First Responder Mental Wellness Summit - Asheville NC

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About this event
This night is about getting better, together.
The reality is, this job doesn’t stay at work. It follows us home. It shows up in our communication, our stress, our patience, and our relationships. And the people beside us feel it, whether we talk about it or not.
This couples experience is designed to give you both real tools to strengthen your relationship and better understand each other.
What you’ll gain:
You’ll walk away with more than just a good night, you’ll leave with something you can actually use.
And we’ll do it in a way that feels real:
This isn’t about fixing everything in one night.
It’s about taking a step forward—together.
⚠️ Important:
If you’ve ever felt the strain of this job at home… this night is for you.
Invest in your relationship. Get your couples ticket.
If you’re going to do this… do it all the way.
The full summit pass gives you access to both days of an experience built to challenge you, support you, and give you tools you can actually use on shift, at home, and everywhere in between.
This isn’t death by PowerPoint. This is real.
What you’ll get:
You’re not going to sit here and be talked at.
You’re going to feel this one.
If you’re serious about taking care of yourself—and the people around you—this is where you start.
⚠️ Includes both October 29 & 30
⚠️ Limited to 300 attendees – this will sell out
Commit to both days. You’re worth it.
Can’t make both days? Show up for one—but make it count.
Thursday brings a full day of real conversations, powerful stories, and practical tools designed for first responders who are tired of pretending everything is fine.
What you’ll experience:
This isn’t surface-level.
This is honest, raw, and built for you.
⚠️ Valid for Thursday, October 29 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – once it’s full, it’s full
One day can still make an impact—if you show up.
Friday continues the momentum with another full day of impactful speakers, meaningful conversations, and tools you can take back to your life immediately.
What you’ll experience:
No fluff. No filters. Just real talk and real support.
⚠️ Valid for Friday, October 30 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – don’t wait
If you’ve been on the fence… this is your chance to step in.
Show up. Take something with you.
6 ft table with 2 chairs
No sales allowed.
Exhibitor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are reserved for organizations and partners who want to share resources, information, and support with the first responder community. This space is intended for education, awareness, and meaningful connection — not product promotion or direct selling.
Exhibitors should focus on engaging with attendees by sharing programs, services, and opportunities that support mental wellness, resilience, peer support, and overall wellbeing for first responders and their families.
Appropriate exhibitors may include: • Mental health providers and clinicians
• Wellness and recovery programs
• Peer support teams and organizations
• Nonprofit and advocacy groups
• Educational institutions and training organizations
• Community partners supporting first responder wellness
This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and advocates who are committed to creating a stronger culture of support and mental wellness within emergency services.
Our goal is to create an environment where attendees can learn, connect, and discover resources that can make a real difference in their lives and careers.
6 ft table with 2 chairs
Vendor booths at the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium are available for businesses and organizations that wish to sell products directly to attendees during the event.
This space is designed for vendors offering items that are relevant to the first responder community and the mission of the symposium. Products may include apparel, books, artwork, wellness products, equipment, or other items that support or represent the first responder culture and lifestyle.
Vendors will have the opportunity to: • Display and sell merchandise directly to attendees
• Engage with hundreds of first responders and professionals from across the region
• Build brand awareness within the emergency services community
• Support a movement focused on mental wellness and resilience in the profession
This event brings together first responders, clinicians, leaders, and community partners who share a commitment to supporting those who serve. Vendors play an important role in helping create an engaging environment while supporting the mission of the event.
All vendors are expected to maintain a professional and respectful presence that aligns with the purpose of the First Responder Mental Wellness Symposium and The PIERCE Foundation.
If you want to be seen this is it. This placement puts you inside the main stage hall where everything is happening. Not down a hallway. Not in a separate room. Right in the middle of the experience.
Every single attendee comes through this space. Every general session happens here. Every set of eyes passes your booth again and again.
What that means for you: Maximum visibility all day long. Steady foot traffic not just during breaks. You hear every general session speaker while staying engaged with attendees.
Conversations happen naturally because you are part of the room not outside of it
We heard it loud and clear from Wilmington. Vendors inside the room had more conversations more connections and more impact. It is a completely different experience.
This is not just a booth. This is putting your brand in the middle of something that matters. Space is limited and this will go fast. If you want to show up and be part of it this is where you need to be!
Includes:
• Name listed on sponsor slide
• Website recognition
• Social media thank-you mention
• 1 complimentary registration
Vendor booth not included at this level.
Includes:
• Logo placement on website
• Recognition on sponsor slides
• Vendor table
• Social media thank-you post
• 1 complimentary registration
Includes:
• Logo placement on website and event slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary registrations
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on website and sponsor slides
• On-stage recognition
• Vendor table (priority placement)
• Dedicated social media recognition post
• Logo in digital event loop
• 3 complimentary registrations
For organizations seeking leadership visibility and meaningful integration.
Includes:
• Premier logo placement on all printed and digital materials
• Recognition from the main stage during opening and closing sessions
• 5-minute speaking opportunity from the main stage
• Premium vendor table placement
• Two dedicated social media spotlight features
• Inclusion in press materials and post-event impact report
• Recognition in attendee email communications
• 4 complimentary registrations
• Framed Legacy Leader recognition
One sponsorships available
Recognition as Official Lunch Sponsor
• Logo displayed during lunch panel discussion
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Vendor table included
• Signage in dining area
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations
Exclusive logo placement on all attendee lanyards
• Vendor table included
• Website and slide recognition
• Social media spotlight
• 2 complimentary registrations
Exclusive branding of the Summit Honor Wall
• Vendor table included
• On-stage recognition
• Logo placement at Honor Wall installation
• Social media recognition
• 1 complimentary registration
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!