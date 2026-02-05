AWHPI Guardians of Global Progress: Ambassadors for Peace & SDG2030 Honors Gala (CSW-70 SIDE-EVENT)

The AWHPI First Ladies CSW-70 Reception is a prestigious gathering of influential women leaders, policymakers, and global changemakers, convened in celebration of International Women’s Day during the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-70). Hosted by the African Women's Health Project International - AWHPI Global Foundation, this event is dedicated to advancing gender equality, fostering cross-sector collaborations, and amplifying the role of women in leadership, governance, and global development.



This exclusive reception will bring together government, UN representatives, business executives, and high-profile advocates to engage in insightful discussions on the progress and challenges of women’s empowerment worldwide. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, award recognitions, and cultural showcases, celebrating the achievements of women across different sectors.



Through a dynamic and interactive program, the AWHPI CSW-70 Reception will highlight strategies for breaking barriers in leadership, policy influence, and sustainable development while encouraging actionable commitments to further gender equality initiatives.



Attendees will have the opportunity to network with esteemed dignitaries, share best practices, and build lasting partnerships that contribute to a more inclusive and equitable future for women and girls worldwide.