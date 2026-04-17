First Ladies Youth Leadership Foundation Inc

Hosted by

First Ladies Youth Leadership Foundation Inc

About this event

First Ladies Signature End of Year Award Ceremony

4000 Summit Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30319, USA

Community Circle - General Seating
$80
Sponsor a Student
$80

Live out of town. Advocate of girls education and mentorship. Sponsor an Event Ticket for a First Ladies Mentee or College Student Alumnae who has participated in at least 1 year of the afterschool program and has engaged in at least 30 hours of community service through our Make A Change Service Leadership Initiative.

VIP Community Partner (+Sponsor First Ladies College Alum)
$130

Sponsor an Event Ticket for a First Ladies Mentee or College Student Alumnae who has participated in at least 1-2 years of the afterschool program and has engaged in at least 30 hours of community service through our Make A Change Service Leadership Initiative. Also receive a special gift, company/organization mention or priority seating.


This level of support includes the following:
Special Mention at Event
2 Complimentary Tickets

Gold Sponsor
$750

This level of corporate support includes the following:
1 full page color advertisement in the First Ladies Souvenir Program (digital or hardcopy)
Special Mention at Event
Vendor Table
Logo Placement on First Ladies Website for 1-year
Special Gift Bag
3 Complimentary Tickets

Add a donation for First Ladies Youth Leadership Foundation Inc

$

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