THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

Hosted by

THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

About this event

First Responder Mental Wellness Summit - Nashville TN Attendees

777 McGavock Pk

Nashville, TN 37214, USA

Full Summit 2 Day 10/5 - 10/6
$100
Available until Aug 1

If you’re going to do this… do it all the way.

The full summit pass gives you access to both days of an experience built to challenge you, support you, and give you tools you can actually use on shift, at home, and everywhere in between.


This isn’t death by PowerPoint. This is real.

What you’ll get:

  • Two full days of powerful speakers with lived experience in emergency services
  • Vetted clinicians who understand our world—not just theory
  • Access to breakout sessions, conversations, and practical takeaways
  • Entry into the Zen Den, where you can experience holistic wellness in a way most responders never have
  • Time to connect with others who get it—no rank, no titles, just people

You’re not going to sit here and be talked at.
You’re going to feel this one.

If you’re serious about taking care of yourself—and the people around you—this is where you start.

⚠️ Includes both October 5 & 6
⚠️ Limited to 300 attendees – this will sell out

Commit to both days. You’re worth it.

Monday Only 10/5
$65

Can’t make both days? Show up for one—but make it count.

Thursday brings a full day of real conversations, powerful stories, and practical tools designed for first responders who are tired of pretending everything is fine.

What you’ll experience:

  • Speakers who have lived the job and the struggle
  • Clinicians who actually understand what we deal with
  • Breakout sessions focused on real-life application
  • Access to the Zen Den for a chance to reset and try something different

This isn’t surface-level.
This is honest, raw, and built for you.

⚠️ Valid for Monday, October 5 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – once it’s full, it’s full

One day can still make an impact—if you show up.

Tuesday Only 10/6
$65

Friday continues the momentum with another full day of impactful speakers, meaningful conversations, and tools you can take back to your life immediately.

What you’ll experience:

  • More lived experience from responders who’ve been there
  • Continued access to trusted clinicians and community partners
  • Breakout sessions that go deeper into resilience, recovery, and growth
  • The Zen Den, giving you space to slow down, reset, and breathe

No fluff. No filters. Just real talk and real support.

⚠️ Valid for Tuesday, October 6 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – don’t wait

If you’ve been on the fence… this is your chance to step in.

Show up. Take something with you.

Add a donation for THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

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