First Responder Mental Wellness Summit 1 Day Symposium - Sponsors and Vendors Trident Technical College Charleston SC

6 ft table with 2 chairs





Vendor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are available for businesses and organizations that wish to sell products directly to attendees during the event.

This space is designed for vendors offering items that are relevant to the first responder community and the mission of the symposium. Products may include apparel, books, artwork, wellness products, equipment, or other items that support or represent the first responder culture and lifestyle.

Vendors will have the opportunity to: • Display and sell merchandise directly to attendees

• Engage with hundreds of first responders and professionals from across the region

• Build brand awareness within the emergency services community

• Support a movement focused on mental wellness and resilience in the profession

This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and community partners who share a commitment to supporting those who serve. Vendors play an important role in helping create an engaging environment while supporting the mission of the event.

All vendors are expected to maintain a professional and respectful presence that aligns with the purpose of the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium and The PIERCE Foundation.