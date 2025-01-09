First Pitch Banquet Auction

Bid on an unforgettable adventure with a Tandem Skydiving Experience at Piedmont Skydiving in Salisbury, North Carolina. This exhilarating experience offers you the chance to leap into the sky and enjoy breathtaking views from high above.
A great introduction to skydiving for beginners. All necessary equipment including, jumpsuit, goggles, and harness are provided to ensure a safe and comfortable dive.
Participants must be 18 years old. Maximum weight limit is generally 230 pounds, but it may vary, so please check with Piedmont Skydiving.
Estimated Value: $269.00
Set of Handcrafted Regulation Coker Cornhole Boards (Set 1)
$50
Get ready to elevate your outdoor entertainment with this exceptional set of handcrafted regulation cornhole boards! Perfect for backyard barbecues, tailgate parties, or casual gatherings, these boards promise to deliver endless fun and excitement for players of all ages. (Value $200)
Each board is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring a unique and high-quality product that stands out in any setting. Built to official cornhole standards, these boards provide an authentic playing experience, making them ideal for both casual games and competitive play.
This package includes two beautifully designed boards . along with eight matching cornhole bags, so you can start playing right away. Each board also features a convenient drink holder, allowing you to keep your beverages close at hand while you enjoy the game.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this stunning set of handcrafted regulation cornhole boards. Bid now to enhance your outdoor gatherings with style and functionality!
Overnight in Harstville - Sam Kendall's + Wine Basket
$75
Discover the charm of Hartsville, SC, with this enticing auction package that promises a perfect blend of relaxation and delightful dining. This offering includes a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn, a $50 gift certificate to Sam Kendall's restaurant, breakfast at Carolina Lunch ($20 Gift Card), bag of Lindt Lindor chocolates and two bottles of exquisite white wine with glasses & corkscrew set to enhance your experience. (Value $350)
Hooked Up On Striper Guide Service - Fishing for Four People
$200
Reel in the Adventure! Bid on an exciting Striper Fishing Trip for four people with Hooked Up On Striper Guide Service. This incredible experience, valued at $600, offers you a chance to explore the scenic waters of Lake Murray or Clarks Hill (South Carolina), renowned for their abundant Striper populations. Package includes Half-Day trip, all equipment, and fish cleaning. Reservations are required and subject to availability.
Estimated Value: $600
Wild Heart Brewing Gift Basket
$10
This gift basket includes a hat, T-shirt, sticker, magnet, and a $25 gift card to Wild Heart Brewing Company.
Estimated Value: $75
Michael Kors Emilia Bag
$100
Elevate your style with the sophisticated Michael Kors Emilia Bag. This luxurious accessory is perfect for fashion enthusiasts who appreciate elegance and quality craftsmanship.
The soft, neutral Buff shade makes this bag an incredibly versatile addition to any wardrobe, effortlessly complementing a wide range of outfits.
Size: - With its compact yet spacious design (11x7x3.5 Inches), the Emilia bag is ideal for daily use, offering ample space for your essentials while maintaining a sleek silhouette.
Retail Value: $498 - This bag comes with its original price tag attached, highlighting its premium value and authenticity.
The bag can be carried with handles or an attachable strap, providing flexibility for your carrying preferences. Inside, you'll find multiple compartments that securely close with buttons and zippers, keeping your belongings organized and safe.
The Michael Kors Emilia Bag exudes timeless elegance, making it a perfect accessory for any occasion, from casual outings to formal events.
Versatile Design
Its neutral Buff color and classic design ensure that this bag will remain a staple in your collection for years to come.
Known for their superior quality, Michael Kors bags are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and style.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and versatile accessory from a renowned designer. Bid now to add the Michael Kors Emilia Bag to your collection and enjoy the luxury of a timeless fashion statement!
2 Night Stay & Round of Golf for 4 in Southern Pines, NC
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax and Unwind in Style! Bid on a luxurious 2-night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo located in the serene Knollwood Village. This exceptional experience includes a round of golf at the prestigious Knollwood Fairways. Discover the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation in this peaceful setting. (Value $2000)
During the summer months, guests can take a refreshing dip in the saltwater pool, a perfect way to unwind after a day on the course.
Convenient Location:
Situated close to Downtown Southern Pines, Aberdeen, and the Village of Pinehurst, offering easy access to a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a luxurious stay and a round of golf in the beautiful surroundings of Knollwood Village!
Celebrate your love for baseball and the Coker Cobras with this exclusive, limited edition solid oak keepsake display, crafted in partnership with Sanded & Branded. This unique display is shaped like a home plate and is designed to beautifully showcase your bat, glove, and baseball, making it a perfect addition to any sports enthusiast's collection. (Value $200)
Package Details
Made from high-quality solid oak, this keepsake display is both durable and elegant, ensuring it stands out in any setting.
The display is artfully shaped like a home plate, capturing the essence of baseball and providing a unique way to showcase your memorabilia.
Featuring a beautifully detailed laser etching of the Coker Cobra, a symbol of pride and spirit for Coker Baseball fans.
Ready to Hang
Comes with all necessary fixtures, making it easy to add a touch of baseball flair to your home, office, or sports room.
2 Nights Stay at Tru by Hilton in Norfolk, Virginia
$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with this amazing auction item! Enjoy a 2-night stay at the stylish Tru by Hilton, located conveniently near the Premium Outlets in Norfolk, Virginia. This package is perfect for a quick getaway or a relaxing retreat, offering the ideal base to explore all that Norfolk has to offer. (Value - $400)
Package Details
2 Nights at Tru by Hilton
Relax in modern and comfortable accommodations designed for a restful and rejuvenating stay. The Tru by Hilton boasts contemporary rooms with amenities that cater to every need.
