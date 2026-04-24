First Lutheran Church
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Hosted by

First Lutheran Church

About this event

Sales closed

First Lutheran Circle of Love Preschool's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1100 N Poinsettia Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA

One Month of Unlimited Kickboxing at 9 Round Kickboxing! item
One Month of Unlimited Kickboxing at 9 Round Kickboxing!
$100

Starting bid

Winner receives one month of unlimited kickboxing classes, a pair of boxing gloves and handwraps to 9 Round Kickboxing Fitness in Hermosa Beach.


*Estimated value $300

Summer Camp at Aeriel Gymnastics Club item
Summer Camp at Aeriel Gymnastics Club
$200

Starting bid

Keep your kids active, off screen and making friends this summer! Choose 1 week of HALF DAY camps from themed weekly gymnastics, dance, cheer, ninja, and creative art camps from June 15th to August 14th.


*Estimated value $595

Art Zone open studio sessions! item
Art Zone open studio sessions!
$30

Starting bid

Winner receives two (2) open studio sessions & a small gift basket including an array of Mondo Llama crafting goodies: washable markers, a wood magnet, a painting kit, mini sketch pad, drawing pad & a rainbow craft case.


*Estimated value $80

A Day at the Beach item
A Day at the Beach
$90

Starting bid

Get ready for fun in the sun with this summer filled basket from the Green Room. Children's Beach chair with umbrella, fan, lifeguard hat, Body Glove sun glasses, Dodgers sunhat, octopus kite, water toy, sand toys, Body Glove large circle towel, turquoise Zinka, kids spray sunscreen, and a small Dakine backpack.


*Estimated value $180

AYSO Fall Registration item
AYSO Fall Registration
$95

Starting bid

Winner receives a voucher good for a Fall 2026 registration spot for AYSO Region 18.

Top two winners win!


*Estimated value $190

Pickleball party for up to 16 people at California SMASH item
Pickleball party for up to 16 people at California SMASH
$200

Starting bid

Winner receives two (2) private sport courts for up to 16 people for two hours (paddles and balls provided), water and a soda bucket for 16, in addition to two Cali SMASH trucker hats for the hosts. California SMASH is an indoor pickleball & social club and restaurant in El Segundo.


*Estimate value $495

4 VIP Tickets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open item
4 VIP Tickets to the AVP Manhattan Beach Open
$250

Starting bid

The AVP Manhattan Beach Open is synonymous with the word ‘iconic” in the sport of beach volleyball. The Granddaddy of them all returns with the biggest draw of the season and the highest stakes. Winner will receive 4 VIP tickets with premium seating on Friday August 14th, 2026.


*Estimated value $500

Gift Certificate for the Empanada Shop! item
Gift Certificate for the Empanada Shop!
$60

Starting bid

Winner receives a gift certificate to the Empanada Shop in Redondo Beach good for 24 empanadas.


*Estimated value $125

Little Chef, Big Dreams item
Little Chef, Big Dreams
$150

Starting bid

This is the perfect basket for your little at home chefs. The purple room's basket includes so much for at home cooking including Williams Sonoma baking pans (6), colorful pancake molds, Peanuts spatula, colorful mixing bowls with lids (12 pieces), measuring spoons, children’s measuring cups, rolling pin, whisk, confetti pancake mix, large pancake spatula, children’s cook book, non stick pan, strawberry cleaning sponges, popsicle molds, children’s knife and cutting board, colorful kitchen towels (2) , children’s aprons (2).


*Estimated value $300

Splash into Summer item
Splash into Summer
$25

Starting bid

Get ready for the summer with this Rainbow Room's class basket that includes 2 kid towels, 2 pairs of kids goggles, pool torpedos, bubbles, drench blasters, Sun Bum sunscreen and a great waterproof tote.

One month of lessons at Fit Kids! item
One month of lessons at Fit Kids!
$100

Starting bid

Winner receives a certificate for one month of lessons at Fit Kids Gymnastics Center in Redondo Beach.


*Estimate value $219

Gelsons Goodies! item
Gelsons Goodies!
$60

Starting bid

Winner receives a basket of specialty items from Gelsons grocery store including one bottle of red wine, organic pasta and sauce, chocolate bars, popcorn, granola, caramel puffs and sourdough crackers,


*Estimated value $125

Mother's Day Bliss item
Mother's Day Bliss
$125

Starting bid

This Blue Room's basket is just in time for mamas to take some much needed time. Includes a NOW $130 massage gift card, $25 Pure Bean gift card with coffee tumbler, eye mask, 4 collagen facemasks, gel under-eye masks, lip mask, to-do list notepad, mama pure and mama bracelet, "Mama" bracelet with Mama and a pink Skechers hat.

Family Night at the Movies item
Family Night at the Movies
$100

Starting bid

A night for the whole family to enjoy! Red Room's basket includes $150 Gift Card to CinemaWest, Gentle Soft white throw blanket, candy (M&M's, sour patch, red vines) Popcorn, and a bottle of red wine.

Gum Tree bundle item
Gum Tree bundle
$35

Starting bid

Winner receives a $25 gift card to Gum Tree home and gift shop (Manhattan Beach or Hermosa Beach location) and three children's books.


*Estimated value $70

Back to School Pre-K Basket item
Back to School Pre-K Basket
$100

Starting bid

Get your preschooler ready for TK and Kindergarten with a collection from the Yellow Room filled with Zingo Sight Word Game, ABC Fidget Bingo, Bentgo Backpack, Stainless Steel snack container, YETI waterbottle, ABC and 123 flashcards, My first pencils, Pack of Crayons, See You Later Alligator book, Highlights.

Wellness Bundle - DropFusion IV & Dose Supplements item
Wellness Bundle - DropFusion IV & Dose Supplements
$150

Starting bid

Winner receives a $135 gift card for DropFusion IV, a mobile vitamin and hydration therapy service and a one-month supply of Dose Supplements, supporting digestion and liver health.


Estimated value $295

Huddy's at the Beach gift card item
Huddy's at the Beach gift card
$75

Starting bid

Winner receives a $150 e-gift card to Huddy's at the Beach, a seafood, cocktail and brunch restaurant in Hermosa Beach.


Value $150

La Truie skin care basket item
La Truie skin care basket
$35

Starting bid

Winner receives gift basket containing items from La Truie skin care line: a full-size hydrating balm, a travel-size hydrating balm, a rosemary frankincense candle, etc. Handcrafted with only four ingredients carefully sourced & bio-compatible by nature, La Truie is luxury simplified.


Estimated value $75

The Best of MB! item
The Best of MB!
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy some quintessential Manhattan Beach favorites! Winner receives a $75 gift card to Manhattan Meats, a $50 gift card to Hook & Plow (any location), a $20 gift card to Manhattan Bread & Bagel, a world-famous Shellback Tavern hat and shirt, a Beckers Bakery hat and a bag of Bluestone Lane coffee.


Estimated value $250

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