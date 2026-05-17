Flourishing Systems Foundation

Hosted by

Flourishing Systems Foundation

About this event

First Light 𖤓 Apollo Innovation Commons Gala

San Francisco

CA, USA

Spark
$333

A seat at the long table. Dinner, the program, and the company of the evening.

Ember
$555

A seat, with a sponsored seat alongside your entry for an artist or fellow on the Apollo team.

Star Crossed Lovers
$1,111

A duo seat at a preferred table, named in the program, with two sponsored seats for artists/crew

Laurel Table
$2,222
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

A table of seven. A laurel placed at the head of the table. Named in the program.

Sacred Fire Table
$5,555
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

A table of seven, premier placement, named in the program, with three sponsored seats added to nearby tables.

Omphalos Table
$11,111
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

The center table. Seven seats, hosted by Apollo Innovation Commons, with a private tea ceremony prior to event opening.

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