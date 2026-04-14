Thea Bowman Center

Hosted by

Thea Bowman Center

About this event

First Pitch Cleveland Guardians Game by Jeremy Taylor!

2401 Ontario St

Cleveland, OH 44115, USA

General Admission
$25

Each ticket comes with a free t-shirt the day of the game.

5 for the price of 4
$100

Buy five tickets to the game for the price of four tickets!

Ticket Donation
$25

Can't come to the game but still want to support Thea Bowman Center's families? Donate a ticket or multiple tickets so that a youth and/or their family can attend the game!   

Ticket Donation (5 Tickets for $100 )
$100

Can't come to the game but still want to support Thea Bowman Center's families? Donate a ticket or multiple tickets so that a youth and/or their family can attend the game!   

Add a donation for Thea Bowman Center

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