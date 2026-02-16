First Responder Mental Wellness Summit 1 Day Symposium - Sandhills Community College

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About this event
Materials Fee / Reservation Notice:
The listed fee covers the materials cost for this event only. Official registration with the school will be completed on the day of the event.
The school registration fee is waived for North Carolina First Responders.
Participants who do not qualify for the fee waiver will be required to pay $70 directly to the school at the time of registration.
6 ft table with 2 chairs
Includes:
• Name listed on sponsor slide
• Website recognition
• Social media thank-you mention
• 1 complimentary registration
Vendor booth not included at this level.
Includes:
• Logo placement on website
• Recognition on sponsor slides
• Vendor table
• Social media thank-you post
• 1 complimentary registration
Includes:
• Logo placement on website and event slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary registrations
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on website and sponsor slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table (priority placement)
• Dedicated social media recognition post
• Logo in digital event loop
• 3 complimentary registrations
For organizations seeking leadership visibility and meaningful integration.
Includes:
• Premier logo placement on all printed and digital materials
• Recognition from the main stage during opening and closing sessions
• 5-minute speaking opportunity from the main stage
• Premium vendor table placement
• Two dedicated social media spotlight features
• Inclusion in press materials and post-event impact report
• Recognition in attendee email communications
• 4 complimentary registrations
• Framed Legacy Leader recognition
Two sponsorships available
Recognition as Official Lunch Sponsor
• Logo displayed during lunch panel discussion
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Vendor table included
• Signage in dining area
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations
Exclusive logo placement on all attendee lanyards
• Vendor table included
• Website and slide recognition
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations
Exclusive branding of the Summit Honor Wall
• Vendor table included
• On-stage recognition
• Logo placement at Honor Wall installation
• Social media recognition
• 1 complimentary registration
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