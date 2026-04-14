First Pitch Cleveland Guardians Game by Jeremy Taylor!

About this event
Each ticket comes with a free t-shirt the day of the game.
Buy five tickets to the game for the price of four tickets!
Can't come to the game but still want to support Thea Bowman Center's families? Donate a ticket or multiple tickets so that a youth and/or their family can attend the game!
Can't come to the game but still want to support Thea Bowman Center's families? Donate a ticket or multiple tickets so that a youth and/or their family can attend the game!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!