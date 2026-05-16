ResponderFest - Greenville SC Attendees

Want the full ResponderFest experience? We’re offering optional onsite camping at Golden Grove Brewery & Farm throughout the event weekend.





Camping is available for:

• The night BEFORE the event

• The night BETWEEN event days

• The night AFTER the event

Camping passes are $25 PER NIGHT, PER CAMPING SPACE.





IMPORTANT:

You must purchase ONE camping ticket for EACH night you plan to stay onsite.

Examples:

• Staying Thursday night only = purchase 1 camping ticket

• Staying Thursday & Friday night = purchase 2 camping tickets

• Staying all three nights = purchase 3 camping tickets

This is a rain or shine outdoor experience designed to bring responders together around community, conversation, music, and connection in a beautiful wooded setting.

Bring your tent, camper, hammock, or setup of choice and enjoy the full weekend experience with us.