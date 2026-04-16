First Lutheran School's 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Class picture with musical instruments
Starting bid
Custom fire pit with Kindergartens hand prints!
Starting bid
Custom canvas bag with 1st Grades handprints & names. Bag is full of books!
Starting bid
Fun vases custom made by our 2nd graders
Starting bid
Heart hands by our 3rd graders
Starting bid
Picture art with 4th Graders
Starting bid
Custom wind chimes by our 5th Graders
Starting bid
Fire Pit, smore's making, all your camping needs!
Starting bid
Date night basket - includes Embers gift card and a movie gift certificate.
Starting bid
All things Ponca City! Includes a Turtle's gift certificate & Taco Stop Gift certificate and TWO 1 hour horse rides at New Life Trails!
Starting bid
Okana gift certificate and bag full of everything you need for a great experience!!
Starting bid
Custom coat rack made by Nathan & Garrett
Starting bid
Boys NIV Bible donated by Brace Books
Starting bid
Donated by: Granderson
Starting bid
Banana Bread by Mrs. Sibley
Starting bid
donated by Marissa can be picked up. April 28
Starting bid
for the 2026-2027 basketball season
Starting bid
For the 2026-2027 school year
Starting bid
For the 2026-2027 school year
Starting bid
For the 2026-2027 school year
Starting bid
Starting bid
Name the cafeteria for the 26/27 school year! The name you have chosen will displayed above the threshold of the cafeteria!
Starting bid
You get to be in control of the bells for a day!
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!