Convenient Location
Situated near the Premium Outlets, you'll have easy access to an array of shopping options, dining experiences, and entertainment venues. Explore the vibrant local scene and discover everything Norfolk has to offer.
Bonus: $100 Gift Card for Dinner
Enhance your getaway with a delicious dining experience at The Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse in Virginia Beach!
$100 Gift Card
Indulge in a memorable meal at one of Virginia Beach's finest dining establishments known for their exceptional steaks and welcoming ambiance.
Don't miss this chance to enjoy a refreshing getaway at Tru by Hilton in Norfolk, along with a fantastic dining experience at The Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse. Bid now for a well-deserved break filled with comfort, exploration, and culinary delight.
Custom Set of Handcrafted Regulation Coker Cornhole Boards
$50
Get ready to elevate your outdoor entertainment with this exceptional set of handcrafted regulation cornhole boards! Perfect for backyard barbecues, tailgate parties, or casual gatherings, these boards promise to deliver endless fun and excitement for players of all ages. (Value $200)
Each board is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring a unique and high-quality product that stands out in any setting. Built to official cornhole standards, these boards provide an authentic playing experience, making them ideal for both casual games and competitive play.
This package includes two beautifully designed boards . along with eight matching cornhole bags, so you can start playing right away. Each board also features a convenient drink holder, allowing you to keep your beverages close at hand while you enjoy the game.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this stunning set of handcrafted regulation cornhole boards. Bid now to enhance your outdoor gatherings with style and functionality!
Golf Package in Pawley’s Island, SC - 2 Courses + Gift Cards
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This package includes two unforgettable rounds of golf at two of the most renowned golf courses in the region: Caledonia Golf Course and True Blue Golf Course. Perfect for golf enthusiasts and a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a day on the greens with friends! ($1100 Value)
Caledonia Golf Course - Round of Golf for 4 players
Nestled amid lush landscapes, Caledonia Golf Course is celebrated for its stunning views and challenging yet enjoyable layout. Designed by the legendary Mike Strantz, this course is consistently ranked among the best in the country.
True Blue Golf Course - Round of golf for 4 players
Experience the creativity and brilliance of Mike Strantz once more at True Blue Golf Course. Known for its bold design and breathtaking scenery, True Blue offers an engaging and rewarding experience for golfers of all levels.
Golf Cart Rental Not Included bur are available separately to suit your preferences.
PLUS, a variety of gift cards to make sure you eat and look like a ROCKSTAR on and off the course.
$50 gift certificate to Litchfield Sub and Pub (eatery)
$50 gift certificate to Graham's Landing (eatery)
$50 gift certificate to On the Half Shell (eatery)
$50 gift certificate to Surf and Turf Sports (equipment and apparel)
Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to indulge in a golfing adventure at two of South Carolina's finest courses. Bid now for a chance to create unforgettable memories on the greens!
4 Night stay on Buck Ridge - West Jefferson, NC
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Nestled in the serene landscapes of West Jefferson, this enchanting 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house offers a perfect getaway for those seeking tranquility and comfort. Situated on Buck Ridge, this charming retreat is designed to accommodate up to eight guests, making it an ideal spot for family gatherings or a peaceful escape with friends.
Property Features
Bedrooms: 3 spacious bedrooms, each tastefully decorated to enhance your relaxation.
Bathrooms: 2 modern bathrooms equipped with all necessary amenities.
Sleeps: Comfortably sleeps up to 8 guests.
Location: Set in the picturesque surroundings of West Jefferson, offering breathtaking views and outdoor adventure opportunities.
Availability
Please note that the property has blackout dates from October 1st to November 8th. Book your stay outside of these dates to enjoy all the amenities this beautiful home has to offer.
Contact Information
For bookings and inquiries, please reach out to Sunny Bowers at 704-308-5161. Sunny is available to answer any questions and assist you in securing your reservation for this wonderful property.
Don't miss the opportunity to experience the charm and comfort of this lovely Buck Ridge property. Arrange your visit today and create unforgettable memories in West Jefferson.
3 Night Stay at Ocean Club Resort in North Myrtle Beach
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a coastal retreat with a luxurious 3-night stay at the Ocean Club Resort in North Myrtle Beach. Perfect for a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a rejuvenating solo escape, this package offers an exquisite blend of relaxation and adventure. (Value - $750)
Package Details
3 Nights in Ocean-View Accommodation
Enjoy breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from your well-appointed room, complete with modern amenities for a comfortable and memorable stay.
Access to Resort Amenities
Take advantage of the resort's top-notch amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and on-site dining options, ensuring a delightful experience for all guests.
Beachfront Location
Situated right on the beach, you’ll have direct access to the sandy shores and refreshing ocean breeze, making it easy to enjoy sunbathing, swimming, or a leisurely stroll along the coast.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the beauty and tranquility of North Myrtle Beach with a 3-night stay at Ocean Club Resort. Bid now to secure your chance for a seaside escape filled with adventure and relaxation!
