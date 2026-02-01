First Priority-hub City Network Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
4 nights: 2 bed room 2 bath condo minutes from the beach. Sleeps 6 Available after Labor Day and until May 1.
Starting bid
Ty Simpson Alabama starint QB "Jesus Saves" autographed jersey.
Starting bid
Alvin Kamara signed and framed jersey with photos.
Starting bid
Odell Beckahm Jr. signed LSU full size Speed Helmet
Starting bid
Steve Young NFL Hall of Famer signed football with display case
Starting bid
NFL Bengal, Jamar Chase , signed and framed jersey with photos.
Starting bid
New Orleans Saints QB signed end zone pylon.
Starting bid
Daniel Ross, voice of Donald Duck, signed figure box.
Starting bid
TIm Tebow signed Florida Gators football
Starting bid
Coach Dabo Swinney signed "All In" Clemson Tigers football.
Starting bid
Deion Sanders signed Atlanta Braves Jersey.
Starting bid
Tom Glavine signed Atlanta Braves Jersey
Starting bid
Washington Nationals signed Jordan Zimmermann jersey.
Starting bid
NFL Hall of famer and former USM great Ray Guy signed Raiders jersey.
Starting bid
Christian McCaffrey running back for 49ers signed jersey.
Starting bid
Davante Adams wide receiver for Raiders signed jersey.
Starting bid
NFL QB Russell Wilson signed Broncos jersey
Starting bid
NFL QB Patrick Mahomes signed jersey
Starting bid
NFL Saints running back, Alvin Kamara signed jersey.
Starting bid
Houston Astros Jose Altuve signed jersey.
Starting bid
Andruw Jones MLB Braves signed jersey.
Starting bid
11 Players from 85': Mike Singletary, Calvin Thomas, Willie Gault, Gary Fencik, Shaun Gayle, Dennis Gentry, Tyrone Keys, Dennis McKinnon, Stefan Humphries, Brian Baschnagel
Starting bid
Pete Rose "Hit King" signed jersey.
Starting bid
Johnny Manziel signed jersey
Starting bid
NFL QB Jayden Daniels signed NFL football
Starting bid
MLB infiellder for the New York Mets signed black leather baseball also inscribed "El Chimi
Starting bid
MLB Lou Whitaker aka "Sweet Lou" signed bat. His entire career was with Detroit Lions. World Series Champion in 1984.
Starting bid
Hall of fame Hockey player Joe Mullen signed St.Louis Blues hockey puck
Starting bid
Signed Lee Corso game day picture
Starting bid
Ed Sheeran signed 38" acoustic guitar.
Starting bid
2-time Masters champion signed golf ball and glove by Bernhard Langer PGA.
Starting bid
PGA player Tom Lehman signed Titleist glove & ball.
Starting bid
Justin Leonard 1997 Opens winner and current playing on the champions tour. Signed Titleist glove and ball.
Starting bid
NFL QB Russell Wilson Super Bowl Champion and 9 time Pro Bowl selection. Seattle Seahawks full size authentic helmet signed.
Starting bid
NFL QB Baker Mayfield signed special edition full size authentic Browns helmet.
Starting bid
6 month membership including golf at Canebrake Country Club.
Starting bid
Brand new in the box Winchester model 9422 long rifle .22. Winner will fill out the Mississippi required gun sale background check before claiming this prize.
