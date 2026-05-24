First Responder Mental Wellness Summit - Nashville TN Attendees

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About this event
If you’re going to do this… do it all the way.
The full summit pass gives you access to both days of an experience built to challenge you, support you, and give you tools you can actually use on shift, at home, and everywhere in between.
This isn’t death by PowerPoint. This is real.
What you’ll get:
You’re not going to sit here and be talked at.
You’re going to feel this one.
If you’re serious about taking care of yourself—and the people around you—this is where you start.
⚠️ Includes both October 5 & 6
⚠️ Limited to 300 attendees – this will sell out
Commit to both days. You’re worth it.
Can’t make both days? Show up for one—but make it count.
Thursday brings a full day of real conversations, powerful stories, and practical tools designed for first responders who are tired of pretending everything is fine.
What you’ll experience:
This isn’t surface-level.
This is honest, raw, and built for you.
⚠️ Valid for Monday, October 5 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – once it’s full, it’s full
One day can still make an impact—if you show up.
Friday continues the momentum with another full day of impactful speakers, meaningful conversations, and tools you can take back to your life immediately.
What you’ll experience:
No fluff. No filters. Just real talk and real support.
⚠️ Valid for Tuesday, October 6 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – don’t wait
If you’ve been on the fence… this is your chance to step in.
Show up. Take something with you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!