original 8x10 framed & matted wildlife portraits
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your art collection with this beautiful pair of framed wildlife portraits by local Houston conservationist and safari guide, Andy Biggs. Valued at $300.

Astros Swag Gift Basket item
Astros Swag Gift Basket item
Astros Swag Gift Basket item
Astros Swag Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Show your Astros pride with this swag basket stuffed with goodies: 2 (xl) jerseys, an astros scarf, 3 bobble heads and 3 championship rings.

Lamb Class Project item
Lamb Class Project
$30

Starting bid

Functional and fun, this adorable step stool includes fingerprint butterflies from Ms.Addy & Ms.Niang's class as well as some soap and hand lotion to jazz up your hand washing station.

Chick & Bunny Class Project item
Chick & Bunny Class Project
$30

Starting bid

Display your class photo in this precious frame custom made with fingerprints from Ms.San & Ms.Gemma's Chick Class and Ms.Bella's Bunny Class.

Bluebird Class project item
Bluebird Class project item
Bluebird Class project
$30

Starting bid

Be chic on the beach with this darling custom cooler hand-painted by Ms.Lois' Bluebird Class. Includes a towel and beach toys.

Heads & Tails Premier Salon- Day of Beauty item
Heads & Tails Premier Salon- Day of Beauty item
Heads & Tails Premier Salon- Day of Beauty
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a color, cut, and pedicure from Heads & Tails Premier Salon. Includes basket of hair products. Valued at $425

903A Antione Dr

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