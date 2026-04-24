First Lutheran Circle of Love Preschool's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Winner receives one month of unlimited kickboxing classes, a pair of boxing gloves and handwraps to 9 Round Kickboxing Fitness in Hermosa Beach.
*Estimated value $300
Starting bid
Keep your kids active, off screen and making friends this summer! Choose 1 week of HALF DAY camps from themed weekly gymnastics, dance, cheer, ninja, and creative art camps from June 15th to August 14th.
*Estimated value $595
Starting bid
Winner receives two (2) open studio sessions & a small gift basket including an array of Mondo Llama crafting goodies: washable markers, a wood magnet, a painting kit, mini sketch pad, drawing pad & a rainbow craft case.
*Estimated value $80
Starting bid
Get ready for fun in the sun with this summer filled basket from the Green Room. Children's Beach chair with umbrella, fan, lifeguard hat, Body Glove sun glasses, Dodgers sunhat, octopus kite, water toy, sand toys, Body Glove large circle towel, turquoise Zinka, kids spray sunscreen, and a small Dakine backpack.
*Estimated value $180
Starting bid
Winner receives a voucher good for a Fall 2026 registration spot for AYSO Region 18.
Top two winners win!
*Estimated value $190
Starting bid
Winner receives two (2) private sport courts for up to 16 people for two hours (paddles and balls provided), water and a soda bucket for 16, in addition to two Cali SMASH trucker hats for the hosts. California SMASH is an indoor pickleball & social club and restaurant in El Segundo.
*Estimate value $495
Starting bid
The AVP Manhattan Beach Open is synonymous with the word ‘iconic” in the sport of beach volleyball. The Granddaddy of them all returns with the biggest draw of the season and the highest stakes. Winner will receive 4 VIP tickets with premium seating on Friday August 14th, 2026.
*Estimated value $500
Starting bid
Winner receives a gift certificate to the Empanada Shop in Redondo Beach good for 24 empanadas.
*Estimated value $125
Starting bid
This is the perfect basket for your little at home chefs. The purple room's basket includes so much for at home cooking including Williams Sonoma baking pans (6), colorful pancake molds, Peanuts spatula, colorful mixing bowls with lids (12 pieces), measuring spoons, children’s measuring cups, rolling pin, whisk, confetti pancake mix, large pancake spatula, children’s cook book, non stick pan, strawberry cleaning sponges, popsicle molds, children’s knife and cutting board, colorful kitchen towels (2) , children’s aprons (2).
*Estimated value $300
Starting bid
Get ready for the summer with this Rainbow Room's class basket that includes 2 kid towels, 2 pairs of kids goggles, pool torpedos, bubbles, drench blasters, Sun Bum sunscreen and a great waterproof tote.
Starting bid
Winner receives a certificate for one month of lessons at Fit Kids Gymnastics Center in Redondo Beach.
*Estimate value $219
Starting bid
Winner receives a basket of specialty items from Gelsons grocery store including one bottle of red wine, organic pasta and sauce, chocolate bars, popcorn, granola, caramel puffs and sourdough crackers,
*Estimated value $125
Starting bid
This Blue Room's basket is just in time for mamas to take some much needed time. Includes a NOW $130 massage gift card, $25 Pure Bean gift card with coffee tumbler, eye mask, 4 collagen facemasks, gel under-eye masks, lip mask, to-do list notepad, mama pure and mama bracelet, "Mama" bracelet with Mama and a pink Skechers hat.
Starting bid
A night for the whole family to enjoy! Red Room's basket includes $150 Gift Card to CinemaWest, Gentle Soft white throw blanket, candy (M&M's, sour patch, red vines) Popcorn, and a bottle of red wine.
Starting bid
Winner receives a $25 gift card to Gum Tree home and gift shop (Manhattan Beach or Hermosa Beach location) and three children's books.
*Estimated value $70
Starting bid
Get your preschooler ready for TK and Kindergarten with a collection from the Yellow Room filled with Zingo Sight Word Game, ABC Fidget Bingo, Bentgo Backpack, Stainless Steel snack container, YETI waterbottle, ABC and 123 flashcards, My first pencils, Pack of Crayons, See You Later Alligator book, Highlights.
Starting bid
Winner receives a $135 gift card for DropFusion IV, a mobile vitamin and hydration therapy service and a one-month supply of Dose Supplements, supporting digestion and liver health.
Estimated value $295
Starting bid
Winner receives a $150 e-gift card to Huddy's at the Beach, a seafood, cocktail and brunch restaurant in Hermosa Beach.
Value $150
Starting bid
Winner receives gift basket containing items from La Truie skin care line: a full-size hydrating balm, a travel-size hydrating balm, a rosemary frankincense candle, etc. Handcrafted with only four ingredients carefully sourced & bio-compatible by nature, La Truie is luxury simplified.
Estimated value $75
Starting bid
Enjoy some quintessential Manhattan Beach favorites! Winner receives a $75 gift card to Manhattan Meats, a $50 gift card to Hook & Plow (any location), a $20 gift card to Manhattan Bread & Bagel, a world-famous Shellback Tavern hat and shirt, a Beckers Bakery hat and a bag of Bluestone Lane coffee.
Estimated value $250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!