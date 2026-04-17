First Ladies Signature End of Year Award Ceremony

About this event
Live out of town. Advocate of girls education and mentorship. Sponsor an Event Ticket for a First Ladies Mentee or College Student Alumnae who has participated in at least 1 year of the afterschool program and has engaged in at least 30 hours of community service through our Make A Change Service Leadership Initiative.
Sponsor an Event Ticket for a First Ladies Mentee or College Student Alumnae who has participated in at least 1-2 years of the afterschool program and has engaged in at least 30 hours of community service through our Make A Change Service Leadership Initiative. Also receive a special gift, company/organization mention or priority seating.
This level of support includes the following:
Special Mention at Event
2 Complimentary Tickets
This level of corporate support includes the following:
1 full page color advertisement in the First Ladies Souvenir Program (digital or hardcopy)
Special Mention at Event
Vendor Table
Logo Placement on First Ladies Website for 1-year
Special Gift Bag
3 Complimentary Tickets
$
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