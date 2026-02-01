First Priority-hub City Network Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Sandpiper Cove Condo 4 nights item
$400

4 nights: 2 bed room 2 bath condo minutes from the beach. Sleeps 6 Available after Labor Day and until May 1.

Ty Simpson Alabama autographed jersey item
$175

Ty Simpson Alabama starint QB "Jesus Saves" autographed jersey.

Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints running back item
$175

Alvin Kamara signed and framed jersey with photos.

Odell Beckham Jr Signed LSU Helmet item
$150

Odell Beckahm Jr. signed LSU full size Speed Helmet

Steve Yound signed NFL football item
$100

Steve Young NFL Hall of Famer signed football with display case

Jamar Chase Bengals Jersey signed item
$150

NFL Bengal, Jamar Chase , signed and framed jersey with photos.

Bobby Hebergt signed pylon item
$50

New Orleans Saints QB signed end zone pylon.

Donald Duck Figurine signed item
$40

Daniel Ross, voice of Donald Duck, signed figure box.

Tim Tebow Florida Football item
$75

TIm Tebow signed Florida Gators football

Coach Dabo Swinney football item
$75

Coach Dabo Swinney signed "All In" Clemson Tigers football.

Deion Sanders Braves Jersey item
$75

Deion Sanders signed Atlanta Braves Jersey.

Tom Glavine Braves Jersey item
$75

Tom Glavine signed Atlanta Braves Jersey

Jordan Zimmermann Nationals Jersey item
$75

Washington Nationals signed Jordan Zimmermann jersey.

Ray Guy Raiders Jersey item
$75

NFL Hall of famer and former USM great Ray Guy signed Raiders jersey.

Christian McCaffrey Jersey item
$75

Christian McCaffrey running back for 49ers signed jersey.

Davante Adams Jersey item
$75

Davante Adams wide receiver for Raiders signed jersey.

Russell Wilson Broncos Jersey item
$75

NFL QB Russell Wilson signed Broncos jersey

Patrick Mahomes Jersey item
$75

NFL QB Patrick Mahomes signed jersey

Alvin Kamara Jersey item
$75

NFL Saints running back, Alvin Kamara signed jersey.

Jose Altuve Houston Jersey item
$75

Houston Astros Jose Altuve signed jersey.

Andruw Jones Braves Jersey item
$75

Andruw Jones MLB Braves signed jersey.

Super Bowl XX Jersey item
$75

11 Players from 85': Mike Singletary, Calvin Thomas, Willie Gault, Gary Fencik, Shaun Gayle, Dennis Gentry, Tyrone Keys, Dennis McKinnon, Stefan Humphries, Brian Baschnagel

Pete Rose Hit King jersey item
$75

Pete Rose "Hit King" signed jersey.

Johnny Manziel Jersey item
$50

Johnny Manziel signed jersey

Jayden Daniels NFL football item
$75

NFL QB Jayden Daniels signed NFL football

Ronny Mauricio baseball item
$50

MLB infiellder for the New York Mets signed black leather baseball also inscribed "El Chimi

Lou Whitaker Louisville Slugger Bat item
$75

MLB Lou Whitaker aka "Sweet Lou" signed bat. His entire career was with Detroit Lions. World Series Champion in 1984.

Hall of fame Joe Mullen puck item
$40

Hall of fame Hockey player Joe Mullen signed St.Louis Blues hockey puck

Lee Corso Game day picture item
$40

Signed Lee Corso game day picture

Ed Sheeran signed guitar item
$75

Ed Sheeran signed 38" acoustic guitar.

Bernhard Langer signed ball and glove item
$50

2-time Masters champion signed golf ball and glove by Bernhard Langer PGA.

Tom Lehman signed ball and glove item
$50

PGA player Tom Lehman signed Titleist glove & ball.

Justin Leonard PGA signed ball and glove item
$50

Justin Leonard 1997 Opens winner and current playing on the champions tour. Signed Titleist glove and ball.

Russell Wilson NFL QB Seahawks Helmet item
$225

NFL QB Russell Wilson Super Bowl Champion and 9 time Pro Bowl selection. Seattle Seahawks full size authentic helmet signed.

Baker Mayfield signed helmet item
$225

NFL QB Baker Mayfield signed special edition full size authentic Browns helmet.

6 month membership Canebrake County Club item
$400

6 month membership including golf at Canebrake Country Club.

Winchester Model 9422 brand new rifle item
$500

Brand new in the box Winchester model 9422 long rifle .22. Winner will fill out the Mississippi required gun sale background check before claiming this prize.