Overnight in Hartsville - Black Creek Bistro + Wine Basket
$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover the charm of Hartsville, SC, with this enticing auction package that promises a perfect blend of relaxation and delightful dining. This offering includes a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn, a $50 gift certificate to Black Creek Bistro, $25 gift card to the Rooster, and two bottles of exquisite Josh wine with glasses and a corkscrew set to enhance your experience. (Value $350)
Celebrate your love for baseball and the Coker Cobras with this exclusive, limited edition solid oak keepsake display, crafted in partnership with Sanded & Branded. This unique display is shaped like a home plate and is designed to beautifully showcase your bat, glove, and baseball, making it a perfect addition to any sports enthusiast's collection. (Value $200)
Package Details
Made from high-quality solid oak, this keepsake display is both durable and elegant, ensuring it stands out in any setting.
The display is artfully shaped like a home plate, capturing the essence of baseball and providing a unique way to showcase your memorabilia.
Featuring a beautifully detailed laser etching of the Coker Cobra, a symbol of pride and spirit for Coker Baseball fans.
Ready to Hang
Comes with all necessary fixtures, making it easy to add a touch of baseball flair to your home, office, or sports room.
Bulova Watch with Cobra Blue Dials
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover timeless elegance with this exquisite Bulova watch, featuring a stunning gold-tone finish and captivating Cobra Blue colored dials. This luxurious timepiece is perfect for those who appreciate refined style and precision craftsmanship. (Values $495)
Don't miss the opportunity to own a Bulova watch that combines elegance, precision, and unique design. Bid now to add this beautiful timepiece to your collection and enjoy the luxury of owning a Bulova original!
4-Day/3-Night Stay at Holiday Sands North in Myrtle Beach
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
scape to the beautiful shores of Myrtle Beach with this fantastic auction package! Enjoy a rejuvenating 4-day, 3-night stay at Holiday Sands North, a premier oceanfront resort situated along the scenic Grand Strand. Perfect for a family vacation, romantic getaway, or solo retreat, this package offers the ultimate coastal experience with its prime location and welcoming amenities. (Value $350)
https://www.holidaysandsnorth.com/
Package Details
4-Day/3-Night Stay
Relax and unwind with a 4-day, 3-night stay at Holiday Sands North. Known for its comfortable accommodations and stunning ocean views, the resort provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable beach escape.
Oceanfront Accommodation
Wake up to the sound of waves and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from your well-appointed room. Each accommodation is designed to offer comfort and convenience, making your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Valid Dates
This package is valid from January 1, 2025, to March 11, 2025, and from October 13, 2025, to March 17, 2026, offering flexibility to plan your perfect off-season getaway.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the charm and beauty of Myrtle Beach with a 4-day, 3-night stay at Holiday Sands North. Bid now to secure this incredible getaway and enjoy the ultimate beachside retreat!
Doggie Delight Basket
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pamper your furry friend with this thoughtfully curated Doggie Delight Basket, perfect for any dog lover looking to spoil their pet with quality and fun. This auction item offers a variety of practical and entertaining goodies that your canine companion will adore. (Value $75)
Package Details
Pet Water Bowl Dispenser
Ensure your dog stays hydrated with this convenient water bowl dispenser, designed to provide a constant supply of fresh water. Perfect for home use or travel, it ensures your pet's drinking needs are always met.
Treat Ball
Keep your pup engaged and entertained with this interactive treat ball. Simply fill it with your dog's favorite treats and watch as they playfully work to retrieve them, promoting both mental and physical stimulation.
Dream Sticks
Reward your pet with delicious dream sticks, made from wholesome ingredients that dogs love. These treats are not only tasty but also help maintain healthy teeth and gums.
Purrs McBarkin Gift Card ($15.00)
Enjoy a shopping spree for your pet with a $15.00 gift card to Purrs McBarkin, a pet boutique known for its unique and high-quality pet products. Choose from an array of toys, treats, and accessories to further indulge your furry friend.
Automatic Ultrasonic Bark Control
Manage excessive barking with this automatic ultrasonic bark control device. Safe and humane, it helps train your dog to reduce unwanted barking, ensuring a more peaceful environment for both you and your pet.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to treat your beloved dog to this delightful assortment of products. Bid now to bring home this Doggie Delight Basket and give your pet the joy and care they deserve!
Dog Basket with Life Jacket and Other Doggie Treats
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Delight your furry friend with this specially curated dog basket, packed with essentials and fun items to ensure their safety and enjoyment. Whether it’s for playtime or an adventure at the lake, this bundle is perfect for any dog lover looking to pamper their pet. (Value $125.00)
Package Details
Dog Life Jacket
Ensure your dog's safety during water activities with this reliable life jacket. Designed for comfort and buoyancy, it allows your pet to enjoy swimming while you have peace of mind.
Tuxedo Outfit
Dress your dog in style for special occasions with this adorable tuxedo outfit. Perfect for weddings, parties, or photo shoots, it adds a touch of elegance to your pet's wardrobe.
Water Dispenser
Keep your pet hydrated with a convenient water dispenser. Whether at home or on the go, this dispenser ensures a steady supply of fresh water for your dog's needs.
Dream Sticks
Treat your pet to tasty dream sticks, crafted from wholesome ingredients that dogs love. These treats promote dental health while satisfying your dog's craving for something delicious.
Interactive Dog Toy Ball
Engage your pet with a fun and challenging toy ball. Fill it with treats and watch as your dog enjoys the playful process of retrieving them, enhancing both mental and physical activity.
Purrs McBarkin' $15 Gift Card
Enjoy a shopping experience with a $15 gift card to Purrs McBarkin', a boutique offering an array of quality pet products. Explore their selection of toys, treats, and accessories to spoil your pet even more.
Back Seat Car Seat Cover:
Perfect item to keep your back seats clean when your doggies are ridding in style.
