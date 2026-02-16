THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

Hosted by

THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

About this event

First Responder Mental Wellness Summit 1 Day Symposium - Cleveland Community College

1328 S Collegiate Dr

Wilkesboro, NC 28697, USA

Reservation / Materials Fee
$25

Materials Fee / Reservation Notice:

The listed fee covers the materials cost for this event only. Official registration with the school will be completed on the day of the event.

The school registration fee is waived for North Carolina First Responders.

Participants who do not qualify for the fee waiver will be required to pay $70 directly to the school at the time of registration.

Vendor
$200

6 ft table with 2 chairs

Grassroots Giver Sponsor
$500

Foundational Supporter

Includes:

• Name listed on sponsor slide
• Website recognition
• Social media thank-you mention
• 1 complimentary registration

Vendor booth not included at this level.

Community Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Community-Level Leader

Includes:

• Logo placement on website
• Recognition on sponsor slides
• Vendor table
• Social media thank-you post
• 1 complimentary registration

Wellness Warrior Sponsor
$2,000

Champion of Responder Wellness

Includes:

• Logo placement on website and event slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary registrations

Action Advocate Sponsor
$3,500

High-Impact Partner

Includes:

• Prominent logo placement on website and sponsor slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table (priority placement)
• Dedicated social media recognition post
• Logo in digital event loop
• 3 complimentary registrations

Legacy Leader Sponsor
$5,000

Premier Strategic Partner

For organizations seeking leadership visibility and meaningful integration.

Includes:

• Premier logo placement on all printed and digital materials
• Recognition from the main stage during opening and closing sessions
5-minute speaking opportunity from the main stage
• Premium vendor table placement
• Two dedicated social media spotlight features
• Inclusion in press materials and post-event impact report
• Recognition in attendee email communications
• 4 complimentary registrations
• Framed Legacy Leader recognition

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Two sponsorships available


Recognition as Official Lunch Sponsor
• Logo displayed during lunch panel discussion
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Vendor table included
• Signage in dining area
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations

Lanyard Branding Sponsor
$3,000

Exclusive logo placement on all attendee lanyards
• Vendor table included
• Website and slide recognition
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations

Honor Wall Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive branding of the Summit Honor Wall
• Vendor table included
• On-stage recognition
• Logo placement at Honor Wall installation
• Social media recognition
• 1 complimentary registration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!