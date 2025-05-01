AWHPI GLOBAL FOUNDATION - AFRICAN WOMEN'S HEALTH PROJECT INTERNATIONAL

AWHPI GLOBAL FOUNDATION - AFRICAN WOMEN'S HEALTH PROJECT INTERNATIONAL

About this event

FIRST LADIES FORUM AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT DUBAI 2025

DUBAI

UAE

INTERNATIONAL DELEGATES ADMISSION
$5,499

Non-Local Registration (Delegate):
Includes conference material package, conference meals, Welcome Reception, Women of Power luncheon, Global Icon Gala, DUBAI excursions, & hotel accommodations based on double occupancy. Single occupancy rooms are an additional cost. Does not include: Airfare, individual Uber/taxi.

VIP CONFERENCE PACKAGE
$9,999

VIP Conference Package
Includes conference material package, conference meals, Welcome Reception, Women of Power luncheon, Global Icon Gala, DUBAI excursions, yacht excursion, hotel accommodations based on single room occupancy, & ground transportation. Does not include: Airfare, individual Uber/taxi.

Regular: $9,999 (Payment due SEPTEMBER 1, 2025)

Local Registration for the Conference and Gala Oct 28 ONLY
$1,950

Local Registration Only OCTOBER 28TH

$1,950 usd or 5,000 AED

Include Two-day Conference, materials, luncheon and Awards Gala


Does not include hotel accommodations or excursions. Excursions Additional

VENDOR BOOTH AVAILABLE OCT 28ST ONLY
$7,500

Vendor Booths Now Available at the First Ladies Forum and Economic Development Summit Dubai! 🌟


We are excited to announce that vendor booths are now available for the upcoming First Ladies Forum and Economic Development Summit in Dubai, UAE 🇦🇪 from October 27-30, 2025.


*Showcase Your Products or Services!*


Join us and showcase your innovative products, services, or solutions to a targeted audience of thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. This is a unique opportunity to:


- *Network and Build Relationships*: Connect with potential partners, clients, and stakeholders.

- *Increase Visibility*: Showcase your brand and products to a global audience.

- *Stay Ahead of the Curve*: Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and innovations in your industry.


Vendor Booth Details: TABLE and 2 Chairs


  • Don't Miss This Opportunity to showcase your products to an international audience.


Secure your vendor booth today and be part of this prestigious event. Contact us to learn more.

Join Us in Dubai! 🌟

