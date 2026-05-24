First Responder Mental Wellness Summit - Nashville TN Attendees

If you’re going to do this… do it all the way.

The full summit pass gives you access to both days of an experience built to challenge you, support you, and give you tools you can actually use on shift, at home, and everywhere in between.





This isn’t death by PowerPoint. This is real.

What you’ll get:

Two full days of powerful speakers with lived experience in emergency services

Vetted clinicians who understand our world—not just theory

Access to breakout sessions , conversations, and practical takeaways

Entry into the Zen Den , where you can experience holistic wellness in a way most responders never have

Time to connect with others who get it—no rank, no titles, just people

You’re not going to sit here and be talked at.

You’re going to feel this one.

If you’re serious about taking care of yourself—and the people around you—this is where you start.

⚠️ Includes both October 5 & 6

⚠️ Limited to 300 attendees – this will sell out

Commit to both days. You’re worth it.