Unwrap The Gift Inc

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Unwrap The Gift Inc

About this event

First Lady Modesty presents Arise Daughters of Zion

3400 Beatties Ford Rd

Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

General Daughters Admission
$35
Available until May 1

No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Daughters At the Door
$40

No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Daughters VIP Table
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

The Unique Boutique Clothing only
$100

, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Handbags
$100

, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Jewelry Only
$100

No Paparazzi, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Paparazzi Only
$100

1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Author
$100

1skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Swag Bag
$50

Business Card or Flyer Only No Refunds or Exvhanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Cosestics/Self Care
$100

1skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Real Estate
$100

1skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

Journey With Purpose
$100

1 skirted table, 1 chair and 1 meal. Each additional person is $30. 00 per person. No Refunds or Exchanges. Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.

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