First New York Continental Chapter Sons of the American Revolution's Shop

Price includes S&H, (per coin), which is subject to change.





You may chose $0.00 as a "custom tip" on this platform.





**Note - orders of less than five (5) coins will be shipped individually in order to keep mailing costs as reasonable as possible.





**You may ask for individual coins to be mailed to a separate location if you are purchasing as a gift,





Please provide us with the necessary name(s) & address(es) via the email below (otherwise the coins will be mailed direct to the buyer:





[email protected]





**S&H prices are subject to change.