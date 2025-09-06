FIRST In Missouri's Silent Auction

(Valued at $75)





A play on the FTC game for this year, DECODE. Learn all about codes!





Hardcover book "Codes, Ciphers and Other Cryptic and Clandestine Communication: Making & Breaking Secret Messages" over 700 pages





Brain Games paperback "Code Breakers"





Secret Decod3r Caesar Cipher Medallion





Jefferson's Monticello Cypher Wheel Secret Decoder