FIRST In Missouri's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
$25 gift certificate to Dewey’s
$25 gift certificate to Narwhal’s
6 skate passes and 6 skate rentals for Chicken N Pickle
Starting bid
(Valued at $242)
$50 gift certificate to Billy G’s
2 tickets to any 2026 evening show at STAGES St. Louis
2 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard
Starting bid
(Valued at $102)
$50 Top Golf gift certificate
4 Aloha mini golf passes
“Fore the Win” dominoes set
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
4 mezzanine tickets to Circus Flora’s 2026 production
4 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard
Two bags of Barnum’s animal crackers!
Starting bid
(Valued at $100)
$25 gift card to Art of Entertaining
$35 gift card to Time for Dinner
JD Wood N’ Needle cutting board
Bottle of Stone Hill Hellbender Red (2020)
Starting bid
(Valued at $135)
3-Month MVP Membership to Club Car Wash
ArmorAll interior wipes, shammy, and cupholder trash can
Starting bid
(Valued at $135)
3-Month MVP Membership to Club Car Wash
ArmorAll interior wipes, shammy, and cupholder trash can
Starting bid
(Valued at $133)
1 Nothing Bundt Cakes bundtlet card: entitles recipient to a bundtlet each month for a year
1 Nothung Bundt Cakes insulated cooler bag
Voucher for 4-pack of Crumbl cookies (West County location)
4 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard
Starting bid
(Valued at $140)
Side Project Brewery: 1 750 ml bottle of Loam Vidal Blanc Orange Wine Process, 1 375ml bottle of Thicket, 1 375ml bottle of La Belle Fleur
Pretzel Boy’s Party Certificate a large custom pretzel OR single strand “Happy Birthday” pretzels, a pretzel party tray with a large mustard and cheese dip. Feeds 20 people.
Beer flight tasting set
Deutsche Küche Cafe Kranze German shortbread cookies
Starting bid
(Valued at $120)
1 Barre3 Private Group Class
1 Barre3 Post-Workout Recovery Kit
1 National Parks Car Seat Towel Cover
Starting bid
(Valued at $223)
$100 gift card to Escape from St. Louis
STL STYLE Goodies: St. Louis Visions coffee table book, 4 large STL stickers (314, Fleur de Love, St. Louis Soul, City Flag), St. Louis keychain
4 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
1 Signature Facial
1 Goodie box with eyemask, wine cup and glasses case
Starting bid
(Valued at $420)
3 complimentary 8 Camp Pack vouchers to be redeemed by the recipient and two friends
BBC Sportshaker tumbler, drawstring bag, and magnet
Starting bid
(Valued at $300)
4 sideline tickets to a 2025-2026 regular season St. Louis Ambush home game
2 tickets to any 2026 St. Louis City regular season home game
Assorted STL City SC swag, including home opener banner, trash can, Fanatics shirt (L), and neoprene cooler bag
Starting bid
(Valued at $250)
Total Wine private class for up to 20 people
1 bottle of Caliveda Pinot Noir
1 bottle of King Maui Sauvignon Blanc
Starting bid
(Valued at $630)
Vista Alegre Atlantis Artic Vodka Decanter and 2 Shots
1 750ml bottle of Roberto Cavalli vodka. The first premium vodka produced entirely in Italy. Made from the purest water from the Monta Rosa slopes and filtered through flakes of ancient Italian Carrara marble. A smooth and luxurious mouthfeel full of floral notes, finishing crisp. Gold Medal - SF Spirits Competition.
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
6 Bouquet Champagne Toasting Flutes with Holding Vase
Colligny Brut champagne
James Suckling-Champagne, France - "Fresh and perfumed with sliced apples, pears and almond paste as well as sweet croissants. Medium-bodied with creamy texture and a long, refined finish. Delicate and delicious. A blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier..."
