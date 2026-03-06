First Responder Mental Wellness Summit 1 Day Symposium - Trident Technical College Charleston SC

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About this event
Your $50 registration provides full access to the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium, a one-day event dedicated to supporting the mental health, resilience, and wellbeing of those who serve our communities.
Registration includes: • Access to all main stage presentations and breakout sessions
• Entry to the vendor and resource exhibition area
• Opportunities to connect with first responder peers, clinicians, and wellness professionals
• Access to our Zen Den, featuring holistic wellness services such as massage, acupuncture, and other recovery practices
• Networking opportunities with agencies and organizations committed to first responder wellness
This event brings together first responders, clinicians, educators, and wellness professionals who share a common mission: creating a stronger, healthier culture within emergency services.
All proceeds support the mission of The PIERCE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to equipping heroes with the tools they need to serve and supporting first responders in their journey toward mental wellness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!