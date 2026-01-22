First Responder Marriage Retreat

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Green Lake, WI 54941, USA
Cost covers the couple. Registration includes a standard room, meals, and retreat attendance.
Cost covers the couple. Registration includes a standard room with a lakeview, meals, and retreat attendance.
Cost covers the couple. Registration includes a lakeview king room, meals, and retreat attendance.
Cost covers the couple. Registration includes a Lakeview King Suite, meals, and retreat attendance.
Cost covers the couple. Meals and retreat attendance. This option DOES NOT include an overnight stay.
$
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