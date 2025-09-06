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FIRST In Missouri

About this event

Sales closed

FIRST In Missouri's Silent Auction

EAT, DRINK & DINK IN ST. CHUCK item
EAT, DRINK & DINK IN ST. CHUCK
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


$25 gift certificate to Dewey’s


$25 gift certificate to Narwhal’s


6 skate passes and 6 skate rentals for Chicken N Pickle

CURTAIN CALL IN KIRKWOOD item
CURTAIN CALL IN KIRKWOOD
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $242)


$50 gift certificate to Billy G’s


2 tickets to any 2026 evening show at STAGES St. Louis


2 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard

FORE THE WIN item
FORE THE WIN
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $102)


$50 Top Golf gift certificate


4 Aloha mini golf passes


“Fore the Win” dominoes set

JOIN THE CIRCUS item
JOIN THE CIRCUS
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


4 mezzanine tickets to Circus Flora’s 2026 production


4 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard


Two bags of Barnum’s animal crackers!

NO APRON REQUIRED item
NO APRON REQUIRED
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $100)


$25 gift card to Art of Entertaining


$35 gift card to Time for Dinner


JD Wood N’ Needle cutting board


Bottle of Stone Hill Hellbender Red (2020)

WAX ON item
WAX ON
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $135)


3-Month MVP Membership to Club Car Wash


ArmorAll interior wipes, shammy, and cupholder trash can

WAX OFF item
WAX OFF
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $135)


3-Month MVP Membership to Club Car Wash


ArmorAll interior wipes, shammy, and cupholder trash can

THE SWEET LIFE item
THE SWEET LIFE
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $133)


1 Nothing Bundt Cakes bundtlet card: entitles recipient to a bundtlet each month for a year


1 Nothung Bundt Cakes insulated cooler bag


Voucher for 4-pack of Crumbl cookies (West County location)


4 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard

OKTOBERFEST item
OKTOBERFEST
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $140)


Side Project Brewery: 1 750 ml bottle of Loam Vidal Blanc Orange Wine Process, 1 375ml bottle of Thicket, 1 375ml bottle of La Belle Fleur


Pretzel Boy’s Party Certificate a large custom pretzel OR single strand “Happy Birthday” pretzels, a pretzel party tray with a large mustard and cheese dip. Feeds 20 people.


Beer flight tasting set


Deutsche Küche Cafe Kranze German shortbread cookies

STRETCH GOALS item
STRETCH GOALS item
STRETCH GOALS item
STRETCH GOALS
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $120)


1 Barre3 Private Group Class


1 Barre3 Post-Workout Recovery Kit


1 National Parks Car Seat Towel Cover

SHOW-ME ESCAPE item
SHOW-ME ESCAPE item
SHOW-ME ESCAPE item
SHOW-ME ESCAPE
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $223)


$100 gift card to Escape from St. Louis


STL STYLE Goodies: St. Louis Visions coffee table book, 4 large STL stickers (314, Fleur de Love, St. Louis Soul, City Flag), St. Louis keychain


4 free treats at Andy’s Frozen Custard

FACE THE DAY item
FACE THE DAY item
FACE THE DAY
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


1 Signature Facial


1 Goodie box with eyemask, wine cup and glasses case

FEEL THE BURN item
FEEL THE BURN item
FEEL THE BURN
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $420)


3 complimentary 8 Camp Pack vouchers to be redeemed by the recipient and two friends


BBC Sportshaker tumbler, drawstring bag, and magnet

GOAL GETTERS item
GOAL GETTERS item
GOAL GETTERS
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $300)


4 sideline tickets to a 2025-2026 regular season St. Louis Ambush home game


2 tickets to any 2026 St. Louis City regular season home game


Assorted STL City SC swag, including home opener banner, trash can, Fanatics shirt (L), and neoprene cooler bag

POUR DECISIONS item
POUR DECISIONS item
POUR DECISIONS
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $250)


Total Wine private class for up to 20 people


1 bottle of Caliveda Pinot Noir


1 bottle of King Maui Sauvignon Blanc

ARCTIC ELEGANCE item
ARCTIC ELEGANCE item
ARCTIC ELEGANCE
$100

Starting bid

(Valued at $630)


Vista Alegre Atlantis Artic Vodka Decanter and 2 Shots


1 750ml bottle of Roberto Cavalli vodka. The first premium vodka produced entirely in Italy. Made from the purest water from the Monta Rosa slopes and filtered through flakes of ancient Italian Carrara marble. A smooth and luxurious mouthfeel full of floral notes, finishing crisp. Gold Medal - SF Spirits Competition.

BUBBLES & BLOOM item
BUBBLES & BLOOM item
BUBBLES & BLOOM
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


6 Bouquet Champagne Toasting Flutes with Holding Vase


Colligny Brut champagne

James Suckling-Champagne, France - "Fresh and perfumed with sliced apples, pears and almond paste as well as sweet croissants. Medium-bodied with creamy texture and a long, refined finish. Delicate and delicious. A blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier..."

