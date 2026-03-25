First Presbyterian Grapevine Preschool
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First Presbyterian Grapevine Preschool

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First Presbyterian Grapevine Preschool's Silent Auction

Wind Chime Ms. Tracy's 2-year-olds item
Wind Chime Ms. Tracy's 2-year-olds
$20

Starting bid

A beautifully created wind chime with each student coloring a strand of discs.

Ms. Alba's Pre-K Monet Inspired Painting item
Ms. Alba's Pre-K Monet Inspired Painting
$25

Starting bid

Each student contributed to the background canvas, and then each student painted his/her own flower tile, inspired by Monet's Water Lilies.

Ms. Deb's 3-year-old class Texas Inspired Trays (1) item
Ms. Deb's 3-year-old class Texas Inspired Trays (1)
$20

Starting bid

These beautiful trays are inspired by the Texas Hill Country's Blue Bonnets. Each flower is painted using the student's finger prints, and the stems show their names. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are good!

Ms. Debbi's 2-year-old class Handprint Cross item
Ms. Debbi's 2-year-old class Handprint Cross
$20

Starting bid

This cross is surrounded by inspirational verses and quotes along with each student's handprint.

Ms. Mindy's 3-year-old class "My Handy Bag" (1) item
Ms. Mindy's 3-year-old class "My Handy Bag" (1)
$20

Starting bid

These bags are certainly "handy" to tote things for your child or yourself. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are great!

Ms. Mindy's 3-year-old class "My Handy Bag" (2) item
Ms. Mindy's 3-year-old class "My Handy Bag" (2)
$20

Starting bid

These bags are certainly "handy" to tote things for your child or yourself. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are great!

Ms. Deb's 3-year-old class Texas Inspired Trays (1) item
Ms. Deb's 3-year-old class Texas Inspired Trays (1)
$20

Starting bid

These beautiful trays are inspired by the Texas Hill Country's Blue Bonnets. Each flower is painted using the student's finger prints, and the stems show their names. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are good!

Ms. Rosey's 2-year-old class Wall Planter item
Ms. Rosey's 2-year-old class Wall Planter
$20

Starting bid

This unique planter can contain real or artificial plants, and you can hang it indoors or outdoors. Each student painted a pot for planting. It is also able to stand on it's own.

Ms. Kriste's Pre-K Class Quilt item
Ms. Kriste's Pre-K Class Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Created with love, each student made a square, and Ms. Kriste pieced the squares together to make this beautiful quilt. Your child will cherish it forever.

18-24 mo. Class Under the Sea Step Stool item
18-24 mo. Class Under the Sea Step Stool item
18-24 mo. Class Under the Sea Step Stool
$20

Starting bid

Adorable step stool made for your toddler! Each child's handprint is a fish swimming in the ocean!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!