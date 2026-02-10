First Friends Parent's Day Out Program's Silent Auction

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1311 Holman Street, Houston, TX
Starting bid
Two general admission tickets to Meow Wolf, a family-friendly art museum offering immersive exhibits and interactive installations.
Opened in late 2024, this interactive "choose your own adventure" museum features surreal, room-scale art installations, secret passages, and hidden storylines created by over 40 Texas artists.
Address: 2103 Lyons Ave Building 2, Houston, TX 77020
Passes expire March 2027.
Starting bid
Dinosaurs, mummies and butterflies galore, from deep, deep space to our planet's core, the museum is all YOURS to explore! Members receive free, unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs, and museum store.
This one-year HMNS Family Membership is for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids.) Sugarland location only!
Starting bid
3 Gift of Play Passes to explore Play Street Museum in West University. This interactive museum encourages independence and creativity through educational exhibits and activities in an environment where children eight and under can explore a world designed just for them.
Address: 4007 Bellaire Blvd G, Houston, TX 77025
Starting bid
Enjoy this incredible pass that gets you two drinks per month for one year at Teapresso! Known for their delicious Vietnamese coffee, frappes, and smoothies... Teapresso will quench your thirst in their laid back and convenient East End location.
Address: 2929 Navigation Blvd Ste 180 Houston, TX 77003
Starting bid
Give your ears the bold glamour they deserve with the Krista Gold Metal Hoop Earrings. Lightweight enough to wear every day and versatile enough to wear with every look, these hoops are sure to be a standout on your ears and in your collection.
Starting bid
Impress your friends with this Happy Hour for 10 at Axelrad. Located within walking distance from First Friends, Axelrad features craft beers galore offered in a laid-back outdoor setup with hammocks, food trucks & regular events. Happy Hour includes table reservation + 10 drinks valued at $10 each. (Market Value - $150)
Address: 1517 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004
Starting bid
Show your patriotism with this beautiful burnt wood creation from Charred and Starred. This handcrafted artwork measures 12x6.5" and conveniently comes with a built-in stand... Perfect for your home or office!
Starting bid
Show your Texas Pride with this beautiful burnt wood creation from Charred and Starred. This handcrafted artwork measures 12x6.5" and conveniently comes with a built-in stand... Perfect for your home or office!
Starting bid
All-new RTZ Wedges are made with Z-Alloy, a completely new steel formula that enables a zero compromise design approach for incredible feel, better durability, and more consistency for our best performing tour Wedges yet. Plus, there’s an all-new ADAPT grind featuring full-face grooves (the only full-face option for this generation), to give RTZ Wedges more versatility than ever before. ($200 value)
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this package for a foot massage and pedicure in Midtown. Start off with a a classic pedicure at Days Nails Spa and Facial, then head downstairs for a 60 minute "Sole 2 Soul" reflexology session at Midtown Reflexology.
Address: 532 Waugh Drive Houston, TX 77019
Starting bid
Experience the best in hand car washing and detailing with this $300 gift certificate to Splash Hand Car Wash and Detail. Good for 10 basic washes or 2 Express detail services!
Address: 5726 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057
Starting bid
Get ready to play with 4 passes to the Houston's Children's Museum and a kid's Tool Belt Set from Melissa and Doug.
Starting bid
Delight your child with 4 general admission tickets to Dig World, a construction-themed amusement park in Katy Mills Mall where kids and adults can operate the real equipment such as excavators, skid steers, and UTVs. ($130 Value)
Starting bid
Your day of fun will include 4 all-access wristbands good for 4 hours of play. Attractions include bowling, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Billiards, Shuffleboard, and Arcade Play. (Valid at Katy location.) ($200 Value)
Starting bid
Plan a special date with your little one at Mad Potter. Choose from a huge assortment of pottery painting pieces, including plates, mugs, banks, boxes and more. Use special techniques and tools that make painting so easy anyone can create a masterpiece! Take home your masterpiece and treasure it forever.
Starting bid
This gorgeous basket valued at over $300 includes a 20 oz tumbler, 2 wine glasses, 1 bottle of prosecco, 1 bottle of red wine, 2 shot bottles, sunglasses and more. Also included are 2 general admission tickets to the November 7th Sip and Stroll event in Katy.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 Gift Card to Luigi's Pizza in Midtown paired with this stylish water bottle & beer koozy from Under the Radar Brewery.
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket chock full of delicious treats. Includes sparkling cider, chocolate truffles, crackers, biscotti, Himalayan sea salt, hummus, cookies, and more!
Starting bid
The smarTrike 4-in-1 tricycle adapts through four stages (ages 15–36 months), converting from a stroller to a trike by removing the parent handle, safety bar, and folding footrests.
Starting bid
Calling all car enthusiasts...Indulge yourself with these 2 VIP tickets to the All Stars Car Show at Daikin Park. This world-class automotive experience is set in one of the most iconic venues in baseball and features a lineup of vintage classics, hypercars, movie cars and more. Enjoy live entertainment, VIP access, food, exclusive unveilings, and family-friendly fun throughout the day.
VIP access includes early field access, full-day entry, and access to the Diamond Club with complimentary light bites and beverages. (Market Value $1,000)
Starting bid
Enjoy date night with this Voucher for 2 Tickets to any A.D. Players Production. Upcoming plays include 'Brother Andrew- a rock musical," and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.' Play tickets come with 2 souvenir cups.
Starting bid
Are you an "ultimate Astros fan?" Do you need a day to yourself to unplug and enjoy some baseball? Treat yourself to this single Diamond Club ticket to any upcoming game. Get a close-up view of the game in this premier seat and indulge in a luxury, all-you can eat complimentary buffet. (One ticket only... does not include parking. Food and soft drinks included) *Valued at over $600
Starting bid
Git Certificate good for 4 Tickets to any One Theater for Youth Performance at Main Street Theater. Upcoming performances include: If you Give a Mouse a Cookie, The Hobbit, and Dinosaurs Before Dark. Valued at $140.00.
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with four bundlets, a voucher for an 8" cake, and a "lunch kit" certificate which can be brought into the bakery and redeemed for a Buy 3 Bundtlets, Get 1 Free offer each time the guest visits!
Starting bid
Elevate your art collection with this beautiful pair of framed wildlife portraits by local Houston conservationist and safari guide, Andy Biggs. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Show your Astros pride with this swag basket stuffed with goodies: 2 (xl) jerseys, an astros scarf, 3 bobble heads and 3 championship rings.
Starting bid
Functional and fun, this adorable step stool includes fingerprint butterflies from Ms.Addy & Ms.Niang's class as well as some soap and hand lotion to jazz up your hand washing station.
Starting bid
Display your class photo in this precious frame custom made with fingerprints from Ms.San & Ms.Gemma's Chick Class and Ms.Bella's Bunny Class.
Starting bid
Be chic on the beach with this darling custom cooler hand-painted by Ms.Lois' Bluebird Class. Includes a towel and beach toys.
Starting bid
Enjoy a color, cut, and pedicure from Heads & Tails Premier Salon. Includes basket of hair products. Valued at $425
903A Antione Dr
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