Don't miss this opportunity to give your dog the ultimate treat with this delightful and practical dog basket. Bid now to bring home this bundle of joy and care for your furry friend!
Starbucks Tumbler and Siren's Blend Medium Beans
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enhance your coffee experience with this exclusive Starbucks package, ideal for coffee enthusiasts who value quality and convenience. This auction item features a sleek Starbucks tumbler with a straw and a delicious bag of Siren's Blend Medium Roast coffee beans, providing a perfect way to savor your favorite brew. (Value $40)
Package Details
Starbucks Tumbler with Straw
Enjoy your coffee in style with this elegant and durable tumbler. Suitable for both hot and cold beverages, it includes a secure lid and a reusable straw, making it an environmentally conscious choice for your daily caffeine fix.
Siren's Blend Medium Roast Coffee Beans
Delight in the rich and smooth flavors of Starbucks Siren's Blend. This medium roast coffee is made from ethically sourced beans, offering a balanced and vibrant taste in every cup.
Starbucks Tumbler and Pikes Place Roast Beans
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your coffee routine with this premium Starbucks package, designed for coffee aficionados who appreciate quality and elegance. This auction item features a stylish Starbucks tumbler and a bag of Pike Place Roast coffee beans, perfect for enjoying a rich and flavorful brew at home or on the go.(Value $40)
Package Details
Starbucks Tumbler
Experience your favorite coffee in a chic and durable Starbucks tumbler. Ideal for both hot and cold beverages, it comes with a secure lid to prevent spills, making it perfect for your daily coffee adventures.
Pike Place Roast Coffee Beans
Savor the iconic taste of Starbucks with Pike Place Roast. These whole beans are known for their smooth and well-balanced flavor, offering subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts, creating a delightful coffee experience in every cup.
Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the classic taste of Starbucks with this exclusive tumbler and coffee bean package. Bid now to make this stylish and flavorful addition to your coffee collection!
MOGGS Boutique Gift Set
$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your style with this chic and versatile gift set from MOGGS Boutique, perfect for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate elegance and quality. This auction package combines a range of stunning accessories, including a gift certificate, purse, jewelry, and a meaningful keepsake, making it an ideal choice for yourself or as a thoughtful gift. (Value $150)
Package Details
$15 Gift Certificate to MOGGS Boutique
Explore the latest trends and fashion finds with this gift certificate, allowing you to select from a curated collection of apparel, accessories, and more at MOGGS Boutique.
Hollis Blush Colored Purse
Add a touch of sophistication to any outfit with this elegant blush-colored purse. Its versatile design and soft hue make it a perfect accessory for both casual and formal occasions.
Taylor Shaye Dangle Earrings
Make a statement with these eye-catching dangle earrings from Taylor Shaye. Crafted with attention to detail, they offer a vibrant addition to your jewelry collection, enhancing any ensemble.
Gold Tone Bead Bracelet
This stylish bracelet features gold-tone beads that add a touch of glamour to your wrist. Its timeless design ensures it complements a variety of outfits, making it a staple accessory.
Handbag Handcuffs
Keep your handbag secure and organized with these innovative handbag handcuffs. Designed to prevent theft and spills, they provide peace of mind while maintaining style.
The Lord's Prayer Wooden Cross
This beautifully crafted wooden cross features the words of The Lord's Prayer, serving as a meaningful and spiritual keepsake. Perfect for display in your home or as a cherished gift for a loved one.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this exquisite gift set from MOGGS Boutique. Bid now to add a touch of elegance and charm to your collection!
Erimish Bangle Bracelet Set from Raised Down South Boutique
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Add a splash of color and style to your accessory collection with this stunning Erimish Bangle Bracelet Set, curated by Raised Down South Boutique. Known for their vibrant designs and stackable style, Erimish bracelets are perfect for those who love to mix and match to create their own unique look. (Value $50.00)
Package Details
Variety of Colors and Textures
This set includes a diverse selection of bracelets featuring various colors, beads, and textures. Each bracelet adds its own distinct charm, allowing you to customize your wrist wear to suit any outfit or occasion.
Stackable Design
The bracelets are designed for stacking, offering endless possibilities to combine them in different ways. Whether you prefer a minimalist look or a bold statement, these bangles provide versatility and creativity in styling.
High-Quality Materials
Crafted with attention to detail, these bracelets are made from high-quality materials that ensure durability and comfort. Enjoy wearing them all day without compromising on style or quality.
Looki Loo Kids Basket with Gift Cards
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Delight the young ones with this exciting Looki Loo Kids Basket, thoughtfully curated to provide fun, learning, and delicious treats. Perfect for children who love to explore new stories and enjoy tasty snacks, this basket is a wonderful gift for any occasion. (Value $40.00)
Package Details
Hartsville Books
Inspire a love for reading with a selection of captivating books from Hartsville. These stories are perfect for young minds eager to embark on new adventures and discover fascinating tales.
Stuffed Alligator Plush
Cuddle up with this adorable stuffed alligator plush. Soft and huggable, it’s a delightful companion for playtime or bedtime, offering comfort and joy.
2 Free Zaxby's Kids Meal
Treat your child to a delicious meal at Zaxby's with this free kids meal voucher. Perfect for a fun dining experience with family, featuring kid-approved favorites.
Free Milkshake from Cookout
Enjoy a sweet treat with a free milkshake from Cookout. Choose from a variety of flavors that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, making it a delightful reward or snack.
