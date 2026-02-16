First Impressions Wise County's Sponsorships

About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
-Large logo on event signage
-Dedicated table recognition
-Dedicated social media spotlight
-Verbal recognition during the event
-4 tickets to all fundraising events
Valid until April 16, 2027
-Social media recognition
-Logo on event signage
-Verbal recognition at fundraising event
-2 tickets to all fundraising events
Valid until April 16, 2027
-Logo on event signage
-Social media mention
-1 ticket to the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!