Starting bid
(Valued at $300)
Architecture Empire State Building set (retired)
Architecture Guggenheim Museum set
(retired)
Minifig 1000 pc Puzzle
Golden Brick key chain
Starting bid
(Valued at $200)
Creator 3in1 Parrot Set
Batman Clock
Batman Minifig Set of 3 (31 pcs)
Batman key chain
Dreamz 121 pc set
LEGO Movie luggage tag
Toy Story key chain
Harry Potter Flying Car set
City Penguin Slushy Van set (194 pcs)(retired)
Santa (155 pcs)
Hanging Bat set (132 pcs)
Star Wars key chain
LEGO cookie cutters
Brick candy mold
Starting bid
(Valued at $270)
Magic House Family Plus Annual Membership, Magic House
bucket, stuffed animal and bubbles
Starting bid
(Valued at $72)
Imported linguine, spaghetti and fusilli.
Imported olive oil, vinegar and pasta sauce.
Imported cappuccino pastries and biscotti lady-fingers.
Herb's from Urzi's Italian Market
4 hand embroidered place mats
30 recipes from "The Hill"
Decorative metal container
Starting bid
(Valued at $43)
Royal blue cloisonne, 18" princess length necklace with matching pierced earrings on display stand.
Starting bid
(Valued at $280)
ZeroTech Dobby model DB16-100B. Folding flying camera, auto-pull-away short video, target tracking, orbital shooting, 1080 P video, 13 megapixel photos.
Starting bid
(Valued at $)
Round basket with fleece cushion, scratching board, 3 catnip kick sticks, catnip fleece mouse toys, cardboard mouse toys, catnip fleece fish toys, and fleece fringe toys.
Starting bid
(Valued at $55)
NEW Raspberry Pi, power supply, HDMI card, USD card, case
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
St Louis CITY SC Drawstring Bag
St Louis CITY SC T-Shirt (size L)
St Louis CITY SC Sticker
St Louis CITY SC Car Decal
St Louis CITY SC Keychain
St Louis CITY SC Lanyard
St Louis CITY SC Stressball
St Louis CITY SC Inaugural Season Soccer Bible
St Louis CITY SC 2025 Home Opener Banner
Starting bid
(Valued at $50)
The LittleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit is a creative educational toy designed for children ages 8 and up. This kit allows kids to explore the world of music and electronics by creating their own electric guitar using the littleBits brand components. With a recommended age range of 8-12 years old, this kit is perfect for inspiring young musicians to experiment with music and technology in a fun and interactive way.
Starting bid
(Valued at $75)
A play on the FTC game for this year, DECODE. Learn all about codes!
Hardcover book "Codes, Ciphers and Other Cryptic and Clandestine Communication: Making & Breaking Secret Messages" over 700 pages
Brain Games paperback "Code Breakers"
Secret Decod3r Caesar Cipher Medallion
Jefferson's Monticello Cypher Wheel Secret Decoder
Starting bid
(Valued at $50)
It's going to cool off eventually. In anticipation, our talented volunteers made a quilted fall runner, a spooky ghost doily and a pumpkin sweater for your coffee cup.
We've added a candy dish and Reese's ghosts and bats for your sweet tooth.
Starting bid
(Valued at $40)
A handmade quilted table runner - blue with white stars or reverse to red mixed patterns, a white star serving dish and cute towel.
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
Cardinals spirit overload! Large brimmed straw hat, blue hoodie (M), white/red jersey hoodie (XL), Matt Holliday bobblehead, Cardinals Splendor coloring book, Busch Stadium framed photo.
Starting bid
(Valued at $50)
Our new friends at Outpost Coffee and Bricks have great coffee and snacks but also rent LEGO sets to build while you're hanging out with your friends.
The basket includes a bag of Goshen coffee beans, an Outpost mug, and of course a LEGO set (Chrysanthemum botanical).
Starting bid
(Valued at $415)
Private In-Home Wine Sampling with the STL Wine Guy! Experience for up to 12 People* — 90 minutes, Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.
Starting bid
(Valued at $125)
Get some new shoes for the season because robots keeps you running!
$100 gift card from Big River Running
FiMO hat of your choice (ball cap or beanie)
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
Longaberger bowl basket with insert and lid
Holiday selections: Hot chocolate tin and marshmallow toppers, Harry and David Moose Munch, Walker’s Shortbread Scottie Dogs, Terry’s Chocolate Orange
Starting bid
(Valued at $103)
$25 gift certificate to AR Workshop
Voucher for Amp Up Action Park including 2 go kart races, single or double kart, 4 laser tag sessions
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