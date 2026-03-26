THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

Hosted by

THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

About this event

First Responder Mental Wellness Summit - Asheville NC

16 Fernihurst Dr

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Couple's Evening Session
$50

This night is about getting better, together.

The reality is, this job doesn’t stay at work. It follows us home. It shows up in our communication, our stress, our patience, and our relationships. And the people beside us feel it, whether we talk about it or not.


This couples experience is designed to give you both real tools to strengthen your relationship and better understand each other.

What you’ll gain:

  • Practical ways to communicate more effectively, especially when things get hard
  • A better understanding of what your responder is carrying and how it shows up at home
  • Tools for partners to support without feeling shut out or overwhelmed
  • Insight into how to reconnect when the job starts creating distance
  • Honest conversations about stress, trauma, and the impact this career has on both of you

You’ll walk away with more than just a good night, you’ll leave with something you can actually use.

And we’ll do it in a way that feels real:

  • Live music from special guest Rob Cole - Finalist The Voice 2025
  • A relaxed, welcoming environment—no pressure, no judgment
  • Time to connect, reflect, and have conversations that matter

This isn’t about fixing everything in one night.
It’s about taking a step forward—together.

⚠️ Important:

  • Each ticket admits two attendees (you + your partner)
  • This is a couples-only event
  • Space is limited and will sell out

If you’ve ever felt the strain of this job at home… this night is for you.

Invest in your relationship. Get your couples ticket.

Full Summit 2 Day 10/29 - 10/30
$50

If you’re going to do this… do it all the way.

The full summit pass gives you access to both days of an experience built to challenge you, support you, and give you tools you can actually use on shift, at home, and everywhere in between.


This isn’t death by PowerPoint. This is real.

What you’ll get:

  • Two full days of powerful speakers with lived experience in emergency services
  • Vetted clinicians who understand our world—not just theory
  • Access to breakout sessions, conversations, and practical takeaways
  • Entry into the Zen Den, where you can experience holistic wellness in a way most responders never have
  • Time to connect with others who get it—no rank, no titles, just people

You’re not going to sit here and be talked at.
You’re going to feel this one.

If you’re serious about taking care of yourself—and the people around you—this is where you start.

⚠️ Includes both October 29 & 30
⚠️ Limited to 300 attendees – this will sell out

Commit to both days. You’re worth it.

Thursday Only 10/29
$25

Can’t make both days? Show up for one—but make it count.

Thursday brings a full day of real conversations, powerful stories, and practical tools designed for first responders who are tired of pretending everything is fine.

What you’ll experience:

  • Speakers who have lived the job and the struggle
  • Clinicians who actually understand what we deal with
  • Breakout sessions focused on real-life application
  • Access to the Zen Den for a chance to reset and try something different

This isn’t surface-level.
This is honest, raw, and built for you.

⚠️ Valid for Thursday, October 29 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – once it’s full, it’s full

One day can still make an impact—if you show up.

Friday Only 10/30
$25

Friday continues the momentum with another full day of impactful speakers, meaningful conversations, and tools you can take back to your life immediately.

What you’ll experience:

  • More lived experience from responders who’ve been there
  • Continued access to trusted clinicians and community partners
  • Breakout sessions that go deeper into resilience, recovery, and growth
  • The Zen Den, giving you space to slow down, reset, and breathe

No fluff. No filters. Just real talk and real support.

⚠️ Valid for Friday, October 30 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – don’t wait

If you’ve been on the fence… this is your chance to step in.

Show up. Take something with you.

Exhibitor (No Sales)
$300

6 ft table with 2 chairs


No sales allowed.
Exhibitor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are reserved for organizations and partners who want to share resources, information, and support with the first responder community. This space is intended for education, awareness, and meaningful connection — not product promotion or direct selling.
Exhibitors should focus on engaging with attendees by sharing programs, services, and opportunities that support mental wellness, resilience, peer support, and overall wellbeing for first responders and their families.
Appropriate exhibitors may include: • Mental health providers and clinicians
• Wellness and recovery programs
• Peer support teams and organizations
• Nonprofit and advocacy groups
• Educational institutions and training organizations
• Community partners supporting first responder wellness
This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and advocates who are committed to creating a stronger culture of support and mental wellness within emergency services.
Our goal is to create an environment where attendees can learn, connect, and discover resources that can make a real difference in their lives and careers.

Vendor - Merchandise Sales
$360

6 ft table with 2 chairs


Vendor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are available for businesses and organizations that wish to sell products directly to attendees during the event.

This space is designed for vendors offering items that are relevant to the first responder community and the mission of the symposium. Products may include apparel, books, artwork, wellness products, equipment, or other items that support or represent the first responder culture and lifestyle.

Vendors will have the opportunity to: • Display and sell merchandise directly to attendees

• Engage with hundreds of first responders and professionals from across the region

• Build brand awareness within the emergency services community

• Support a movement focused on mental wellness and resilience in the profession

This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and community partners who share a commitment to supporting those who serve. Vendors play an important role in helping create an engaging environment while supporting the mission of the event.

All vendors are expected to maintain a professional and respectful presence that aligns with the purpose of the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium and The PIERCE Foundation.

Premium Table Placement Upgrade
$100

If you want to be seen this is it. This placement puts you inside the main stage hall where everything is happening. Not down a hallway. Not in a separate room. Right in the middle of the experience.

Every single attendee comes through this space. Every general session happens here. Every set of eyes passes your booth again and again.


What that means for you: Maximum visibility all day long. Steady foot traffic not just during breaks. You hear every general session speaker while staying engaged with attendees.


Conversations happen naturally because you are part of the room not outside of it

We heard it loud and clear from Wilmington. Vendors inside the room had more conversations more connections and more impact. It is a completely different experience.


This is not just a booth. This is putting your brand in the middle of something that matters. Space is limited and this will go fast. If you want to show up and be part of it this is where you need to be!

Grassroots Giver Sponsor
$500

Foundational Supporter

Includes:

• Name listed on sponsor slide
• Website recognition
• Social media thank-you mention
• 1 complimentary registration

Vendor booth not included at this level.

Community Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Community-Level Leader

Includes:

• Logo placement on website
• Recognition on sponsor slides
• Vendor table
• Social media thank-you post
• 1 complimentary registration

Wellness Warrior Sponsor
$2,000

Champion of Responder Wellness

Includes:

• Logo placement on website and event slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary registrations

Action Advocate Sponsor
$3,500

High-Impact Partner

Includes:

• Prominent logo placement on website and sponsor slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table (priority placement)
• Dedicated social media recognition post
• Logo in digital event loop
• 3 complimentary registrations

Legacy Leader Sponsor
$5,000

Premier Strategic Partner

For organizations seeking leadership visibility and meaningful integration.

Includes:

• Premier logo placement on all printed and digital materials
• Recognition from the main stage during opening and closing sessions
5-minute speaking opportunity from the main stage
• Premium vendor table placement
• Two dedicated social media spotlight features
• Inclusion in press materials and post-event impact report
• Recognition in attendee email communications
• 4 complimentary registrations
• Framed Legacy Leader recognition

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

One sponsorships available


Recognition as Official Lunch Sponsor
• Logo displayed during lunch panel discussion
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Vendor table included
• Signage in dining area
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations

Lanyard Branding Sponsor
$3,000

Exclusive logo placement on all attendee lanyards
• Vendor table included
• Website and slide recognition
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations

Honor Wall Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive branding of the Summit Honor Wall
• Vendor table included
• On-stage recognition
• Logo placement at Honor Wall installation
• Social media recognition
• 1 complimentary registration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!