Free Quesadilla from Cookout
Add some flavor to your child's meal with a free quesadilla from Cookout. This tasty option makes for a satisfying snack or meal, perfect for on-the-go or at home.
Don't miss the chance to bring home this Looki Loo Kids Basket filled with joy and excitement. Bid now to give the young ones in your life a delightful surprise they'll cherish!
Paul Mitchell Hair Product Gift Basket
$45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your hair care routine with this luxurious Paul Mitchell Hair Product Gift Basket, perfect for those who cherish healthy, beautiful hair. This auction item is packed with essential hair care products and tools, offering everything you need to achieve salon-quality results at home.
Package Details
Paul Mitchell Hair Brush
Detangle and style with ease using this high-quality hair brush from Paul Mitchell. Designed for comfort and efficiency, it's perfect for all hair types, ensuring smooth and polished results every time.
Six Bottles of Paul Mitchell Hair Products
This gift basket includes a selection of six premium Paul Mitchell hair products, each formulated to address various hair care needs. Whether you're looking to add shine, volume, or hydration, these products are crafted to enhance your hair's natural beauty. (Value $100.00)
Shampoo and Conditioner
Keep your hair clean and nourished with Paul Mitchell's renowned shampoo and conditioner duo. Formulated to gently cleanse and hydrate, they leave your hair feeling soft, manageable, and healthy.
Styling Products
Achieve your desired look with an array of styling products that provide hold, texture, and definition. From volumizing sprays to smoothing serums, these products help you create and maintain your perfect style.
Treatment Products
Repair and protect your hair with specialized treatment products designed to strengthen and restore. Whether combating dryness or damage, these treatments work to improve the overall health and appearance of your hair.
Don't miss the opportunity to transform your hair care routine with this Paul Mitchell Hair Product Gift Basket. Bid now to indulge in premium products and enjoy the confidence of beautiful, healthy hair!
Baseball Arm Care Recovery Basket
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enhance your athletic recovery with this specially curated Baseball Arm Care Recovery Basket. Ideal for baseball players and sports enthusiasts, this package includes essential recovery tools designed to promote muscle relaxation, relieve tension, and improve performance. (Value $70)
Package Details
Cotton KT Strips
These high-quality kinesiology strips are crafted from breathable cotton, providing support and enhancing circulation. Ideal for reducing muscle fatigue and enhancing recovery, they can be applied to various parts of the body for optimal support during and after activity.
USB Shoulder Heating Pad with Vibration
Experience soothing relief with this innovative shoulder heating pad. Equipped with USB power compatibility and gentle vibration, it helps alleviate tension and soreness in the shoulder area, promoting faster recovery and relaxation.
Stick Vibration Exerciser
Improve muscle flexibility and relieve tightness with this stick vibration exerciser. Its ergonomic design combines targeted massage with vibration therapy, making it perfect for warming up before games or cooling down after intense workouts.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to support your athletic journey with this Baseball Arm Care Recovery Basket. Bid now to take advantage of these essential recovery tools and elevate your performance on the field!
Hot Sauce Gift Set + Two NY Strip Steaks
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Add some spice to your culinary adventures with this fiery auction package, perfect for food enthusiasts who relish bold flavors and gourmet experiences. This set includes a tantalizing array of hot sauces from Stello Foods, along with a gift certificate for two premium NY Strip Steaks from Block and Vino Neighborhood Butcher. (Value $100)
Package Details
Stello Foods Hot Sauce Gift Set
Discover a world of flavor with this curated selection of hot sauces from Stello Foods. Each sauce offers a unique blend of spices and heat, ideal for adding a kick to your favorite dishes. Perfect for experimenting in the kitchen or enhancing your culinary creations with a spicy twist.
Gift Certificate for Two NY Strip Steaks
Enjoy a gourmet dining experience with a gift certificate for two NY Strip Steaks from Block and Vino Neighborhood Butcher. Known for their high-quality cuts and expert craftsmanship, these steaks promise a delicious and memorable meal, whether grilled, pan-seared, or broiled to perfection.
Don't miss the chance to ignite your taste buds with this Hot Sauce Gift Set and indulge in exquisite NY Strip Steaks from Block and Vino. Bid now to spice up your culinary repertoire!
Bourbon Basket from The Blind Pig
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a premium bourbon experience with this exquisite Bourbon Basket, generously donated by The Blind Pig. Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts and connoisseurs, this package offers a sophisticated selection of spirits, stylish glassware, and charming accessories to enhance your tasting adventures. ($150 Value)
Package Details
Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (750ml)
Discover the rich and complex flavors of Angel's Envy, a renowned Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Aged to perfection, it offers a smooth, nuanced taste that is perfect for sipping and savoring.
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (1 Liter)
Enjoy the classic and full-bodied flavor of Woodford Reserve, a staple for any bourbon lover. This 1-liter bottle provides ample opportunity to enjoy its unique combination of rich vanilla, caramel, and spice notes.
Woodford Reserve Orange Bitters
Enhance your bourbon cocktails with Woodford Reserve Orange Bitters. These aromatic bitters add a citrusy twist that elevates your drink, making it a must-have for any home bar.
Two Bourbon Glasses
Elevate your bourbon tasting experience with these elegantly designed bourbon glasses. Crafted to enhance the aroma and flavor of your whiskey, they offer a refined drinking experience.
Novelty Napkins
Add a touch of whimsy to your bourbon gatherings with these novelty napkins. Perfect for entertaining, they bring a fun and stylish element to any occasion.
