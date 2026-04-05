THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

Hosted by

THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

About this event

First Responder Mental Wellness Summit 1 Day Symposium - Sponsors and Vendors Trident Technical College Charleston SC

7000 Rivers Ave

North Charleston, SC 29406, USA

Exhibitor (No Sales)
$200

6 ft table with 2 chairs


No sales allowed.
Exhibitor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are reserved for organizations and partners who want to share resources, information, and support with the first responder community. This space is intended for education, awareness, and meaningful connection — not product promotion or direct selling.
Exhibitors should focus on engaging with attendees by sharing programs, services, and opportunities that support mental wellness, resilience, peer support, and overall wellbeing for first responders and their families.
Appropriate exhibitors may include: • Mental health providers and clinicians
• Wellness and recovery programs
• Peer support teams and organizations
• Nonprofit and advocacy groups
• Educational institutions and training organizations
• Community partners supporting first responder wellness
This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and advocates who are committed to creating a stronger culture of support and mental wellness within emergency services.
Our goal is to create an environment where attendees can learn, connect, and discover resources that can make a real difference in their lives and careers.

Vendor - Merchandise Sales
$260

6 ft table with 2 chairs


Vendor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are available for businesses and organizations that wish to sell products directly to attendees during the event.

This space is designed for vendors offering items that are relevant to the first responder community and the mission of the symposium. Products may include apparel, books, artwork, wellness products, equipment, or other items that support or represent the first responder culture and lifestyle.

Vendors will have the opportunity to: • Display and sell merchandise directly to attendees

• Engage with hundreds of first responders and professionals from across the region

• Build brand awareness within the emergency services community

• Support a movement focused on mental wellness and resilience in the profession

This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and community partners who share a commitment to supporting those who serve. Vendors play an important role in helping create an engaging environment while supporting the mission of the event.

All vendors are expected to maintain a professional and respectful presence that aligns with the purpose of the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium and The PIERCE Foundation.

Premium Table Placement Upgrade
$100

Ensure your table is placed in a heavy traffic area, ensuring visibility and optimal attendee interaction. Space is limited.

Grassroots Giver Sponsor
$500

Foundational Supporter

Includes:

• Name listed on sponsor slide
• Website recognition
• Social media thank-you mention
• 1 complimentary registration

Vendor booth not included at this level.

Community Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Community-Level Leader

Includes:

• Logo placement on website
• Recognition on sponsor slides
• Vendor table
• Social media thank-you post
• 1 complimentary registration

Wellness Warrior Sponsor
$2,000

Champion of Responder Wellness

Includes:

• Logo placement on website and event slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary registrations

Action Advocate Sponsor
$3,500

High-Impact Partner

Includes:

• Prominent logo placement on website and sponsor slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table (priority placement)
• Dedicated social media recognition post
• Logo in digital event loop
• 3 complimentary registrations

Legacy Leader Sponsor
$5,000

Premier Strategic Partner

For organizations seeking leadership visibility and meaningful integration.

Includes:

• Premier logo placement on all printed and digital materials
• Recognition from the main stage during opening and closing sessions
5-minute speaking opportunity from the main stage
• Premium vendor table placement
• Two dedicated social media spotlight features
• Inclusion in press materials and post-event impact report
• Recognition in attendee email communications
• 4 complimentary registrations
• Framed Legacy Leader recognition

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

One sponsorships available


Recognition as Official Lunch Sponsor
• Logo displayed during lunch panel discussion
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Vendor table included
• Signage in dining area
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations

Lanyard Branding Sponsor
$3,000

Exclusive logo placement on all attendee lanyards
• Vendor table included
• Website and slide recognition
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations

Honor Wall Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive branding of the Summit Honor Wall
• Vendor table included
• On-stage recognition
• Logo placement at Honor Wall installation
• Social media recognition
• 1 complimentary registration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!