Architecture Aficionado item
Architecture Aficionado
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $300)


Architecture Empire State Building set (retired) 

Architecture Guggenheim Museum set 

(retired)

Minifig 1000 pc Puzzle 

Golden Brick key chain 

Builder Bonanza item
Builder Bonanza
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $200)


Creator 3in1 Parrot Set

Batman Clock

Batman Minifig Set of 3 (31 pcs)

Batman key chain

Dreamz 121 pc set

LEGO Movie luggage tag

Toy Story key chain 

Harry Potter Flying Car set 

City Penguin Slushy Van set (194 pcs)(retired)

Santa (155 pcs)

Hanging Bat set (132 pcs) 

Star Wars key chain 

LEGO cookie cutters 

Brick candy mold 

Magic House Membership Basket item
Magic House Membership Basket
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $270)


Magic House Family Plus Annual Membership, Magic House

bucket, stuffed animal and bubbles

Mangiare Italiano! item
Mangiare Italiano!
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $72)


Imported linguine, spaghetti and fusilli.

Imported olive oil, vinegar and pasta sauce.

Imported cappuccino pastries and biscotti lady-fingers.

Herb's from Urzi's Italian Market

4 hand embroidered place mats

30 recipes from "The Hill"

Decorative metal container

Necklace and Earring Set item
Necklace and Earring Set
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $43)


Royal blue cloisonne, 18" princess length necklace with matching pierced earrings on display stand.

Pocket Drone with HD Camera item
Pocket Drone with HD Camera
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $280)


ZeroTech Dobby model DB16-100B. Folding flying camera, auto-pull-away short video, target tracking, orbital shooting, 1080 P video, 13 megapixel photos.

Cat Lovers Basket item
Cat Lovers Basket
$10

Starting bid

(Valued at $)


Round basket with fleece cushion, scratching board, 3 catnip kick sticks, catnip fleece mouse toys, cardboard mouse toys, catnip fleece fish toys, and fleece fringe toys.

Raspberry Pi Starter Kit item
Raspberry Pi Starter Kit
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $55)


NEW Raspberry Pi, power supply, HDMI card, USD card, case

St Louis CITY SC Swag Bag item
St Louis CITY SC Swag Bag
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


St Louis CITY SC Drawstring Bag

St Louis CITY SC T-Shirt (size L)

St Louis CITY SC Sticker

St Louis CITY SC Car Decal

St Louis CITY SC Keychain

St Louis CITY SC Lanyard

St Louis CITY SC Stressball

St Louis CITY SC Inaugural Season Soccer Bible

St Louis CITY SC 2025 Home Opener Banner

Electronic Music Inventor Kit item
Electronic Music Inventor Kit item
Electronic Music Inventor Kit
$10

Starting bid

(Valued at $50)


The LittleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit is a creative educational toy designed for children ages 8 and up. This kit allows kids to explore the world of music and electronics by creating their own electric guitar using the littleBits brand components. With a recommended age range of 8-12 years old, this kit is perfect for inspiring young musicians to experiment with music and technology in a fun and interactive way.

DECODE the Message item
DECODE the Message
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $75)


A play on the FTC game for this year, DECODE. Learn all about codes!


Hardcover book "Codes, Ciphers and Other Cryptic and Clandestine Communication: Making & Breaking Secret Messages" over 700 pages


Brain Games paperback "Code Breakers"


Secret Decod3r Caesar Cipher Medallion


Jefferson's Monticello Cypher Wheel Secret Decoder

Fall is in the Air item
Fall is in the Air item
Fall is in the Air item
Fall is in the Air
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $50)


It's going to cool off eventually. In anticipation, our talented volunteers made a quilted fall runner, a spooky ghost doily and a pumpkin sweater for your coffee cup.


We've added a candy dish and Reese's ghosts and bats for your sweet tooth.

Red, White and Blue Snacking item
Red, White and Blue Snacking
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $40)


A handmade quilted table runner - blue with white stars or reverse to red mixed patterns, a white star serving dish and cute towel.

Cardinals Swag Basket item
Cardinals Swag Basket item
Cardinals Swag Basket item
Cardinals Swag Basket
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


Cardinals spirit overload! Large brimmed straw hat, blue hoodie (M), white/red jersey hoodie (XL), Matt Holliday bobblehead, Cardinals Splendor coloring book, Busch Stadium framed photo.

Outpost Coffee and Bricks Basket item
Outpost Coffee and Bricks Basket item
Outpost Coffee and Bricks Basket
$20

Starting bid

(Valued at $50)


Our new friends at Outpost Coffee and Bricks have great coffee and snacks but also rent LEGO sets to build while you're hanging out with your friends.


The basket includes a bag of Goshen coffee beans, an Outpost mug, and of course a LEGO set (Chrysanthemum botanical).

PRP Wine Tasting Party item
PRP Wine Tasting Party
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $415)


Private In-Home Wine Sampling with the STL Wine Guy! Experience for up to 12 People* — 90 minutes, Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant.

Running with the Robots item
Running with the Robots
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $125)


Get some new shoes for the season because robots keeps you running!


$100 gift card from Big River Running

FiMO hat of your choice (ball cap or beanie)

TIDINGS & TREATS item
TIDINGS & TREATS item
TIDINGS & TREATS
$40

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)


Longaberger bowl basket with insert and lid


Holiday selections: Hot chocolate tin and marshmallow toppers, Harry and David Moose Munch, Walker’s Shortbread Scottie Dogs, Terry’s Chocolate Orange

KARTS & CRAFTS item
KARTS & CRAFTS
$30

Starting bid

(Valued at $103)


$25 gift certificate to AR Workshop


Voucher for Amp Up Action Park including 2 go kart races, single or double kart, 4 laser tag sessions


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!