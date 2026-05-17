First Light 𖤓 Apollo Innovation Commons Gala

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About this event
A seat at the long table. Dinner, the program, and the company of the evening.
A seat, with a sponsored seat alongside your entry for an artist or fellow on the Apollo team.
A duo seat at a preferred table, named in the program, with two sponsored seats for artists/crew
A table of seven. A laurel placed at the head of the table. Named in the program.
A table of seven, premier placement, named in the program, with three sponsored seats added to nearby tables.
The center table. Seven seats, hosted by Apollo Innovation Commons, with a private tea ceremony prior to event opening.
$
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