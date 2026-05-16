ResponderFest - Greenville SC Attendees

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About this event
Want the full ResponderFest experience? We’re offering optional onsite camping at Golden Grove Brewery & Farm throughout the event weekend.
Camping is available for:
• The night BEFORE the event
• The night BETWEEN event days
• The night AFTER the event
Camping passes are $25 PER NIGHT, PER CAMPING SPACE.
IMPORTANT:
You must purchase ONE camping ticket for EACH night you plan to stay onsite.
Examples:
• Staying Thursday night only = purchase 1 camping ticket
• Staying Thursday & Friday night = purchase 2 camping tickets
• Staying all three nights = purchase 3 camping tickets
This is a rain or shine outdoor experience designed to bring responders together around community, conversation, music, and connection in a beautiful wooded setting.
Bring your tent, camper, hammock, or setup of choice and enjoy the full weekend experience with us.
If you’re going to do this… do it all the way.
The full ResponderFest pass gives you access to BOTH days of a completely different kind of first responder wellness experience.
This isn’t another hotel ballroom conference.
This isn’t death by PowerPoint.
This is real people, real conversations, real support… in the middle of the outdoors surrounded by a community that understands the job.
Hosted at Golden Grove Brewery & Farm, ResponderFest blends powerful presentations, music, nature, community, and connection into something you truly have to experience to understand.
What you’ll get:
• Two full days of powerful stage presentations from speakers with lived experience in emergency services
• Vetted clinicians who actually understand responder culture—not just theory
• Real conversations, practical takeaways, and tools you can actually use on shift, at home, and everywhere in between
• Access to the Zen Den with holistic wellness experiences many responders have never explored
• Live music in the evenings under the lights and trees
• Vendor village, food trucks, outdoor experiences, and optional onsite camping
• Time to connect with people who get it—no rank, no politics, no titles… just people
You’re not going to sit here and be talked at.
You’re going to FEEL this one.
You’ll laugh.
You’ll probably cry.
You’ll hear stories that sound a lot like your own.
And for once, you may finally realize you’re not fighting this battle alone.
If you’re serious about taking care of yourself—and the people around you—this is where you start.
ResponderFest Greenville
September 10-11, 2026
Rain or shine.
Can’t make both days? Show up for one—but make it count.
Thursday brings a full day of real conversations, powerful stories, and practical tools designed for first responders who are tired of pretending everything is fine.
What you’ll experience:
This isn’t surface-level.
This is honest, raw, and built for you.
⚠️ Valid for Thursday, September 10 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – once it’s full, it’s full
One day can still make an impact—if you show up.
Friday continues the momentum with another full day of impactful speakers, meaningful conversations, and tools you can take back to your life immediately.
What you’ll experience:
No fluff. No filters. Just real talk and real support.
⚠️ Valid for Friday, September 11 only
⚠️ Limited capacity – don’t wait
If you’ve been on the fence… this is your chance to step in.
Show up. Take something with you.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!