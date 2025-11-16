First Lady Modesty presents Arise Daughters of Zion

, 1 skirted table, 1 chair, 1 meal for 1 person each additional person is $30 (meal included) No Refunds or Exchanges Photo Release Notice: By registering for this event, you consent to photography, audio recording and/or video recording and release, publication, exhibition or reproduction that may be used for promotional purposes, advertising, and inclusion on our website or social media pages. Further, you agree to waive all rights to claims of payment or royalties in connection with promotional use of such media.