First Responder Mental Wellness Summit 1 Day Symposium - Trident Technical College Charleston SC

Your $50 registration provides full access to the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium, a one-day event dedicated to supporting the mental health, resilience, and wellbeing of those who serve our communities.

Registration includes: • Access to all main stage presentations and breakout sessions

• Entry to the vendor and resource exhibition area

• Opportunities to connect with first responder peers, clinicians, and wellness professionals

• Access to our Zen Den, featuring holistic wellness services such as massage, acupuncture, and other recovery practices

• Networking opportunities with agencies and organizations committed to first responder wellness

This event brings together first responders, clinicians, educators, and wellness professionals who share a common mission: creating a stronger, healthier culture within emergency services.

All proceeds support the mission of The PIERCE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to equipping heroes with the tools they need to serve and supporting first responders in their journey toward mental wellness.