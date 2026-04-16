Hosted by

First Lutheran Church and School

About this event

First Lutheran School's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1104 N 4th St, Ponca City, OK 74601, USA

PRE K PICTURE item
PRE K PICTURE
$20

Starting bid

Class picture with musical instruments

K - FIRE PIT item
K - FIRE PIT
$20

Starting bid

Custom fire pit with Kindergartens hand prints!

1st GRADE item
1st GRADE item
1st GRADE
$20

Starting bid

Custom canvas bag with 1st Grades handprints & names. Bag is full of books!

2nd GRADE - CRITTER VASES item
2nd GRADE - CRITTER VASES item
2nd GRADE - CRITTER VASES
$20

Starting bid

Fun vases custom made by our 2nd graders

3rd GRADE HEARTS item
3rd GRADE HEARTS
$20

Starting bid

Heart hands by our 3rd graders

4th GRADE PICTURES item
4th GRADE PICTURES
$20

Starting bid

Picture art with 4th Graders

5th GRADE item
5th GRADE
$20

Starting bid

Custom wind chimes by our 5th Graders

6th GRADE Smore's Fire Pit item
6th GRADE Smore's Fire Pit
$20

Starting bid

Fire Pit, smore's making, all your camping needs!

7th GRADE - Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Date night basket - includes Embers gift card and a movie gift certificate.

4th GRADE PONCA BASKET item
4th GRADE PONCA BASKET
$20

Starting bid

All things Ponca City! Includes a Turtle's gift certificate & Taco Stop Gift certificate and TWO 1 hour horse rides at New Life Trails!

8th GRADE - OKANA Basket item
8th GRADE - OKANA Basket
$20

Starting bid

Okana gift certificate and bag full of everything you need for a great experience!!

9th GRADE - Coat Rack item
9th GRADE - Coat Rack
$20

Starting bid

Custom coat rack made by Nathan & Garrett

NIV BOYS BIBLE item
NIV BOYS BIBLE
$20

Starting bid

Boys NIV Bible donated by Brace Books

KENTUCKY BASKET item
KENTUCKY BASKET
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Granderson

Banana Bread
$5

Starting bid

Banana Bread by Mrs. Sibley

Sugar Cookies
$5

Starting bid

donated by Marissa can be picked up. April 28

Cardinals Nest
$20

Starting bid

for the 2026-2027 basketball season

Name the Gym
$20

Starting bid

For the 2026-2027 school year

Teacher for the Day
$20

Starting bid

For the 2026-2027 school year

Principal for the Day
$20

Starting bid

For the 2026-2027 school year

PRE K COLVIN- Cross picture item
PRE K COLVIN- Cross picture
$20

Starting bid

Name The Cafeteria
$5

Starting bid

Name the cafeteria for the 26/27 school year! The name you have chosen will displayed above the threshold of the cafeteria!

Ringing of the bells
$5

Starting bid

You get to be in control of the bells for a day!

Coasters made by 4th grade art class item
Coasters made by 4th grade art class
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!