Don't miss the chance to own this luxurious Bourbon Basket from The Blind Pig. Bid now to enhance your collection with these exquisite spirits and stylish accessories!
McLeod Farms Gift Basket
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the flavors of the South with this delightful McLeod Farms Gift Basket. Perfect for food lovers and those who enjoy artisanal delights, this basket offers a carefully curated selection of local specialties that celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of McLeod Farms. (Value $75)
Package Details
Peach Salsa
Indulge in the sweet and spicy blend of flavors with McLeod Farms' signature peach salsa. Ideal for pairing with chips, grilled meats, or as a unique topping for your favorite dishes.
Muscadine Grape Juice
Enjoy the refreshing and bold taste of muscadine grapes with this delicious juice. Known for its rich antioxidants, it’s both a healthy and tasty beverage choice.
Strawberry Preserves
Savor the taste of summer with these luscious strawberry preserves. Perfect for spreading on toast, adding to desserts, or using as a flavorful ingredient in your recipes.
Fresh Ground Honey Peanut Butter
Delight in the creamy texture and natural sweetness of fresh ground peanut butter blended with honey. A wholesome treat that’s great on bread, crackers, or as a dip for fruits.
Bottle of Local Honey
Sweeten your day with a bottle of pure local honey. Perfect for drizzling over yogurt, adding to tea, or incorporating into your baking.
Stone Ground Corn Yellow Grits
Experience a Southern staple with these stone ground corn yellow grits. Ideal for a hearty breakfast or as a savory side dish, they bring a taste of the South to your table.
Homemade Chocolate Fudge
Indulge your sweet tooth with rich and creamy homemade chocolate fudge. A decadent treat that’s hard to resist and perfect for sharing.
Butterscotch Discs
Enjoy the classic taste of butterscotch with these delightful discs. Great for a sweet snack or as a nostalgic candy treat.
Don't miss the opportunity to bring home this McLeod Farms Gift Basket filled with delicious local flavors. Bid now to enjoy a taste of Southern hospitality and culinary excellence!
Cigar Gift Set from Doc's Humidor
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a luxurious cigar experience with this exquisite Cigar Gift Set, generously donated by Doc's Humidor. Perfect for cigar aficionados and those who appreciate the art of fine tobacco, this package offers a curated selection of premium cigars and essential accessories to enhance your smoking experience. (Value $110)
Package Details
Three Premium Cigars
Enjoy a selection of three high-quality cigars, each offering a unique blend and flavor profile. Whether you prefer a mild, medium, or full-bodied smoke, this assortment is crafted to satisfy a range of palates.
Cigar Cutter
Achieve a clean and precise cut with the included cigar cutter. Designed for ease of use and efficiency, it ensures your cigars are perfectly prepared for an optimal smoking experience.
Lighter
Light your cigars with style and reliability using the provided lighter. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a practical and elegant addition to your cigar toolkit.
Ashtray
Complete your cigar setup with a stylish ashtray. Designed to accommodate multiple cigars, it offers a convenient and sophisticated way to enjoy your smoke while keeping your space tidy.
Don't miss the chance to indulge in a sophisticated cigar experience with this Cigar Gift Set from Doc's Humidor. Bid now to add a touch of elegance and enjoyment to your collection!
Hartsville Dining Gift Cards - #1
$45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a delightful dining experience with this Local Dining Gift Basket, filled with a variety of gift cards from some of your favorite eateries. Perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love exploring different culinary options, this basket offers a taste of local flavors and satisfying meals. (Value $90)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's with this $15 voucher. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu, it's a great place for family dinners or a casual night out.
Biscuitville $50 Gift Card
Indulge in the Southern charm of Biscuitville with this $50 gift card. Famous for their fresh, made-from-scratch biscuits, it's the perfect spot for a hearty breakfast or brunch.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Known for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
Shoney's Buffet & Beverage Voucher
Enjoy a classic American buffet at Shoney's with this buffet and beverage voucher. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Shoney's provides a variety of delicious options for everyone.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Savor the taste of Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a wide range of milkshake flavors and enjoy a satisfying quesadilla, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #2
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a culinary adventure with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food lovers and those who enjoy exploring diverse dining options. This basket offers a delightful collection of gift cards from some of the most popular eateries, allowing you to savor a range of delicious meals and treats. (Value $75)
Package Details
Sam Kendall's $50 Gift Card
Experience fine dining at Sam Kendall's, one of the premier restaurants known for its exceptional menu and elegant atmosphere. Use this $50 gift card to enjoy a memorable meal featuring a variety of expertly crafted dishes.
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a hearty meal at Applebee's with this $15 voucher. Known for its welcoming environment and diverse menu options, it’s a perfect spot for a family dinner or a casual outing with friends.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Treat yourself to a delightful snack at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from an array of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, making it an ideal treat for any time of the day.
Don’t miss the chance to explore a variety of dining experiences with this Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delightful meals and support your favorite local restaurants!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #3
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a delightful culinary experience with this Local Dining Gift Basket, featuring a variety of gift cards from popular eateries. Perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love exploring different dining options, this basket offers a taste of local flavors and satisfying meals. (Value $85.00)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's with this $15 voucher. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu, it's a great place for family dinners or a casual night out.
Fuji Express $25 Gift Card
Experience the flavors of Japanese cuisine with this $25 gift card to Fuji Express. Whether you're in the mood for sushi, hibachi, or other Asian delights, Fuji Express provides an authentic dining experience.
