First Lady Modesty presents Arise Daughters of Zion

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Charlotte, NC 28216, USA
No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
No Paparazzi, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
1skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
Business Card or Flyer Only No Refunds or Exvhanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
1skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
1skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
1 skirted table, 1 chair and 1 meal. Each additional person is $30. 00 per person. No Refunds or Exchanges. Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.
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