First Presbyterian Grapevine Preschool's Silent Auction

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About this event
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A beautifully created wind chime with each student coloring a strand of discs.
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Each student contributed to the background canvas, and then each student painted his/her own flower tile, inspired by Monet's Water Lilies.
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These beautiful trays are inspired by the Texas Hill Country's Blue Bonnets. Each flower is painted using the student's finger prints, and the stems show their names. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are good!
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This cross is surrounded by inspirational verses and quotes along with each student's handprint.
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These bags are certainly "handy" to tote things for your child or yourself. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are great!
Starting bid
These bags are certainly "handy" to tote things for your child or yourself. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are great!
Starting bid
These beautiful trays are inspired by the Texas Hill Country's Blue Bonnets. Each flower is painted using the student's finger prints, and the stems show their names. There are 2 to bid on so your chances are good!
Starting bid
This unique planter can contain real or artificial plants, and you can hang it indoors or outdoors. Each student painted a pot for planting. It is also able to stand on it's own.
Starting bid
Created with love, each student made a square, and Ms. Kriste pieced the squares together to make this beautiful quilt. Your child will cherish it forever.
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Adorable step stool made for your toddler! Each child's handprint is a fish swimming in the ocean!
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