Zapata's Grill $25 Gift Card
Savor the taste of Mexican cuisine at Zapata's Grill with this $25 gift card. Known for its vibrant flavors and authentic dishes, it's the perfect spot for a festive meal with friends or family.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Known for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Savor the taste of Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a wide range of milkshake flavors and enjoy a satisfying quesadilla, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #4
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Delight in a culinary journey with this Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food lovers and those who enjoy exploring diverse dining options. This basket offers a delightful collection of gift cards from some of the most popular eateries, allowing you to savor a range of delicious meals and treats. (Value $75)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a hearty meal at Applebee's with this $15 voucher. Known for its welcoming environment and diverse menu options, it’s a perfect spot for a family dinner or a casual outing with friends.
Big's Meats and More $50 Gift Card
Discover the flavors of expertly crafted meats and more with this $50 gift card to Big's Meats and More. Whether you're in the mood for a savory meal or selecting premium cuts to take home, this is a must-visit for meat enthusiasts.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Treat yourself to a delightful snack at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from an array of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, making it an ideal treat for any time of the day.
Don’t miss the chance to explore a variety of dining experiences with this Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delightful meals and support your favorite local restaurants!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #5
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a culinary adventure with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for those who love to explore diverse dining experiences. This basket is filled with a variety of gift cards from popular eateries, offering a delightful mix of flavors and cuisines. (Value $135)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a hearty meal at Applebee's, renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Sophia's Pizzeria $50 Gift Card
Indulge in authentic Italian flavors with a $50 gift card to Sophia's Pizzeria. Whether you're in the mood for classic pizzas, pasta, or other Italian specialties, Sophia's promises a delightful dining experience.
Nueva Villa $25 Gift Card
Experience the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine with a $25 gift card to Nueva Villa. Known for its delicious and authentic dishes, it's the perfect place for a festive meal.
Zapata's Grill $25 Gift Card
Savor the taste of Mexican cuisine at Zapata's Grill with this $25 gift card. Its vibrant flavors and authentic dishes make it a great choice for a lively dining experience.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Famous for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that satisfies every craving.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Enjoy a tasty treat at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a variety of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, perfect for a satisfying snack or meal.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #6
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a culinary journey with this enticing Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love to explore diverse dining options. This basket is brimming with gift cards from some of your favorite eateries, offering a delightful mix of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $85)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Biscuitville $50 Gift Card
Indulge in the Southern charm of Biscuitville with this $50 gift card. Famous for their fresh, made-from-scratch biscuits, it's the perfect spot for a hearty breakfast or brunch.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Known for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Savor the taste of Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a wide range of milkshake flavors and enjoy a satisfying quesadilla, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Hartsville Local Boutique Basket
$45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover the charm and creativity of Hartsville's local boutiques with this exclusive Hartsville Local Boutique Basket. Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and those who appreciate unique finds, this basket offers gift cards from some of the town's beloved shops, allowing you to explore a variety of styles and treasures. (Value $100)
Package Details
Wooden Pineapple $50 Gift Card
Explore the eclectic offerings at Wooden Pineapple, known for its unique home decor, gifts, and fashion accessories. Use this $50 gift card to find something special that reflects your personal style or makes a perfect gift.
Seersucker Gypsy $25 Gift Card
Dive into the bohemian-inspired collection at Seersucker Gypsy with a $25 gift card. Discover a range of stylish clothing, jewelry, and accessories that add a touch of whimsy and flair to any wardrobe.
Minnies Gifttique $25 Gift Card
Treat yourself to a shopping spree at Minnies Gifttique, a local favorite for charming and thoughtful gifts. With a $25 gift card, you can select from a delightful array of items that are perfect for any occasion.
Don't miss the chance to explore Hartsville's local boutiques and uncover stylish finds with this Hartsville Local Boutique Basket. Bid now to enjoy a shopping experience filled with charm and creativity!
Local Dining Gift Basket -#7
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a culinary journey with this enticing Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love to explore diverse dining options. This basket is brimming with gift cards from some of your favorite eateries, offering a delightful mix of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $75)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Nueva Villa $25 Gift Card
Experience the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine with this $25 gift card to Nueva Villa. Known for its delicious and authentic dishes, it's the perfect place for a festive meal.
Fuji Express $25 Gift Card
Delight in the flavors of Japanese cuisine with a $25 gift card to Fuji Express. Whether you're in the mood for sushi, hibachi, or other Asian delights, Fuji Express provides an authentic dining experience.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Savor the taste of Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a wide range of milkshake flavors and enjoy a satisfying quesadilla, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #8
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a delicious culinary journey with this enticing Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love to explore diverse dining options. This basket is filled with a variety of gift cards from popular eateries, offering a delightful mix of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $105)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a hearty meal at Applebee's, renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Sophia's Pizzeria $50 Gift Card
Indulge in authentic Italian flavors with a $50 gift card to Sophia's Pizzeria. Whether you're in the mood for classic pizzas, pasta, or other Italian specialties, Sophia's promises a delightful dining experience.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Known for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that satisfies every craving.
Shoney's Buffet & Beverage Voucher
Enjoy a classic American buffet at Shoney's with this buffet and beverage voucher. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Shoney's provides a variety of delicious options for everyone.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Enjoy a tasty treat at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a variety of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, perfect for a satisfying snack or meal.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #9
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a delightful culinary journey with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket. Perfect for food enthusiasts and those who enjoy exploring diverse dining options, this basket is brimming with gift cards from popular eateries, offering a perfect mix of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $120)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Sophia's Pizzeria $50 Gift Card
Indulge in authentic Italian flavors with a $50 gift card to Sophia's Pizzeria. Whether you're in the mood for classic pizzas, pasta, or other Italian specialties, Sophia's promises a delightful dining experience.
