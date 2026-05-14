First New York Continental Chapter Sons of the American Revolution

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First New York Continental Chapter Sons of the American Revolution

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First New York Continental Chapter Sons of the American Revolution's Shop

Battle of Brooklyn Challenge Coin (Members - Mail Order) item
Battle of Brooklyn Challenge Coin (Members - Mail Order) item
Battle of Brooklyn Challenge Coin (Members - Mail Order)
$17

Price includes S&H, (per coin), which is subject to change.


You may chose $0.00 as a "custom tip" on this platform.


**Note - orders of less than five (5) coins will be shipped individually in order to keep mailing costs as reasonable as possible.   


**You may ask for individual coins to be mailed to a separate location if you are purchasing as a gift,


Please provide us with the necessary name(s) & address(es) via the email below (otherwise the coins will be mailed direct to the buyer:


[email protected]


**S&H prices are subject to change.

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