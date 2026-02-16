First Impressions Wise County

Offered by

First Impressions Wise County

About the memberships

First Impressions Wise County's Sponsorships

Title Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until April 16, 2027

-Large logo on event signage

-Dedicated table recognition

-Dedicated social media spotlight

-Verbal recognition during the event

-4 tickets to all fundraising events

Gold Sponsor
$500

Valid until April 16, 2027

-Social media recognition

-Logo on event signage

-Verbal recognition at fundraising event

-2 tickets to all fundraising events

Silver Sponsor
$250

Valid until April 16, 2027

-Logo on event signage

-Social media mention

-1 ticket to the event

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