Sonic $25 Gift Card
Treat yourself to a fun and tasty meal at Sonic, famous for its drive-in service and extensive menu of burgers, hot dogs, and refreshing drinks. Perfect for a quick meal or a treat on the go.
Shoney's Buffet & Beverage Voucher
Enjoy a classic American buffet experience at Shoney's. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Shoney's provides a variety of delicious options for every taste.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Savor the taste of Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a wide range of milkshake flavors and enjoy a satisfying quesadilla, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #10
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a delightful culinary adventure with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket. Perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love exploring diverse dining options, this basket offers a fantastic selection of gift cards from popular eateries, allowing you to enjoy a variety of delicious meals and treats. (Value $105)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Sophia's Pizzeria $50 Gift Card
Indulge in authentic Italian flavors with a $50 gift card to Sophia's Pizzeria. Whether you're in the mood for classic pizzas, pasta, or other Italian specialties, Sophia's promises a delightful dining experience.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Known for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that satisfies every craving.
Shoney's Buffet & Beverage Voucher
Enjoy a classic American buffet at Shoney's with this buffet and beverage voucher. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Shoney's provides a variety of delicious options for everyone.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Enjoy a tasty treat at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a variety of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, perfect for a satisfying snack or meal.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #11
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Explore an exciting culinary journey with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love to indulge in diverse dining experiences. This basket offers a collection of gift cards from some of the most popular eateries, allowing you to savor a variety of delicious meals and treats. (Value $95)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a hearty meal at Applebee's, renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Sam Kendall's Restaurant $50 Gift Card
Experience fine dining at Sam Kendall's, known for its exceptional menu and elegant setting. Use this gift card to enjoy a memorable meal featuring expertly crafted dishes.
Golden Dragon $20 Gift Card
Delight in the flavors of authentic Chinese cuisine with a $20 gift card to Golden Dragon. From traditional favorites to chef's specials, enjoy a delightful dining experience.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Treat yourself to a tasty snack at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a variety of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, perfect for a satisfying snack or meal.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #12
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a delightful culinary adventure with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love to explore diverse dining options. This basket is filled with a variety of gift cards from popular eateries, providing a fantastic selection of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $85)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Biscuitville $25 Gift Card
Indulge in the Southern charm of Biscuitville with this $25 gift card. Famous for their fresh, made-from-scratch biscuits, it's the perfect spot for a hearty breakfast or brunch.
Fuji Express $25 Gift Card
Experience the flavors of Japanese cuisine with this $25 gift card to Fuji Express. Whether you're in the mood for sushi, hibachi, or other Asian delights, Fuji Express provides an authentic dining experience.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with a free meal and drink voucher. Known for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Savor the taste of Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a wide range of milkshake flavors and enjoy a satisfying quesadilla, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day.
Local Dining Gift Basket - #13
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Embark on a delightful culinary journey with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love exploring diverse dining options. This basket is filled with a variety of gift cards from popular eateries, offering a fantastic selection of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $95)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Zapata's Grill $25 Gift Card
Savor the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine at Zapata's Grill. Known for its authentic dishes and lively atmosphere, it's the perfect place for a festive meal with family or friends.
Sonic $25 Gift Card
Treat yourself to a fun and tasty meal at Sonic, famous for its drive-in service and extensive menu. Enjoy classic American favorites like burgers, hot dogs, and refreshing drinks, perfect for a quick meal or treat on the go.
Carolina Lunch $25 Gift Card
Experience the charm of local dining with a $25 gift card to Carolina Lunch. Known for its home-cooked meals and friendly service, it's a great spot for a satisfying breakfast or lunch.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Indulge in a tasty treat at Cookout with a free milkshake and quesadilla voucher. Choose from a variety of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, perfect for a satisfying snack or meal.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
Local Dining Gift Basket - #14
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Immerse yourself in a delightful culinary adventure with this exclusive Local Dining Gift Basket, perfect for food enthusiasts and those who love exploring diverse dining options. Packed with a variety of gift cards from popular eateries, this basket offers a wonderful mix of flavors to satisfy every craving. (Value $95)
Package Details
Applebee's $15 Meal Voucher
Enjoy a delicious meal at Applebee's, known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse menu. It's an ideal spot for family dinners or casual outings with friends.
Fuji Express $25 Gift Card
Experience the flavors of Japanese cuisine with this gift card. Whether you're in the mood for sushi, hibachi, or other Asian delights, Fuji Express delivers an authentic dining experience.
Zapata's Grill $25 Gift Card
Savor the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine at Zapata's Grill. Known for its authentic dishes and lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect place for a festive meal with family or friends.
Groucho's $10 Gift Card
Indulge in a delicious deli experience at Groucho's. Famous for their signature sandwiches and salads, this eatery is a great spot for a quick and satisfying meal.
Zaxby's Free Meal & Drink Voucher
Treat yourself to a meal at Zaxby's with this voucher. Famous for their flavorful chicken dishes, Zaxby's offers a fast-casual dining experience that satisfies every craving.
Cookout Milkshake and Quesadilla Voucher
Delight in a tasty treat at Cookout with this voucher. Choose from a variety of milkshake flavors and enjoy a savory quesadilla, perfect for a satisfying snack or meal.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore a variety of local dining experiences with the Local Dining Gift Basket. Bid now to enjoy delicious meals and support your favorite eateries!
