First Responder Mental Wellness Summit - Asheville NC

This night is about getting better, together.

The reality is, this job doesn’t stay at work. It follows us home. It shows up in our communication, our stress, our patience, and our relationships. And the people beside us feel it, whether we talk about it or not.





This couples experience is designed to give you both real tools to strengthen your relationship and better understand each other.

What you’ll gain:

Practical ways to communicate more effectively , especially when things get hard

A better understanding of what your responder is carrying and how it shows up at home

Tools for partners to support without feeling shut out or overwhelmed

Insight into how to reconnect when the job starts creating distance

Honest conversations about stress, trauma, and the impact this career has on both of you

You’ll walk away with more than just a good night, you’ll leave with something you can actually use.

And we’ll do it in a way that feels real:

Live music from special guest Rob Cole - Finalist The Voice 2025

A relaxed, welcoming environment—no pressure, no judgment

Time to connect, reflect, and have conversations that matter

This isn’t about fixing everything in one night.

It’s about taking a step forward—together.

⚠️ Important:

Each ticket admits two attendees (you + your partner)

This is a couples-only event

Space is limited and will sell out

If you’ve ever felt the strain of this job at home… this night is for you.

Invest in your relationship. Get your couples ticket.